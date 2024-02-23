ROUNDUP: Beecher, Manteno end boys hoops regional droughts; Boilers' hearts broken in Moline

Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional championship

(2)Manteno 48, (4)Wilmington 31

The Panthers (26-4) won their first regional title in 18 years with a 17-point win against their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals Friday. They advanced to Tuesday’s Central Sectional semifinal against Fieldcrest at 7 p.m. in Clifton. Ray Lee buried four triples on his way to a game-high 18 points. Nicky Johnson (14 points) and Kyle McCullough (10 points) were also in double figures.

The Wildcats finished the season with a 19-10 record, their most wins since also winning 19 games in 2009-10. Kyle Farrell’s nine points led Wilmington, with Ryan Nelson right behind with eight points. Lucas Rink tallied five points.

IHSA Class 2A Westmont Regional championship

(1)Beecher 64, (5)Joliet Catholic 55

The Bobcats trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, but Adyn McGinley’s halftime buzzer-beater trimmed the deficit to 28-23 at the break and sparked a second-half comeback to give the program its first regional plaque since 2007. They’ll face Bismarck-Henning at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Clifton in the Central Sectional semifinals.

McGinley poured in 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Orlin Nesbitt notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ethan Rydberg was also in double figures with 10 points and dished out five dimes. Jack Hayhurst had nine points and four assists, and Zack Johnson had four points.

IHSA Class 4A East Moline United Regional championship

(2)Moline 52, (3)Bradley-Bourbonnais 51

The Boilermakers (19-9) saw their season end on a free throw with 1.8 seconds left that broke a 51-all tie. Nick Allen went for 17 points for the Boilers. Ethan Kohl had nine points, and Anthony Kemp added eight points.

IHSA Class 1A St. Anne Regional championship

(1)Heyworth 80, (5)St. Anne 69

The Cardinals looked as though they had a chance to pull off the upset, trailing just 32-28 at halftime, before the top seed advanced to the sectional round. Jordan Davis went wild for 37 points in defeat. St. Anne finished the year with a 17-15 record.

Midwest Christian Schools Tournament (Arthur)

Trinity improved to 18-6 overall and made it into Saturday afternoon’s tournament semifinal round with a pair of wins Friday. The Eagles opened the day with a 69-39 win against Parkview Christian. Tommy Kujawa had 21 points to pace the Eagles, who also got a dozen from Luke Green.

In their quarterfinal matchup with Christian Liberty Academy, the Eagles trailed by one and eventually forced overtime, when they emerged with a 46-40 win. Akira Hori’s 16 points led the way.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Danville 7, KCC 6

The Cavaliers opened the season Friday at Rantoul Sports Complex with a one-run loss. Curtis McKay went 3-for-4 with a pair of homers, a triple and four RBIs. Amarion Paxton doubled and scored. Dalton Hobick had an RBI single and scored. Graham Casey toed the rubber to start, allowing three unearned runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. Jackson Peeler allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits in 2 1/3 innings.

KCC 13, Danville 2

In its second game of a double-header, KCC bounced back in dominant fashion to open the year 1-1. Amarion Paxton went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs to lead the Cavaliers. Tyler Thompson contributed three singles and an RBI in four plate appearances. Dylan Coty had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Dalton Hobick went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Peyton Niksch claimed the win on the bump, giving up two earned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts in five innings.

Saturday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Midwest Christian Schools Tournament (Arthur)

Trinity 44, Portage Christian 15

The Eagles claimed the Division 3 championship of the Midwest Christian Schools Tournament with a dominant championship game showing, taking a 22-7 lead at halftime and never looking back.

Abby Whited led Trinity with 12 points, three rebounds and an assist. Maggie Manes had eight points, four rebounds and a steal. Farrah Schurman and Meen Darasidh each had six points, and Madeline Shold hauled in 10 rebounds.

Trinity 67, Marantha Baptist 4

The Eagles got to the championship game with one of the most masterful performances of the season. Kaitlyn Jorgensen and Abby Whited each had 13 points and four steals. Anna Manes added a dozen points and a block as all 11 players for Trinity scored.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Midwest Christian Schools Tournament (Arthur)

Trinity 63, Calumet Christian 44

The Eagles made it to the championship game with a comfortable semifinal victory. No individual stats were immediately available.