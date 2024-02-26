GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cissna Park's comeback bid falls short in super-sectional matchup vs. Altamont

FARMER CITY — There was no denying the heart and mental toughness displayed by Cissna Park’s young girls basketball team during Monday’s IHSA Class 1A Blue Ridge Super-Sectional matchup against Altamont.

In what felt like a home game for the Indians based on their electric fan and student sections, the Timberwolves managed to erase a 13-point third-quarter deficit to take their first lead of the second half midway through the fourth quarter a late Indians run halted the Timberwolves’ season by a 52-44 final.

“I’m just so proud of these girls because they did everything I asked, and as a coaching staff, that’s all I could ever want,” Cissna Park head coach Anthony Videka said. “... A lot of credit goes to Altamont. That’s a really good team, and they’re going to state for a reason.

“I’m happy with our girls and their effort, too.”

After the Timberwolves took a a 23-20 deficit into halftime, Altamont couldn’t miss to open the second half. The Indians went on to hit their first five shots, which helped kickstart a 15-5 run that allowed them to take control up 38-25 midway through the third quarter.

“We just kind of dug ourselves a hole,” Videka said of the third-quarter swing. “You’ve got to give them credit. They hit their open shots.”

As quickly as Altamont heated up, they eventually cooled down at the hands of Cissna Park’s gritty defense. Between the 2:44 minute mark in the third quarter all the way to a little less than five minutes remaining in the fourth, the Timberwolves managed to hold the Indians scoreless.

During that same stretch Cissna Park got seven points from Addison Lucht, three points from Sophie Duis and two points from Josie Neukomm, which allowed the Timberwolves to pull within one possession during Altamont’s dry spell.

After forcing another stop of defense, Duis wiggled herself inside the paint for a layup with 4:43 remaining in the fourth quarter to put her team up 39-38.

Having taken the lead for the first time in the second half, Cissna Park forced the Indians to call a timeout to regain their composure. Sure enough, it worked, as Altamont managed to answer quickly out of the brief pause in play thanks to its senior guard Grace Nelson, an elite talent that’s committed to Illinois State University.

Immediately after Duis’ go-ahead bucket, Nelson scored on an old-fashioned three-point play to swing the lead back into her team’s favor. Back in control holding on to a 41-39 lead with a little more than four minutes remaining, the 5-foot-10 senior guard went on to score the Indians’ final 11 points off an 11-for-12 performance from the free-throw line.

Nelson’s 14-point fourth-quarter eruption allowed her to finish the game with a game-high 34 points, including a masterful 19-of-20 performance from the free-throw line.

“ISU’s got a pretty special player, and she is who she is for a reason,” Videka said of Nelson. “ ... On both ends of the floor, she’s quick and has great defensive hands and a good shot.”

With the defeat at the hands of Nelson’s clutch shooting at the free-throw line, Cissna Park (27-8) finished the season one game short of going back to the state tournament for what would have been only the third time in school history.

Even though the Timberwolves came up just a tad bit short, they still have plenty of optimism to build off in the coming years. Next season, they are set to return 12 of their 14 players on the roster, most notably starters Lucht (sophomore), Duis (sophomore), Lauryn Hamrick (sophomore) and Julia Edelman (junior).

“I think if you look back and told us we would lose by eight points in the super-sectional at the beginning of the year, I think every girl here would take it,” Videka said of his team’s season. “Obviously, that’s not what we wanted to do because we would love to be playing on Thursday, but it was a successful season in pretty much every way we look at it.”

As for the two seniors — Regan King and Morgan Sinn — who are saying goodbye after a four-year varsity career, Videka couldn’t help but get choked up at the thought of losing them after coaching them since their basketball journeys began as fifth-graders.

“I’m thankful to be able to coach them all eight years,” Videka said. “Morgan and Regan are two special girls. Those two are like my daughters. They’re great kids from great families.

“If those were my two daughters, I’d be extremely proud of those two, and we are,” he continued. “We’ll look ahead when we need to, but right now, we’re going to look at this past season and celebrate those two.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Lucht paced the Timberwolves with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, hitting the 1,000-career-point mark by the end of her sophomore season. Hamrick added eight points, three rebounds and a steal. Neukomm finished with eight points and three boards. Duis had seven points, four rebounds and two steals.