BOYS BASKETBALL: Beecher earns its first-ever sectional title trip with win over Bismarck-Henning

CLIFTON — All season, Beecher’s boys basketball team has rewritten the program’s record books.

It started in the regular season, when the Bobcats set a single-season school record in wins en route to securing their first-ever undefeated regular season (30-0), the only boys team in the IHSA to finish the regular season without a loss. They followed that up by winning their second-ever regional championship last weekend, joining the 2006-07 team.

And on Wednesday night during the IHSA Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional semifinals against Bismarck-Henning, Beecher managed to add to its monumental season after a 61-51 win against the Blue Devils to advance to the program’s first-ever sectional championship game.

“It’s crazy, and I don’t think it ever happened for Beecher, to reach the sectional championship,” said Bobcats junior Orlin Nesbitt, who led the Bobcats with 18 points and 10 rebounds. “To be a part of this team feels absolutely amazing, but the job isn’t done yet. We still have more to do.”

Advancing to a sectional title for the first time in program history had plenty to do with Nesbitt’s imprint, both in scoring and on the glass, turning it up down the stretch with 12 of his 18 points in the second half.

“I know every night my job isn’t to go out there and score 30 points or do a whole lot on that part, but I know I hold heavy in rebounding and making sure we have second chances,” Nesbitt said of his performance. “So mainly tonight, I was just focused on my rebounding and kicking it out to my guards.”

In addition to Nesbitt’s constant presence inside the paint, a key component for the Bobcats’ ability to take home the victory resided in their team defense.

Heading into the fourth quarter clinging onto a 46-45 lead, Beecher went on to hold Bismarck-Henning to 15% shooting from the field (2-of-13), including 0-for-5 from deep, in the final frame.

“Our defense wasn’t as good as it could have been for the first three quarters, but the guys just kind of settled down and got connected there in the final quarter,” Shireman said. “They knew it was time to get some stops, and they did.”

As a result of putting on the clamps late, the Bobcats were able to jump out on a 10-2 run that allowed themselves to take a commanding 56-47 lead with 4:31 remaining. From there, Beecher was able to hang on through the remaining minutes to advance to Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional championship game against one-loss Fieldcrest (33-1).

“I’m not surprised that we get a chance to play for a sectional championship on Friday,” Bobcats head coach Tyler Shireman said. “It wasn’t one of our main goals at the beginning of the year, but that was mostly because we just didn’t want to get ahead of ourselves.

“We wanted to get a regional title first, and so circumstances change, and we are readjusting our goals to have a chance to get to the final eight.”

As lopsided as the final quarter was, the first three quarters were a lot tighter. Beecher set the tone early on by getting out to a 17-7 lead heading into the second quarter before the Blue Devils rallied back, courtesy of a hot-shooting stretch from guard Ayden Ingram.

With Beecher in firm control up 22-14 in the second, Ingram found his stroke from deep by hitting three consecutive 3-pointers to help give his team their first lead of the night up 23-22 with 3:15 left in the first half. Both teams were able to trade one final bucket before the break, leaving Bismarck-Henning to take a 25-24 lead into halftime.

“We tried to switch to a zone there in the second quarter to protect some of our guys who got some early fouls,” Shireman said. “And then they hit 3-pointers on seemingly every possession, and so we quickly got out of that and got back to playing man-to-man, which is more our style.”

The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair that featured five lead changes and three ties, with Beecher ultimately taking a one-point lead after a Nesbitt layup with less than 10 seconds in the quarter. In a tightly contested game going into the fourth quarter, the Bobcats were able to lean on their defense to bring home the win.

Next up will be a clash of two of the top teams in the state all season. The Bobcats ended the regular season third in the final IHSA Class 2A AP Poll of the year, the same poll that found Fieldcrest (33-1) ranked sixth.

“Fieldcrest could very well be undefeated just like us, and I think they are going to be our toughest opponent to date,” Shireman said ahead of Friday’s showdown against the Knights. “I think this place (Central’s Crater) is going to be loud and packed Friday night.

“I’m just really excited our guys get to play in this environment, and who knows what’s going to happen, but I guarantee our guys are going to be ready to compete.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Nesbitt recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Beecher. Rydberg added 11 points, five steals and three assists. Jack Hayhurst went for 12 points and five boards. McGinley contributed nine points, seven rebounds and five assists. Johnson chipped in 11 points, five assists and two offensive rebounds.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bobcats (33-0) will return to Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday to face-off against Fieldcrest (33-1) for the IHSA Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional championship.