ROUNDUP: Seven boys hoops teams advance to regional semis; Smith goes wild for KCC women

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 2A Bishop Mac Regional quarterfinals

(10)Herscher 55, (11)Momence 44

Herscher (8-22) advanced to Wednesday’s regional semifinal against (1)Fieldcrest at 6 p.m. Guards Austin Buckley and Payton Young had 16 points apiece to lead the Tigers, who also got 10 points from Jacob McCree.

Momence finished its season with an 8-16 record. Austin Lynch’s 14 points were a team high. Mitchell Taylor had 11 points, and Nick Charbonneau scored eight points.

IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional quarterfinals

(7)Watseka 67, (8)Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45

The Warriors (17-13) won their fourth game in a row, and more importantly advanced to Wednesday’s Regional semifinal against (2)Bismarck-Henning at 6 p.m. at Iroquois West Middle School. Evan LaBelle scored a game-high 24 points, with a dozen of them coming in the fourth quarter. Myles Lynch and James Newell each scored 16 points.

(9)Iroquois West 49, (5)Hoopeston 46

The Raiders improved to 13-19 and advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal nightcap at 7:30 p.m. against (3)Prairie Central. No stats were immediately available.

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinals

(10)Reed-Custer 55, (9)Peotone 43

The Comets (10-20) defeated their Illinois Central Conference rivals to advance to Wednesday’s regional semifinal against (2)Manteno at 6 p.m. Jacob Reardon had a monster night, finishing with 25 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Cooper Smith also posted a double-double with 12 points and rebounds apiece. Dominic Eddy added seven points.

The Blue Devils finished the season at 10-19. Brandon Weiss had 21 points to pace Peotone. Ruben Velasco joined the double-double fray with 15 points and 13 boards. Colin Emsweller scored seven points.

(8)Coal City 62, (12)Southland College Prep 53

The Coalers (14-17) are semifinal-bound, advancing to take on (4)Wilmington at 7:30 p.m. Gabe McHugh led a group of four double-digit Coaler scorers with 15 points. Jim Feeney had a dozen points. Gavin Carpenter and Dylan Young had 10 points apiece.

IHSA Class 1A St. Anne Regional quarterfinals

(5)St. Anne 72, (11) Grant Park 57

The Cardinals (16-14) saw four players score at least 11 points as they advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal against (4)Flanagan-Cornell at 7:30 p.m. Chris Link led the Cardinals with 19 points. Jordan Davis wasn’t far behind with 15 points. Jaqorri Wyatt had a dozen points, and Jason Bleyle scored 11 points.

Blake Brown had a game-high 26 points to lead Grant Park, who finished the season with an 8-20 record. Ethan Barnas was also in double figures with 10 points, followed by nine points from Jayden Kaack and eight points from Caiden Benson.

(4)Flanagan-Cornell 68, (12)Cissna Park 44

The Timberwolves saw their season end with a 9-23 record. No individual stats were immediately available.

(10)Milford 64, (9)Donovan 55

The Bearcats (14-18) pulled the upset to advance to the semifinals Wednesday against (1)Heyworth at 6 p.m. Gavin Schunke and Caleb Clutteur each had 19 points to tie for a team high for Milford. Tyler Runner and Beau Wright had 11 points apiece.

Donovan concluded its season with a 13-16 record. Braden Klecan led the Wildcats with 14 points, and Brendan Henneike was right behind him with 13 points. Ty Miller and Blake Bard each scored eight points.

(1)Heyworth 96, (14)Grace Christian 55

The Crusaders’ season ended at 5-21. No individual stats were immediately available.

IHSA Class 1A Aurora Christian Regional quarterfinals

(5)Yorkville Christian 101, (12)Gardner-South Wilmington 88

The Panthers had a terrific offensive night but couldn’t keep pace with Yorkville Christian, finishing their season 9-22. Cale Halpin exploded for 34 points and finished his prolific Panthers career with 1,747 points. Bennett Grant added 24 points, and Cole Hampson added 13 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KCC 85, Kishwaukee 72

Jazmyn Smith had a game for the ages, going for 34 points, 32 rebounds (14 offensive), six assists and five blocks to help the Cavaliers to a win that improved them to 14-14 on the year. Harmony Reynolds added 20 points, four rebounds and three assists. Tinsley Freeman added nine points.