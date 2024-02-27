BOYS BASKETBALL: Manteno's winningest season ever ends in sectional semis

CLIFTON — Before Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Central Sectional semifinal against a heralded Fieldcrest squad, the Manteno boys basketball team hadn’t entered a game as the proverbial underdog in quite a while.

Despite carrying a 19-game winning streak — one that featured 15 double-digit victories — there’s no doubt the Panthers were the ones looking to thrive as spoilers against a Knights squad that ended the regular season ranked sixth in the AP Poll and brought a 22-game win streak into Clifton.

The Panthers looked like anything but underdogs in a first quarter that saw five lead changes and three ties and ended knotted at 13, but a 7-0 Knights run to open the second gave them a lead they saw swell with a fourth-quarter fury to hand the Panthers a 53-37 defeat.

Fieldcrest (33-1) is headed to Friday’s sectional title game against the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Beecher and Bismarck-Henning. Manteno finished arguably the best season the program ever has seen at 26-5, the new program single-season record for wins.

The typical tears and emotion-evoking moments came with Tuesday’s result, but so did a smile on the face of senior Nicky Johnson, one of three four-year Panthers (Kyle McCullough and Porter Chandler) who laced up their sneakers for the final time together.

“There [are] a lot of positives. Starting as a freshman, we did it with COVID, and until now, it’s had its ups and downs,” Johnson, who had a game-high 17 points, said. “To be in this position and play in this game, it meant a lot to us and is something to be proud of.”

Ray Lee’s 3-pointer gave the Panthers an early 3-0 lead and, after a pair of quick Fieldcrest buckets in response, scored again to spark the back-and-forth first quarter that showed early on Manteno was there for a game in its first sectional appearance since 2006.

The Knights appeared to be gearing up for a game-changing run when they scored the first seven points of a second quarter in which the Panthers saw Kyle McCullough head to the bench within the first two minutes and committed nine turnovers. But Johnson was able to rack up eight points by the half, and the Panthers kept Fieldcrest’s potent offense from continuing its early-quarter explosion.

But as their 27-20 halftime deficit became a 38-30 deficit headed to the fourth, Fieldcrest finally found its footing. They scored six points in the first 54 seconds of the frame with an upped tempo and full-court defensive pressure, with a crowd-rocking slam from Brady Ruestman at the 7:04 mark, giving the Knights a 44-30 lead they rode out.

“We hit some big shots, and Nicky played [well]; the defense played great there; seven was the number [where] I just felt like we couldn’t get over that hump,” Manteno head coach Zack Myers said. “Every time we made a run, they went on one.

As the Panthers close this season’s chapter in the program history book, it ends a little lengthier than most seasons. In addition to winning the most games in a season in program history and their first regional title since 2005-06, they also won their first-ever Kankakee Holiday Tournament and won their first Illinois Central Eight Conference title since the conference’s inception five years ago and first conference title of any kind since 1993-94.

After injuries prevented the team’s group of six seniors from getting a full season together until this season, their accomplishments this year made it worth the wait.

“This will be a group I’ll be sad to see leave. They definitely made their mark on the school record books,” Myers said. “ ... We knew when we got them all together it would be something special, it just took a while to get there.

“I’m just proud to see this group accomplish their goals, and I know they’ll do well after school.”

And above any rim-rattling dunks, energy-supplying defensive plays or dagger deep shots, Johnson hopes he and his teammates are remembered most for flipping the script and putting the Panthers back on the map.

“In past seasons, we hadn’t been a winning team, so something to look at us for is just winning,” Johnson said.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Johnson totaled 17 points, six rebounds, an assist and a block. Lee had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Jason Brown had six points and five rebounds.

Ed Lorton’s 14 points led the Knights. Connor Reichman added 13 points off the bench, and Ruestman did a bit of everything with 12 points, seven boards and six dimes.