Cooks earns Kankakee's first-ever All-State All-Academic honors

Historically, Kankakee High School has been known to produce elite talents between its boys and girls student-athletes across a variety a sports, many of which who’ve gone on to do great things collegiately.

No matter if they have been student-athletes who specialize in one particular sport or dipped their toes into a multitude of sports, Kays’ athletes always have been able to be honored by the IHSA for their incredible talents.

Yet even though its student-athletes have been honored for their great sporting achievements during its history, Kankakee never had seen one of its student-athletes be honored by the IHSA as an All-State Academic Team selection.

That lengthy drought of not being able to have one of its student-athletes be selected for achieving great success both in the classroom and in sports finally ended Wednesday. It came after Kays’ senior Na’Kyrah Cooks gave Kankakee its first-ever IHSA All-State Academic Team selection since the inception of the award in 1993.

“I’m really still taking it all in because I really didn’t understand how big of a deal it was,” Cooks said of being the first Kankakee student-athlete to become All-State Academic. “I really did it, and it shows all my hard work has paid off.”

Cook’s great honor came after she met the criteria of having to meet the minimum requirement GPA of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale after her seventh semester, participated in at least two IHSA-sponsored activities during each of the last two years and demonstrated outstanding citizenship during her high school career.

As a current senior, Cooks has been a part of Kankakee’s volleyball and track and field programs for all four years as well as playing on the girls basketball team for her underclassmen years. Her ability to juggle being a multi-sport athlete while staying on top of her studies as a top-notch student gave her a sense of pride, given all the hours she puts into both parts of her life.

“To be honest, it’s really a blessing to be honored for this award, and I have a lot of people around me who’ve helped me along the way,” Cooks said. “One thing about most of my coaches is that they are big on making academics come first. ... They emphasize the student in student-athlete, and so that’s the priority when it comes to sports.”

During the course of her career Cooks has shown to be a dominant force, especially in volleyball and track and field during the fall and spring seasons.

In volleyball, she’s been named to three Daily Journal All-Area teams, with two first-team selections (2021, 2023) and an honorable mention bid in 2022. This past fall she helped lead the Kays volleyball team to their first-ever regional championship after totaling 171 digs, 140 kills and 37 aces.

As good as Cook’s is as an outside hitter in volleyball perhaps her best sport resides in the spring during the track and field season.

Already a two-time IHSA Class 2A state champion (2022, 2023) as part of Kankakee’s track and field team competing as a high jump, long jump and triple jump competitor, Cooks will try and help lead the Kays to a three-peat this upcoming spring. In the last two track seasons alone, Cooks has gone on to earn two Daily Journal All-Area first team selections as well as an individual Class 2A long jump state title back in 2021.