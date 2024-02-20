GIRLS BASKETBALL: Watseka, Peotone each earn third trip to round of 16

Out of the 16 IHSA Class 2A Girls Basketball Sectional semifinals played Tuesday night, only two of them featured final scores that saw both teams finish with less than 40 points.

And they both came at the IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Sectional semifinals.

In a pair of uber-defensive battles, Watseka topped Manteno 39-24 in Tuesday’s first game before Peotone bested St. Joseph-Ogden 35-21 in the nightcap, giving both the Warriors and Blue Devils each their third trip to the round of 16 in their programs’ respective histories.

The Warriors (27-4) kicked off the night by securing their first sectional championship appearance in five years by fending off a Manteno team that made its first trip to sectionals since 1991 and finished the year 18-13, the most wins in program history.

Neither team was able to establish much offensive identity in the early going, as the first half featured a combined 31 turnovers (16 for Manteno, 15 for Watseka). Despite the turnover woes, the Warriors were able to establish some superiority with a 14-2 run during the end of the first and start of the second quarters to lead by as many as nine points, but the Panthers pushed back to cut it to 19-16 by halftime and as close as 21-20 early in the third.

But that’s as close as the Panthers got, as the Warriors dug deep and scored the next nine points, and after Manteno again got to as close as six points at 30-24, finished the game on another 9-0 run.

“We had that talk, where we know we’re gonna face adversity and we just have to push through it and realize that we are a team and need to keep pushing, quarter-by-quarter, minute-by-minute,” said senior guard Brianna Denault, whose eight points were second on the team to Haven Meyer’s nine.

With four senior starters with at least two years of starting experience — guards Denault, Meyer and Jasmine Essington and forward Ava Swartz — Warriors head coach Barry Bauer knew he’d be able to rely on his leaders to keep their calm and bring home the win once the Panthers got back to within a possession.

“We have a lot of seniors, especially senior guards, that can take control of the game, the tempo and make sure we’re doing our stuff,” Bauer said. “I obviously didn’t want it to be cut to one point, but it was kind of a nice thing because I think we responded pretty well to it.”

And to finally bring the Warriors back to the sectional championship round as seniors is something Denault and her classmates are cherishing, although they’re more focused on bringing home the school’s first sectional championship than being content.

“It’s honestly very emotional,” Denault said. “Being a senior and all, you’re just playing every second and giving it your all.

“The gym atmosphere definitely helps and it’s just really great.”

As the Warriors march on to Thursday’s championship, the Panthers returned to Manteno with the winningest season in program history, their first regional plaque in 33 years and a parade of cheering fans upon their arrival back to Manteno Tuesday night.

The future is bright for the Panthers, as six of the eight girls who played in Tuesday’s game and nine of the 12 on the roster will be back next year. But the three seniors who did play their last game — Sydney Sosnowski, Sara Schmidt and Adelynn Lubben — always will be the seniors for the team that shifted the Panthers’ paradigm this winter.

“This is the team that has now set our culture,” Manteno head coach Bethany Stritar said. “This is the expectation moving forward, that we’re winners and going to compete for regional titles almost every year.

“We’re not a school that’s poor in basketball, it’s not just a thing we do in the offseason,” she added. “We have basketball players in this building, and they’ve changed our culture, for sure.”

<strong>Blue Devils’ senior depth headed to second straight sectional title game</strong>

Following the clutch senior play displayed by the Warriors, Peotone (26-4) turned that senior reliance up a notch against St. Joseph-Ogden (16-12) as the nine-deep group of fourth-year players accounted for every ounce of production in the Blue Devils’ 35-21 win against the Spartans.

It’s the second straight season the Blue Devils got past the Spartans to advance to the sectional semifinals. But for returning Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year Madi Schroeder, who had a game-high 16 points Tuesday, doing it with her classmates she’s grown up with has been extra special.

“It definitely is a little sweeter,” Schroeder said. “We keep saying we don’t want it to be our last [game], so we just keep going and going.”

Schroeder also said the group has grown up playing their 2-3 zone defense for almost a decade now, and that fit was evident when they held the Spartans to six second-half points and just 21 on the night on 7-for-35 (20%) shooting from the field.

“They executed what we wanted to do and stuck to it,” Peotone head coach Steve Strough said. “They didn’t try to play out of it, and I thought they did a phenomenal job.”

While her 16 points were just a couple possessions shy of matching the Spartans on her own, it’s perhaps the defensive end where Schroeder shined most Tuesday, blocking three shots and recording five steals from her spot on the bottom left of the 2-3 zone.

“My shooting was kind of off today, but defense wins games,” Schroeder said, a nod to her 4-for-16 night from the field. “Making other plays happen, it’s not all about scoring for me.”

The Blue Devils have been one of the best teams in the state since holiday tournament time, with Tuesday providing their 18th win in a row. After a 4-3 start, the lone loss Peotone has suffered since the start of December came Dec. 18 to Bishop McNamara.

While nine of the 10 girls on the roster are seniors, and every minute of Tuesday’s game was spent with five seniors on the floor, most of them were thrust into larger, more vital roles with the graduation of a historic 2023 class. And although Schroeder, whose seen some sort of all-state recognition in each of the past two seasons, commands the most attention, Strough knows it’s been all hands-on deck as the pieces of this year’s team fell into place.

“This group has worked hard with a lot of people in different roles from last year, stepping up in different positions,” Strough said. “It’s really rewarding to get back. It’s never easy and they just want to keep playing.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Blue Devils and Warriors will both seek their first-ever sectional championship plaque when they meet at Iroquois West at 7 p.m. Thursday.

(1)Watseka 39, (3)Manteno 24

Meyer led Watseka with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Denault had six points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. Essington had six points, eight rebounds, an assist and three steals. Swartz added six points, three assists, a rebound and three steals. Megan Martin was the fourth Warrior to tally six points. She also had five boards, three steals and a block.

Freshman Maddie Gesky had a game-high 10 points to go along with eight rebounds, an assist and five steals. Alyssa Singleton had five points. Lila Prindeville hit a 3-pointer and grabbed an offensive rebound. Sosnowski and Bella Gigliello each had two points, and Sara Schmidt had a game-high 13 rebounds.

(1)Peotone 35, (3)St. Joseph-Ogden 21

Schroeder finished with 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, five steals and three blocks. Addie Graffeo and Ashley Renwick each had seven points. Graffeo added two rebounds, assists and steals apiece. Renwick added six boards. Jolynn Murray hauled in eight rebounds.