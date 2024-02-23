BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays tie single-season wins record with regional championship win over Pontiac

STREATOR — Kankakee’s quest to earn a trip to the IHSA State Finals got one step closer after winning Friday’s IHSA Class 3A Streator Regional championship against Pontiac.

Coming into the weekend matchup against an elite-shooting Indians squad, the Kays’ defense buckled down to limit their opponent to 37% shooting from the field (18-of-49) and 23% from deep (7-of-30), which allowed them to walk away with their fourth regional title under head coach Chris Pickett after a dominant 62-47 win.

“For the most part, throughout the entire game we followed our gameplan,” Pickett said. “Pontiac is a team that’s really dangerous because they can shoot the ball, and our guys took pride in playing defense.

“We limited Pontiac to only 47 points, and those are the types of efforts that are going to get you through the different rounds in the state tournament and allow yourselves to advance,” he added. “From that standpoint, we are really happy with what we were able to do defensively.”

Dynamic duo senior point guard Larenz Walters and sophomore standout Lincoln Williams commanded most of the attention from Pontiac’s defense all evening, but it was senior guard Damontae May who took advantage.

The 6-foot May led the team in scoring with 18 points on an efficient night from the field. May finished the title game on 6-of-9 shooting from the field (67%), including an 80% mark from beyond the arc (4-of-5) to go along with a team-high six assists.

“I just came out confident from the start of the game, knowing if we lost, our season was over with,” May said of his performance. “We aren’t ready to be done yet, and so I just came out aggressive, knowing Pontiac was going to key in on Larenz and Lincoln.”

May’s aggressiveness showed early on in the first half, especially during the second quarter. Taking a 12-6 lead into the second stanza, May went on to score eight of his 10 second-quarter points in the first five minutes.

His scoring boost helped allow the Kays to open the second quarter on a 14-6 run to take a commanding 28-12 lead before sloppy play that allowed Pontiac to crawl back into the thick of things right before halftime. Up 30-16 with less than two minutes remaining until halftime, Kankakee allowed the Indians to end the first half on an 8-0 run, leaving them to take a slim 30-24 lead into the break.

“Going into halftime Coach Pickett talked to us about not letting up because at the end of the first half, we started to slow down, which allowed Pontiac to go on an 8-0 run,” May said. “So, coming out into the third quarter, we wanted to finish the game strong and get the win.”

In the third quarter, Kankakee regained control and set the tone, with Walters and Williams leading the way. After being held to a combined four points at halftime, the Kays’ top duo wound up scoring 11 of their team’s 16 third-quarter points. Their performances helped allow Kankakee to take a double-digit lead (36-26) into the fourth quarter before going on to cruise to its first championship plaque in two seasons and third in the past five.

“We got back to what we were doing by being sharp and aggressive,” Pickett said of his team’s third-quarter performance. “We followed the gameplan a lot more, and when we do that, we are a difficult team to deal with.”

Despite being limited to just eight total points, five of which came in the second half, Williams displayed why he is one of the top recruits in Illinois in only his second year of high school. Having missed five of the past six games because of an ankle injury he suffered against Crete-Monee on Feb. 9, Williams still managed to have a major effect on the game as a defender by hauling in a game-high 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Williams’ defensive prowess and sheer athletic ability to get above the rim as a 15-year-old already has gotten him plenty of attention from Power Five Conferences. As it stands, Williams already has received an offer from the University of Illinois and has eyes on him from Purdue and Tennessee.

“What makes him special is his ability to do different things,” Pickett said of Williams. “He’s a stat-sheet stuffer, and it’s not just about scoring with him because he does all the different things that lead to winning — rebounding, blocking shots, etc.”

The regional championship victory helped the Kays improve to 27-4 overall, which tied a program record for most wins in a single-season (27), joining the 2019-20 team that had its state series cut short because of COVID-19 one day before their sectional championship game.

“It feels good to win a regional championship because last season, we came up one point short on a buzzer-beater,” Williams said. “So, this feels pretty good.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

May led the Kays with 18 points, four rebounds and six assists. Eli Stipp added 13 points and four rebounds. Walters contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. Williams provided excellent defense to go along with eight points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Kankakee (27-4) advanced to Wednesday’s IHSA Class 3A Pontiac Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. against Peoria Richwoods.