GIRLS BASKETBALL: Peotone's run ends in super-sectional loss to Robinson

TOLONO — As the Blue Devils’ scoring run to open Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Super-Sectional championship against Robinson reached 7-0, all early signs indicated it would be Peotone that would be the team to make its first-ever girls basketball State Finals.

But the Maroons recovered from Peotone’s scorching start by the second quarter and led for the entirety of the second half, earning their first trip to state and ending the Blue Devils’ best postseason run in program history by a 45-36 final.

The Blue Devils’ loss ended a 27-5 season and 19-game winning streak that featured the deepest postseason run in program history and their first-ever sectional championship. And it marked the end of a run for a senior class that was a part of back-to-back regional champions as part of the winningest three-year stretch the program’s ever seen — a 73-12 record.

“The farther you go along, the more it hurts and especially with this group,” Strough said. “The togetherness they had all along through their whole careers and even this year.

“Coming off last year, people had questions, and they rallied around each other and put together this historic season,” he added, an ode to the generational talents they lost last summer to graduation, Madi Kibelkis and Jenna Hunter. “Nothing but love and pride in what these girls accomplished.”

Madi Schroeder and Addie Graffeo, two starters along the three-year ride, combined to score the game’s first seven points, giving the Blue Devils all the early momentum with their 7-0 lead five minutes into the game.

As quickly as they fell in their early hole, the Maroons (28-5), they climbed out. The Peotone lead shrank to 9-6 by the end of the first and took a 10-9 lead on an Elizabeth Shea putback a minute into the second. Graffeo’s 3-pointer tied things at a dozen a minute later, quickly followed by a Schroeder steal and score to put the Blue Devils back ahead 14-12 at the 5:48 mark.

But once Katelyn Jones got a bucked to make it a 16-14 game a minute later, the lead changed hands for the final time. The Blue Devils took a 22-18 deficit to halftime and, aside from a couple of short-lived one-possession deficits that never lasted more than a possession, couldn’t get back over the hump.

“We really came out and played well, put them on their heels and, obviously, they struck back,” Strough said. “After the half, we just couldn’t get over that four- or five-point mark. Any time we did, they just withstood us.”

Schroeder finished with a game-high 19 points in her final high school basketball game. And while she has at least four more years of basketball ahead at Northern Michigan University, she knows Monday was the final time most of her eight senior classmates, which included the only six players who saw the floor Monday, will play an organized basketball game.

And that’s why they left every bit of basketball energy they had in them on the floor Monday.

“We definitely did leave it all out on the floor, especially for a lot of them never playing again, just playing for Peotone,” Schroeder said. “We truly did give it up, and [Robinson is] a great team, so credit to them.”

The group’s historic high school ride originated at the grade school level, with most of the current team coming together for the first time in school ball as sixth-graders at Peotone Junior High School. And after IESA State Finals appearances as seventh- and eighth-graders and finishing a game away from making the high school program’s first trip to state, Schroeder and her teammates will look back on their time on the court together with nothing but smiles.

“It’s definitely been a great journey, from sixth grade all the way up,” Schroeder said. “The same coaches, they’ve always supported us.

“We were a part of something special, and it will always be great to look back, even as life goes on,” she continued. “It’s great. It’s really great.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Schroeder finished with 19 points to lead all scorers. Graffeo had eight points. Jolynn Murray had four points, followed by three from Emma Iozzo and two from Ashley Renwick.