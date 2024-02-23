MEN'S BASKETBALL: KCC earns dominate win on Sophomore Night

KANKAKEE — KCC defeated Wright College 85-45 in NJCAA Division I Region IV play Thursday night, extending its winning streak to three games.

In the first half, the Cavaliers used a strong offensive effort to put plenty of space between KCC and Wright College, highlighting six of their nine sophomores on Sophomore Night in the process.

Khylan McKennie and Chavez Woods kicked off the Cavs’ scoring with a basket apiece to give KCC an early 4-0 lead. The Rams managed two points before Lucas Burton scored twice from the free-throw line, and McKennie had four quick points, including a big steal and dunk to put the Cavs up 10-2. Woods sank a 3-pointer to put KCC up by 11 points.

Wright College scored two baskets before the Cavaliers had a dramatic run, resulting in 21 uninterrupted points, including a 3-pointer each for Quesim Anderson and Woods.

The Rams stuck with KCC for the remainder of the half, but the Cavaliers’ 36-8 lead would prove too big to overcome and KCC finished the first half leading 44-20.

Wright College scored first in the second half, but KCC’s Burton and Anderson responded with three and two points, respectively. Despite pressure from the Rams that saw their team trim KCC’s lead to 51-29, the Cavaliers scored seven consecutive points, including a classic three-point play from Burton and a basket from Woods.

Anderson scored two points on a coast-to-coast steal, followed by two free throws from McKennie, to put the Cavaliers up 62-31. Wright College scored four points, but a basket each from Burton and Jaden Walls, coupled with a 3-point shot from Noah Mason, put a quick stop to their momentum.

The Cavaliers were up 79-36, before the Rams put up five points. KCC held onto their lead, taking the 85-45 win.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

All six sophomores saw the scoreboard, with Burton leading the Cavaliers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Rashad Smith added 17 points and 13 rebounds. McKennie and Woods added 14 points apiece. Anderson had 9 points. Mason and Dwain Nash had six and five points, respectively. Jaden Walls rounded out the Cavaliers scoring with two points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Cavaliers improved to 17-10 and will play Malcolm X College on the road at 3 p.m. Saturday.