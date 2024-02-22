GIRLS BASKETBALL: Peotone's one-point win gives program first-ever sectional championship

GILMAN — Few names are as synonymous with a single prep sports program as the Graffeo surname is with Peotone girls basketball. Cora (Class of 2016), Josie (2018) and Mae (2020) all scored at least 1,000 career points and were three-time Daily Journal All-Area and all-conference selections.

But it’s little sister Addie who made the biggest play in the history of the program Thursday night, when the scrappy senior point guard stole a Watseka pass with three seconds remaining in the IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Sectional championship to wrap up a 31-30 Blue Devils victory that secured the first sectional title in program history.

“I didn’t even know that was the end of the game until everyone started running at me, but it felt amazing, the best feeling in the world,” Graffeo said of her sectional-winning steal. “ ... It means a lot. Seeing my older sisters play, basketball is such a big part of my life, and it just makes me so happy.”

The Blue Devils (27-4) 19th win in a row is the first the school has recorded in a sectional championship after falling in the round of 16 in 2017 and in triple overtime last season. Madi Schroeder, who was injured in extra time of that triple overtime loss to Fieldcrest a year ago, had a game-high 16 points to help lead the Blue Devils to their historic accomplishment.

“We worked really hard, and it’s just incredible,” Schroeder said. “I’m so proud of this team, all the challenges we’ve worked through over the years, and it’s truly amazing.

“Watseka’s a great team; they didn’t give up. Give it to them; it was a great battle.”

That battle was as fierce and physical as they come in a matchup of two of the best defenses remaining in the postseason. That resulted in a 9-8 Warriors lead until the closing moments of the first half, which ended with a Schroeder basket with 1:20 left that gave Peotone its first lead at 10-9, a pair of Haven Meyer free-throws that put the Warriors back up 11-10 a possession later and another Schroeder bucket to give the Blue Devils a 12-11 lead at the break.

The two teams met back Dec. 6, a game the Blue Devils won 48-43 and one Schroeder said let them know Thursday’s would be a defensive bloodbath, especially with a first-ever sectional title for the winner at stake.

“We played them in the regular season, and it was ugly, too,” Schroeder said. “It was hardcore, and it was gonna take a lot of hard work, but defense wins games.”

After scoring 10 of the team’s 12 first-half points, Schroeder saw even more attention from the Watseka defense, which allowed her to assist (five) or score (four points) all seven of Peotone’s field goals in the third, putting them ahead by as many as seven points in the quarter and a 27-22 lead heading to the fourth.

“That’s what we needed, and we needed to convert when those passes were made,” Blue Devils coach Steve Strough said of Schroeder finding open teammates that hit shots. “That’s what kicked us off in the second half, getting her the ball in places to distribute. We needed to finish, and we did.”

Despite the Blue Devils’ surge, the Warriors kept in the thick of it. They got three fourth-quarter buckets from junior post Megan Martin, with her third of them making it a 31-28 Blue Devil lead with 3:30 remaining.

Jasmine Essington rebounded her own blocked shot and scored with 1:25 on the clock to make it a one-point game at 31-30, and after an errant Blue Devils pass, the Warriors got the ball back with a chance to take the lead with 1:10 remaining.

And for that final 1:10, as they have every game together since rec league ball in elementary school, the Blue Devils’ five seniors locked into their 2-3 zone and held tough. After swinging the ball around the perimeter for almost 40 seconds, the Warriors called a timeout with 33.8 seconds on the clock.

In what would become a bit of foreshadowing, Graffeo tipped a Warriors pass out of bounds with 16 seconds remaining. On the ensuing in-bounds pass, the Warriors kept patient and looked for an open shot but instead found a pass go into Graffeo’s hands, allowing her to run out the final three seconds as her teammates joined her in jubilation.

“My life counted on it at that point,” Graffeo said of her defensive stand. “That’s what I came out to do today, just play defense, nothing else really.”

For Strough, seeing his team’s defensive-minded approach pay dividends with a minute-plus stand at the end be highlighted by Graffeo’s steal was as Hollywood an ending as he could have hoped for.

“She’s done those things all year long, and for her being in the line of her family to come through and her to come through in the end, it’s awesome,” Strough said of his point guard. “ ... It was outstanding how it played out — the kind of game we expected it to be, and to have to play defense for the final minute and get a stop to win it.

“Credit to Watseka; they’re a really good team.”

And perhaps just as fitting was the fact Strough led Peotone to its first sectional championship against Watseka and head coach Barry Bauer. Strough’s first coaching jobs came at Watseka under Bauer, in both boys basketball and softball, before he went to Peotone in 2008.

“I started at Watseka, and a lot of what I learned is from Coach Bauer,” Strough said. “To do it on the defensive end, in this grind-it-out game, there’s a lot of storylines from this game.”

And if there’s any coach and any team Bauer and the Warriors would have to fall to in their own quest for their first sectional championship, there’s no doubt it’s Strough and the Blue Devils.

“There’s a lot of rivalries, a lot of teams you don’t root for, but Peotone’s not one of them,” Bauer said. “I hope they make a run here and do some damage at the end of the season.”

But as much as they’ll root for the Blue Devils to keep it rolling into next weekend’s State Finals, the Warriors saw their season end a point shy of the chance to earn a state bid themselves. They finished the season with a 27-5 record and third state title game appearance in program history.

And even when they trailed by seven points down the stretch, Bauer said he and the team never lost the feeling they were going to win the game.

“We played about as hard as we could have played,” Bauer said. “[The score] didn’t surprise me; I thought it was going to be low-scoring and was really hoping we could score some off our defense.

“We didn’t get a lot of transition baskets,” he added. “Whether it was our mistakes or Peotone being that stingy, we just didn’t get those transition opportunities.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Schroeder finished the night with 16 points, eight boards, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Graffeo had five points, a rebound, two assists and four steals. Ashley Renwick had four points, seven boards, two steals and a block. Emma Iozzo also had four points to go along with two rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Brianna Denault led the Warriors with 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. Martin had eight points, a game-high 13 rebounds and a steal. Ava Swartz had six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Blue Devils will face Robinson at 7 p.m. Monday in the IHSA Class 2A Tolono Unity Super-Sectional. The winner will advance to next weekend’s State Finals at Illinois State University.