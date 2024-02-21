ROUNDUP: BBCHS boys advance to Class 4A regional title; Kankakee earns spot in Class 3A regional championship

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 4A East Moline Regional semifinals

(3)Bradley-Bourbonnais 60, (5)Pekin 35

Bradley-Bourbonnais advanced to the regional championship game against Moline, which ended BBCHS’s season last year, at 6 p.m. Friday at East Moline. Nick Allen totaled 15 points to lead the Boilermakers (19-8). Gavin Kohl added 11 points, which was one more point than teammate Brandon Harris.

IHSA Class 3A Streator Regional semifinals

(1)Kankakee 57, (7)Morris 31

Kankakee earned a regional title bid against Pontiac at 7 p.m. Friday at Streator with a double-digit win against Morris. Damontae May led the Kays (26-4) with 12 points and three assists. Lincoln Williams went for 11 points and six boards.

IHSA Class 2A Westmont Regional semifinals

(1)Beecher 82, (6)Carver Military Academy 51

Beecher (31-0) picked up a dominant win to advance to the regional championship game against Joliet Catholic Academy at 7 p.m. Friday at Westmont. Zack Johnson did a bit of everything for the Bobcats, totaling 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Adyn McGinley finished with 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jack Hayhurst recorded nine points, seven rebounds and five steals. Ethan Rydberg had eight points, three assists and two steals.

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals

(2)Manteno 58, (10)Reed-Custer 38

Manteno (26-4) set a new school-record for most wins in a single-season to advance to the regional championship against Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday at home. Ray Lee poured in 28 points to lead the Panthers. Kyle McCullough and Nicky Johnson tallied seven points apiece.

No individual stats were immediately available for Reed-Custer, which finished the season 10-21 overall.

(4)Wilmington 43, (8)Coal City 40

Wilmington edged Coal City to move on to the regional title game against Manteno at 7 p.m. Friday at Manteno. No individual stats were immediately available for the Wildcats (19-9).

Coal City’s season ended with a 14-18 overall record. No individual stats were immediately available for the Coalers.

IHSA Class 1A St. Anne Regional semifinals

(5)St. Anne 59, (4)Flanagan-Cornell 58

Chris Link’s free throw with less than 10 seconds left gave the Cardinals a one-point win and a spot in Friday’s 7 p.m. Regional title game against (1)Heyworth. No individual stats were immediately available for St. Anne, who improved to 17-14.

(1)Heyworth 80, (10)Milford 60

The Bearcats bowed out of the postseason in the semifinal round and finished the season with a 14-19 record. No individual stats were available.