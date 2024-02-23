BOYS BASKETBALL: McNamara's repeat regional bid ended by Fieldcrest in title game

KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara’s boys basketball team knew it had its work cut out for it when the Fightin’ Irish hosted a Fieldcrest team that entered Friday night’s IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional championship with one of the state’s best resumes.

And that resume added some juice when the Knights had a red-hot first quarter and never looked back toppling the Irish 72-47 for their first regional title since 2019-20.

The Knights, who entered the postseason ranked sixth in the final IHSA Class 2A AP Poll, improved to 32-1 on the year and advanced to Tuesday’s Central Sectional semifinal in Clifton. McNamara saw its season end with a 20-9 record.

And it was the sixth-ranked team in the state that took control early and never let go. They went 8-for-10 from the field in the first quarter, including 4-for-4 from the 3-point line and free-throw line each, to build a 25-15 lead after a quarter.

Irish head coach Adrian Provost said their usually solid defense didn’t come out as strong as it needed to against the offensively-sound Knights, which put them in an early hole they couldn’t claw out of.

“When you get to this time of year, if that’s the end of the floor that you perform [badly], that’s what happens,” Provost said. “Obviously, they hit some tough shots early, and it just gets easier … and we could just never get stops, and that’s a credit to them.”

The Irish got it to as close as seven but never got back to within two possessions after their early double-digit deficit. With a pace that never got as up-and-down as the Irish hoped it would get, the team just couldn’t find a way to close the gap before the Knights eventually put things out of reach when Brady Ruestman scored eight of his 22 points as part of a 14-2 Knights run in the third quarter that put them up 52-30.

“I thought we had a couple opportunities towards the end of the first half, where if we executed, we [could have gotten] it down to six or seven,” Provost said. “That just didn’t happen. … We never turned the corner.”

As the Irish begin to reflect on their 2023-24 campaign, they’ll do so fondly. They won 20 games for the third straight year, a feat the program hasn’t seen since three straight 20-win seasons between 1982-84 under current assistant coach Jerry Krieg. And out of their nine losses, seven came to teams that either ended the season receiving votes in the AP polls and/or played for a regional championship, including four regional champions.

“Our kids go through a gauntlet, and they handled it well,” Provost said. “It makes them great young men, great fathers, great husbands to go through what we do here.”

And for senior starters Tyler Bobzin, Robert Hutson and Abner Garcia, Provost said he hopes they can find the end of this chapter of not only their high school days but of their lives, to end on a happy note.

“Our three seniors have had a great second semester,” Provost said. “ ... They expect to win a trophy and came up short on that, but as individuals they had great senior years.

“They should walk out of their high school careers happy.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Hutson led the Irish with 14 points, three rebounds and three assists. Garcia added eight points, two boards and a steal. Kaiden Taylor and Willie Felton had five points apiece, one more than Bobzin.

Ruestman’s 22 points led all scorers. He also added five boards, four assists, three steals and a block. Jozia Johnson splashed four 3-pointers and totaled 17 points, two rebounds and two assists. Connor Riechman had 13 points off the bench.