BOYS SWIM & DIVE: Four BBCHS swimmers earn state bids

BOYS SWIM & DIVE

IHSA Lincoln-Way Central Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished in fifth place out of the 12-team sectional with 172 team points, which was 73 points shy of sectional winner Lincoln-Way East. The Boilermakers had two relay teams and two individual swimmers advance to the state finals at FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Friday and Saturday.

Fresh off setting a new school-record in the 200-yard medley relay (1:39.97) at the Southwest Suburban Conference Meet on Feb. 3, Eli Swafford, Carson Quigley, Ethan Smith and Zach Morrey earned a sectional championship in 200-yard medley (1:38.30) to advance to state after breaking their own record time. The foursome also added another sectional title win in the 200-yard freestyle (1:29.33).

Individually, Quigley claimed a sectional title in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.81). Joining Quigley was Smith, who claimed the 100-yard butterfly sectional championship with a time of 52.07 seconds.