ROUNDUP: BBHCS boys dominate Unity Christian; Cissna Park drops to Hoopeston

(Friday) BOYS BASKETBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 80, Unity Christian 54

BBCHS cruised to a double-digit victory to improve to 18-8 on the season. Timmy Pfrommer led the Boilermakers with a team-high 17 points. Gavin Kohl splashed five 3-pointers to help record 15 points. Brandon Harris contributed 13 points and Nick Allen went for 10 points.

Hoopeston 69, Cissna Park 53

Cissna Park fell to 9-22 on the season. Dierks Neukomm poured in 34 points to help pace the Timberwolves in defeat. Seth Walder had 12 points.

(Saturday) BOYS BASKETBALL

Trinity 77, Portage Christian 40

Trinity improved its record to 16-6 overall with a double-digit win over Portage Christian. Tommy Kujawa scored a team-high 29 points to lead the Eagles. Vinnie Hendrix had 14 points.