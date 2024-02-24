GIRLS WRESTLING: Peotone's Farmer becomes area's first girls wrestling state champion

So, you want to be a state champion?

Be prepared to work as hard as Peotone senior Kiernan Farmer did.

A year after becoming the Blue Devils’ first girls state placer, Farmer followed a grueling regimen en route to the IHSA 170-pound title Saturday afternoon at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Famer beat defending 155-pound state champ Alicia Tucker, of Plainfield Central, 9-6 in the final. The pair also met in last year’s semifinals, when Tucker won by a pin and Farmer went on to finish sixth.

They faced off again in this year’s sectional final, which Farmer won 9-0. In fact, Tucker’s only two losses all season were to Farmer.

Was this a grudge match from state last year?

“I more so didn’t want revenge on her,” Farmer said. “I more wanted my chance at the title that I thought was fair.”

To earn that shot, Farmer worked not only with the Blue Devils but at The Compound, a training center 75 miles away from Peotone in Chenoa.

“I’d get home around 11 o’clock,” Farmer said. “I’d wake up, I’d be so sore. I’d call my dad, ‘I need a massage or something.’

“He’d give me a massage at home, and it’d be, ‘All right, I’ll buy you breakfast if you go to school.’”

But the work was worth it, as Farmer navigated a tough bracket for the second year in a row.

Last season, she beat defending 155-pound champ Lexi Ritchie of Tolono Unity, in the first round before losing to Tucker and then in a rematch with Ritchie en route to a 2-3 finish.

“I beat Lexi Ritchie last year, and, honestly, I had as much joy as I have now,” Farmer said. “Because everyone was like, ‘Underdog, underdog, she’s going to pass through,’ and no. ... Even if I didn’t win a state championship, I loved going out there and competing for everything I got last year.

“But this year, I made a lot of improvements.”

Farmer (21-1) hopes to wrestle in college, though she hasn’t picked a school yet. However her future plays out, she can take satisfaction in knowing she helped put Peotone girls wrestling on the map.

And maybe on one of those road signs on the edge of town spotlighting local prep heroes.

“It’s really motivation,” Farmer said, “Because you’re like, ‘Damn, I want people to see that on the highway.”

<strong>Comets make history</strong>

Central-Iroquois launched a girls wrestling program this season to co-exist with its standard-setting boys program with eight athletes, and a quarter of them wound up on the medals stand Saturday.

Freshman Payton Temple (8-7) took sixth at 155, and senior Karmen Cody (15-5) finished sixth at 190.

Temple has been wrestling since she was 7 and helped coach both her less-experienced high school teammates and younger athletes in a feeder program.

“I want girls wrestling to grow more so we can do better,” Temple said.

Not only is she one of the Comets’ first two girls placers, she’s also the school’s first freshman wrestler to win a state medal.

“I want to do better next year, and we’ll see how the offseason goes,” Temple said.

Having so much success so soon, “it’s pretty surreal,” Cody said. “We’re both super proud of each other to get here.”

Cody has been wrestling for four years but said she didn’t really start taking it seriously till last season.

She’s glad she did, especially after soaking in the atmosphere at state.

“Honestly, it’s exciting,” she said. “It motivates (me) to be able to step out onto the mat and just see everybody around you cheering. ... To be able to wrestle in that environment, it just feels like such an accomplishment.”

Check Tuesday’s Daily Journal and daily-journal.com/sports for coverage on Coal City’s second-place finish at the IHSA Class 1A Boys Team Wrestling State Finals.