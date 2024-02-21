St Anne's Schoon, Willis share unique bond as player and coach, firefighters

ST. ANNE — Unlike most player-coach relationships that develop solely from the countless hours spent together on the basketball court, St. Anne head boys coach Rick Schoon and Cardinals senior Andrew Willis’ relationship has been able to form a much deeper bond during the past eight months.

In addition to their relationship as player and coach, the pair formed a bond off the court as members of the St. Anne Fire Protection District.

Schoon, 56, has been with the department since 1989 and currently serves as the assistant chief of command. That puts him near the top of the leaderboard for about two dozen firefighters, one of them Willis.

Despite having been born and raised in St. Anne, Willis, who went to Bishop McNamara beginning in junior high through his junior year of high school, never really got the chance to know Schoon before the end of this past summer.

During his final two years at Bishop McNamara, Willis opted to attend and graduate from Beaverville’s Fire Cadet training program in order to become a volunteer firefighter. Once he completed the training program last year, he opted to return to his hometown to finish his high school education and become a part of St. Anne’s Fire Protection District.

Between basketball and the fire station, the two have formed a more meaningful friendship, with their unique tie allowing a much deeper and different bond than even the closest coaches and players.

“I think my relationship with Schoon has grown a lot more since he’s not only my basketball coach but also my chief at the fire department,” Willis said. “I get to know him more in a different perspective than if he was just my basketball coach since I’m with him all day, every day.”

That appreciation for one another was echoed by Schoon after never really getting the chance to know or coach Willis during his younger years.

“One of his best friends, Dylan Mercier, who’s also a St. Anne firefighter, contacted me over this past summer about Willis transferring back to St. Anne for his senior year and wanting to work for our fire department,” Schoon said. “I think it’s been great for us to have Willis not only at St. Anne High School but also to our fire department as well.

“He’s made both places better for me because it’s so easy to work with him.”

During Schoon’s 30-plus-year tenure as part of St. Anne’s fire department, Willis’ addition to the fire station’s team marked the first time Schoon had a player become a co-worker.

The only time his players intertwined with his work as a firefighter were when Schoon’s two sons, Blake and Brooks, went through St. Anne’s Fire Cadet program during their time playing basketball under their father at St. Anne between 2008-12 (Blake) and 2016-20 (Brooks).

“I have had my sons [Blake and Brooks] who played basketball for me while going through the cadet program, but Willis is a different situation because when he came to us [St. Anne] from Beaverville when he was already almost 18, and so he never came to us as a cadet,” Schoon said. “When he came to us, we just made him a [volunteer] firefighter right away.

“I think it’s pretty cool to see the growth in him because I get to see the growth in him at the high school, through basketball, and then I also get to see the growth in him through the fire department as well,” he continued. “It’s nice having a kid like Willis because he’s such a hard worker, so dedicated and responsible. I can always count on him.”

During the course of the past eight months, Willis has appreciated Schoon’s mentorship, where he’s been able to learn a lot of valuable lessons away from hoops.

“I’ve learned a lot from Schoon,” Willis said. “He’s helped teach me how to talk to people correctly, how to make yourself look professional and how to look at the community and know your role within the community.”

This season as a viable player in 25 games off the bench, in his first and only year in a Cardinals uniform, Willis has helped St. Anne culminate a 16-14 overall record at the time of print, with the Cardinals preparing for Wednesday’s IHSA Class 1A St. Anne Regional semifinal against Flanagan-Cornell. In their 72-57 quarterfinal win against Grant Park, Willis had eight points.

There are obvious differences between dribbling a basketball and helping put out of fire, especially the pressures along with each, but Willis said he has noticed there are still some similarities between the two occupations.

“I see a lot of similarities in playing basketball and being a firefighter,” Willis said. “Both are physically demanding and, in both things, you want to treat everyone with respect, whether that’s on the court or out in the community as a firefighter.”

With less than 1,200 community members who reside in St. Anne, there haven’t been numerous occasions the two firefighters have had the chance to go out on a call together to be of service. Outside of an occasional accident, most of their time spent together as firefighters has come at the fire station.

“We’ve probably been on six to seven calls together now,” Schoon said. “It’s only been a couple of structural fires, accidents and a few wildfires that we’ve gone out in the community [at the same time].”

One of those rare-but-memorable occurrences came this past summer during basketball workouts, when Schoon and Willis answered a call for a brush fire incident. In that moment, the two firefighters dropped what they were doing in order to help put out the fire, leaving for a notable experience for the rookie firefighter.

“That was pretty cool because it’s not too often you get to skip practice with your coach to go out on a fire together,” Willis said.

Whether it’s with his players who are a part of St. Anne basketball or his team of firefighters, Schoon said he believes it’s important to create a family-type atmosphere. And that’s what he’s been able recreate with Willis in both areas.

“We talk about our basketball team being a family, but our fire department is a family as well,” Schoon said. “So, we get to have interactions not just at basketball but here [at the fire department] as well in family-type functions.

“If we have our fire station pancake breakfast, Willis is always one of the first to volunteer and help out. And sometimes, we will take time away from that to go play bags or just do something fun together while giving each other a hard time.”

With Willis’ senior year at St. Anne coming to a close in a few months, he’s also working to obtain an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic certificate at Kankakee Area Career Center. Once the certificate is complete, Willis will decide if he wants to work to become an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) or a full-time firefighter.