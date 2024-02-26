BOYS WRESTLING: Coalers take second at team State Finals

The first time Coal City and Marian Central Catholic wrestled this season, the Hurricanes won by a point.

Even with a young lineup featuring just one senior, the defending Class 1A champion Coalers thought they could flip the script in Saturday night’s IHSA 1A title match at Grossinger Motors Arena.

“Tonight’s match was almost like a chess match,” said 150-pounder Buddy Widlowski, Coal City’s only senior starter. “Moving everybody around, trying to get the best matchups for us. We put out there who we thought could win it.

“And sometimes it just doesn’t go your way. But I’m truly proud of these guys. They’re still family; sun’s gonna come up tomorrow — everything the coaches say,” he added. “But it’s gonna be a missing spot in my heart leaving this team. But I know they’re in good hands.”

Marian Central won five of the first six bouts to open with an 18-point lead and went on to beat defending 1A champion Coal City 34-27 to win its first state title.

The Coalers settled for their 10th state trophy since 1984, including seven runner-up finishes.

This was a different team from the one that won state last year. Two key pieces, Brody Widlowski and Landin Benson, got late starts this season because of injuries. Saturday’s lineup included just five holdovers from 2023 — the Widlowski brothers, Benson, Brock Finch and Culan Lindemuth — and three freshmen.

But there were still plenty of reasons for optimism.

“We knew the weight [class] changes were going to help us this year,” coach Mark Masters said. “The eighth weight was 150, so that helped us out.

“I knew that we could be pretty good this year; to be back here, I wasn’t 100% sure on that,” he added. “But I thought we could come down and get a trophy. And as the season went on, we had opportunities. Did I think that we could win later in the season? Absolutely.”

The Coalers (38-6) rolled by Riverdale 54-13 in Friday night’s 1A quarterfinals and beat Vandalia 42-22 in Saturday morning’s semifinals.

The title match started at 106 pounds and Marian won a pair of rematches from the individual state tournament a week earlier. Austin Hagevold edged the Coalers’ Owen Petersen 7-6, and Anthony Alanis won 10-3 against Cooper Morris at 113.

Lindemuth got Coal City’s first win, 8-1 over Josiah Perez at 120 before Marian state champ Brayden Teunissen won a 22-7 technical fall against Luke Munsterman at 126.

At 132, the Hurricanes’ Andrew Alvarado was down 9-7 when he pinned Brody Widlowski at 4:38. Marian’s Vance Williams won 14-6 against Mason Garner at 138 for a 21-3 Hurricanes lead.

The Coalers got within 21-12 on Finch’s 5-1 win over Joshua Gawronski at 144 and Buddy Widlowski’s 2:51 fall against Connor Cassels at 150.

It was 27-15 after the Coalers forfeited to state champ Jimmy Mastny at 157 and Benson, also a state champ, edged Nicholas Astacio 3-2 at 165.

Marian won two of the next three bouts to open an insurmountable 34-21 lead with one weight left. The Hurricanes’ Max Astacio won 4-0 against John Keigher at 175, Coal City’s Cade Poyner picked up a forfeit at 190, and Marian’s Daniel French beat Alec Waliczek 11-0 at 215. With the team result decided, Marian forfeited to Emmett Easton at 285.

Benson, one of four juniors in the lineup on Saturday, will return to chase another individual title and another team championship next season.

“Not what we wanted,” he said. “But we’ve seen a lot of good things out there [and] a lot of things that we can fix. Sad that our seniors are leaving this year. We’re going to come back next year though, so I’m hoping for a win next year.”