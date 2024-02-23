GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cissna Park wins classic for first sectional in a decade

Cissna Park found itself on the right side of one of the most dramatic finishes in program history at Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Girls Basketball Ridgeview Sectional championship, outlasting Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43-42 in two overtimes to win the school’s first girls basketball sectional since 2013-14

The Timberwolves (27-7) held a 26-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter before letting the dust settle in double overtime. Sophomore Josie Neukomm hit the eventual game-winning bucket in double overtime off her fifth 3-pointer of the evening to help lift the Timberwolves into the round of eight.

“The girls have been preparing for this game all season, and down the stretch we still had some errors, but when it counted most, they got it done,” Cissna Park head coach Anthony Videka said. “A missed 3-pointer, an offensive rebound and a kick-out 3-pointer to take a one-point lead was how it all happened.”

Neukomm’s 15 points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist led the Timberwovles. Lauryn Hamrick added a dozen points, six rebounds and two steals. Addison Lucht had six points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two assists.

The sectional title victory for Cissna Park marked its seventh sectional championship in program history. The Timberwolves will move onto Monday’s Class 1A Blue Ridge Super-Sectional against Altamont at 7 p.m.

“The game is a blur at the moment, but our girls kept their composure, had their bench and fans behind them and finished a tough game to win our first sectional championship in 10 years,” Videka said. “We are very proud of the work these girls have put in.”