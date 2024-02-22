BOYS BASKETBALL: Mac tops Central, Herscher's upset bid to Fieldcrest comes up short in regional semis

KANKAKEE — As the Bishop McNamara boys basketball team hit the stretch run of the season earlier this month, head coach Adrian Provost sat down with one of his senior leaders, Abner Garcia, about taking more offensive control.

And the fruits of that discussion were put on display in Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional semifinal against Central, where Garcia had a game-high 14 points in the Fightin’ Irish’s 64-49 win against the Comets.

“He would always let the game come to him, make the next pass and do some really nice things,” Provost said of Garcia. “He wants to share it and be a great teammate, and I told him, ‘We’re coming down the home stretch; we need you to be aggressive,’ and he’s really done that.”

Garcia and the Irish improved to 20-8 on the year and advanced to Friday’s championship game against Fieldcrest. The Comets ended their season with a 19-12 record.

It was the Comets who scored six of the game’s first eight points, but some early foul trouble and stretch of turnover woes allowed the Irish to quickly flip the game on its head midway through the first quarter.

A Garcia 3-pointer with 3:38 left in the first kickstarted a 14-2 McNamara run to close the first quarter. With a full-court man-to-man defense that saw occasional traps and double teams on Comet guards Aidan Podowicz and Blake Chandler, Garcia said it was his team’s ability to force 14 Central turnovers that allowed them transition opportunities to take advantage of offensively.

“Defense and intensity is gonna win games, and defense turns into offense as well,” Garcia said. “ ... [Podowicz] is pretty much the focal point of their whole offense.

“If we could stop him from bringing the ball up, it completely changes the face of the game.”

The Irish saw their lead reach double digits at 33-21 at halftime, a mark that it stayed above all second half. Provost said the Comets made some defensive adjustments after the two teams last met at the Watseka Holiday Tournament in December — a 78-51 McNamara win. Robert Hutson exploded for 21 points in that game, and after the Comets made more of an effort to deny him the ball, the Irish saw six players score at least seven points, including nine from Hutson.

“Rob touched it in the paint every possession last time, and they took that away,” Provost said. “It took a while in the first quarter for our wings to adjust, and then we settled in on defense to do what we do.”

The Comets’ 19 wins this year allowed them to top the previous year’s win total for the second time in head coach Brad Perzee’s two seasons as head coach. While six seniors played their last game on Wednesday, including the formidable big man trio of Alex Fritz, Peyton Chandler and Camden Gerdes, they’ll return three starters in Podowicz, Blake Chandler and Perry Mason, as the nucleus of a talented, young core.

“Central basketball is coming back and making strides,” Perzee said. “Our goal was 20 wins, and we finished with 19, so we missed it by one, but we played really well in stretches.

“We have a good, young core coming back, but my senior class, I’m really gonna miss them.”

Meanwhile the Irish, who secured their third straight season of at least 20 wins and have the chance to win back-to-back regionals when they host top-seed Fieldcresst at 7 p.m. Friday.

After playing in front of one of the biggest student sections they’ve seen in the past few seasons, Garcia knows the Irish will need to rely on the home-court advantage against a Knights team that is 31-1 and was ranked sixth in the final IHSA Class 2A AP Poll.

“Hopefully it’s gonna be great because we’re gonna need them,” Garcia said. “That’s a really good team we’re going up against and hopefully we come out with a W.”

<strong>Herscher’s upset bid denied</strong>

For the first half of Herscher’s semifinal bid against Fieldcrest, fans across the state began taking note of not just the 10th-seeded Tigers hanging with their sub-sectional’s top seed but beating them.

After leading for most of a first quarter that finished with a 12-12 tie and leading 16-12 early in the second, the Knights got a 3-pointer from Jozia Johnson just before the halftime buzzer that pre-empted an 11-2 run to open the second half, giving Fieldcrest a 59-41 win.

“We played really well,” Tigers head coach Brent Offill said. “We had a gameplan going in, and the kids really did what they were asked.

“We had a good scout on them, knew they were super talented and go on runs, but we knew we had some stuff to give,” he continued. “We gave it in the first and second quarters, in the third it just kind of petered out a bit.”

In their signature 3-2 zone that extended past half-court at times, the Tigers spent most of the half dictating the tempo, one Offill said they attempted to keep at a “turtle’s pace” to negate the athleticism advantages the sixth-ranked team in the state boasts.

But as the Knights made an adjustment of their own to go with a full-court defense in attempt to create a more up-and-down pace, they were able to make their mid-game push to move on to the championship round.

“We knew we’d be a little different, and they’re a patient team, which plays into our strengths,” Offill said. “In the third quarter they sped us up, and when you have a talented team like that, that’s the goal.”

Aside from starting forward Thomas Morgan, the Tigers will look to bring the rest of a young squad that went 8-23 this winter back in the fold for a season that Offill is confident can show leaps and bounds improvement with a year together in the books.

“It’s a long season and we have a lot of ups and downs, you have to have a lot of communication with your players,” Offill said. “I just want to keep the energy high and if that can happen, I told them the sky is the limit next year.

“If we can get a little stronger and a little bigger, watch out.”

<strong>(4)Bishop McNamara 64, (6)Central 49</strong>

Garcia’s 14 points led the Irish. Tyler Bobzin had 11 points and Hutson had nine points, giving the Irish three seniors as their leading scorers. Kaiden Taylor and Willie Felton each had eight points, one more than Callaghan O’Connor.

Peyton Chandler led the Comets with 11 points, six rebounds, an assist and three steals. Podowicz had nine points, two rebounds, an assist and two steals. Mason added eight points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Blake Chandler tallied seven points, six rebounds and four steals.

<strong>(1)Fieldcrest 59, (10)Herscher 41</strong>

Austin Buckley had 13 points to lead the Tigers. Payton Young added 11 points. Logan Morrow and Tanner Jones each had five points.