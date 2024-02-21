ROUNDUP: Cissna Park girls hold tight against LeRoy to earn sectional title bid; Kankakee falls to Lincoln

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 1A Colfax Ridgeview Sectional semifinals: (1)Cissna Park 44, (3)LeRoy 41

Cissna Park’s defense came up with a huge stop in the final seconds to edge LeRoy by three points and advance to the sectional championship against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 6 p.m. at Ridgeview High School. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves (26-7) with 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal. Lauryn Hamrick added nine points, three rebounds and one assist. Sophie Duis went for seven points, four rebounds and two assists. Josie Neukomm had seven points and six rebounds. Autumn Reutter chipped in six points and four rebounds.

“It was great to see our team battle and keep their composure down the stretch,” Cissna Park head coach Anthony Videka said. “Everyone stepped up and filled their roles to the best of their abilities, and the girls are excited for the opportunity to play in the sectional championship.”

IHSA Class 3A East Peoria Sectional semifinals: (1)Lincoln 64, (3)Kankakee 28

Despite a hard-fought effort, Kankakee’s season came to an end with a 22-10 overall record and regional title. Nikkel Johnson paced the Kays with 13 points. Benkwasha Stroud finished with eight points. Taleah Turner tallied five points.

“As I reflect on our season, I have much to be proud of,” Kankakee head coach Kurt Weigt said. “We won the Southland Athletic Conference (11-1) and back-to-back regional championships, which etch this group’s legacy at Kankakee.

“We finished with 22 wins and a season full of milestones and success,” he added. “The future is bright for Kankakee basketball, and I am proud to be a small part of our success.”

WRESTLING

IHSA Class 1A Dual Team Coal City Sectional

Coal City 60; Rickover Naval Academy 45, Chicago Military Academy- Bronzeville 36; De La Salle 15

Coal City’s grappling team advanced to the state finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Friday with a sectional championship win. No individual stats were available for the Coalers.