MEN'S BASKETBALL: Former local stars Freeman, Storr excelling on Big Ten stage

Owen Freeman has been putting together one of the best freshman men’s basketball seasons in the history of the Big Ten Conference. And his most recent game, where he put up 20 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in an 88-86 overtime win at home against (20)Wisconsin Saturday afternoon might have been his best game yet.

And Freeman, the 2021-22 Daily Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year while at Bradley-Bourbonnais, wasn’t the only player with area ties to continue one of the most stellar seasons in the conference Saturday. Former Kankakee star AJ Storr went over the 20-point mark for the eighth time this season, tallying 21 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists.

It was the second meeting this season between the former area standouts, marking the first time once-area foes have met in Big Ten men’s hoops action since former Kay Andy Kilbride’s Wisconsin teams matched up with former Boilermaker Chris Gandy’s Illinois teams when their college times overlapped between 1993 and 1995 (Editor’s note: Gandy redshirted the 1992-93 season), and it’s possible Saturday’s matchup pitted two former area stars of the largest college magnitude against one another.

Freeman, a true freshman, spent his senior year of high school winning the IHSA Class 4A State championship at Moline before compiling one of the best freshman big man seasons in Big Ten history. At the time of print, Freeman had accumulated eight Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, and is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for a game for the Hawkeyes. Meanwhile Storr, a sophomore transfer from St. John’s, is ninth in the Big Ten with 16.5 points per game.

<strong>Freeman finding fit in Iowa</strong>

An Iowa commit since prior to his junior year at BBCHS, Freeman’s vision of finding a fit with the Hawkeyes has come to fruition, to say the least. His eight Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors are the most in program history and second in conference history to Ohio State’s Jared Sullinger (2010-11). His double-double Saturday was his fifth of the season, with Saturday’s game also seeing his career high in assists as well.

While he’s been grinding away in attempt to find success at this stage since as long as he can remember, the immediate success Freeman foresaw in his first year of college hoops wasn’t quite this high.

“It’s something that I’ve worked for,” Freeman said. “You don’t know what’s gonna come in a year, so it’s something me and my family have worked for and it’s been great.”

Freeman said that the combination of increased speed and physicality has been the biggest adjustment to make, but he’s seen himself continue to make strides as the Hawkeyes have accumulated a 15-11 record (7-8 in the conference) at the time of print.

“You’re going from playing guys 16, 18 years old to playing grown men,” Freeman said. “ ... Obviously I still make some freshman mistakes, but I definitely feel a lot more comfortable than I did at the beginning of the season.”

After the Freeman family moved to Moline ahead of his senior year, his parents are now able to attend most of his home games, as does little brother, Braden, a junior hooper at Moline. And like his family is at his games, Freeman’s a fixture watching the other team that plays at Carver-Hawkeye Arena — the Iowa women’s basketball team.

Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark became the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball all-time leading scorer when she dazzled for a career-high 49 points at home against Michigan last week, giving him a literal front-row seat to one of the greatest college athletes in NCAA history, regardless of sport or gender.

“She’s done so much for the game, she’s amazing,” Freeman said. “I was there when she broke the record and I’ve never seen anything like it. She’s incredible.”

As the men’s team looks to fuel a late run and complete an NCAA Tournament resume, Freeman knows that the way the Hawkeyes played in Saturday’s win against the Badgers — their signature win on the season at this point — can be the spark they need.

“We’ve gotta come together. That’s what we did today and that’s what we’ve gotta do moving forward,” Freeman said. “We’ve gotta get hot at the right moment and I feel like that’s what we’re gonna do.”

<strong>Storr storming ahead as one of nation’s top wings</strong>

After COVID-19 put a premature end to Storr’s junior year with the Kays a day before their IHSA Class 3A Sectional championship, the three-level scorer spent time at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler and a post-graduate year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., using his extra prep year to become a four-star recruit by the time he hit St. John’s as a freshman in 2022-23.

He averaged 10.5 points per game in Big East Conference play with the Red Storm last season before transferring closer to home this year, and the sophomore’s stock has only risen as a Badger. One of just 30 players named to this year’s Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award midseason watchlist, Storr has averaged 16.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for a Badgers team that sits at 17-9 (9-6) at the time of print. They’re ranked 20th in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball AP Poll at the time of print and have been as high as sixth in the nation.

Storr said that once he got into summer workouts with his new team, he knew the Badgers were going to be tough every night on the floor.

“I knew we were gonna be successful,” Storr said. “During the summer we took it to a different level, working so hard, running the hill, hitting the weight room as a team.

“I knew we could be pretty good this season.”

He credited point guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Steven Crowl for setting him up in position to score, while he’s worked individually as starting his scoring inside and working his way out to develop his offensive arsenal into one of the deepest in the conference.

“Just picking and choosing when to score; going to the hole, getting to the free-throw line, then stepping back to that mid-range,” Storr said of the development of his game. “Just see the ball go in first and then let your game basically go through the three levels.”

His transfer back to the Midwest has allowed his mother, Annette Brandy, to be a mainstay at most of his games, one of the primary reasons Storr cited for leaving the Red Storm after his freshman season.

And not only has he been closer to home this year, but also closer to competing for a conference title and NCAA Tournament bid. The Badgers are third in the Big Ten, three games back of conference leader Purdue. And although they’ve been one of the best teams in the country this season, Storr said the Badgers have to keep the hungry, underdog mentality that got them to this point to close out on a high note.

“Come in with that same mindset every day,” Storr said. “We’re ranked in the top 25 but still need to come in with that underdog mindset every day.”