BOYS WRESTLING: Manteno's Watkins, Coal City's Benson win state championships

CHAMPAIGN — Carter Watkins’ wrestling career is over and it couldn’t have ended any better.

The Manteno senior became the second state champ in program history on Saturday night, beating Lena-Winslow’s Eli Larson 7-2 in the IHSA Class 1A 175-pound final at State Farm Center.

Watkins was one of two area winners: Coal City junior Landin Benson won at 165 in 1A, beating Tremont’s Bowden Delaney 3-1.

Watkins joins Ross George, who won 130 in what was then Class A in 2007 as the Panthers’ state champs. He’s also the only state finalist in program history besides George (who also took second at 125 in Class A in 2006) and one of six Manteno wrestlers to place at state.

“It means a lot,” Watkins said. “It’s hard to stick with wrestling. ... I’ve been here four times and three of those four times I didn’t even place. So this — it just doesn’t feel real.”

Why the breakthrough?

“I’d say it’s just a mix of experience (and) I found a style that suits me,” he said. “Like anything, (what) anybody has to do is find a style that works for them and a mentality that works for them. And I just knocked it out of the park.”

Indeed. Watkins won Illinois Central Eight Conference, Wilmington Regional and Hope Academy Sectional titles en route to finishing 37-2, with a coveted Princeton Invitational Tournament title to boot.

Still, he wasn’t expecting to be standing atop the medals stand.

“I was happy with just placing,” he said. “I thought that was enough. And then I just kept on winning. Once you get on the mat, everything changes. You stop thinking.”

And now, after achieving the ultimate goal for every high school wrestler, he’s ready to walk away from the sport.

Watkins has a scholarship and plans to attend Olivet Nazarene, where he’ll focus on his studies.

“The only thing I’m doing that has anything to do with wrestling now is going back to the high school next year and helping the little kids grow up.”

<strong>Benson leads Coalers</strong>

It’s different for Benson, a junior two-sport star for Coal City.

Not only does he have another year of high school left, he and the Coalers will be trying to repeat as Class 1A team champs next weekend assuming they beat De La Salle on Tuesday in a team sectional.

For now, though, Benson can enjoy his individual title in what has been a challenging season.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “I had two ankle injuries coming out of football. So it’s huge to come out here with half the experience throughout the season as these (other) guys and still compete with them and leave it all out on the mat.”

Benson had fewer than 10 matches before the ICE Tournament. But he won there and at the Wilmington Regional and Hope Academy Sectional.

Like Watkins, he didn’t initially have a state title on his radar.

“I came here to place, but state champ? It’s been a goal,” he said. “I know it’s not out of reach because I’m gonna go (at) whoever’s in front of me. And it’s just amazing to win it.”

Benson was one of two finalists and five placers for the Coalers.

Sophomore Brody Widlowski (26-4), who took fourth at 113 last season, lost 6-1 to Auburn’s Anthony Ruzic (46-1) in the 1A 126 final.

Widlowski’s takeaway: “Just keep getting better, come back next year, hoping for greater results.”

The Widlowski brothers took home two medals for the day, bringing their combined career haul to four.

Senior Buddy Widlowski (47-5) finished fifth at 150 in Class 1A, pinning Oakwood’s Grant Brewster (41-6) in 4:57. Buddy took fifth at 120 in 2022.

Getting back on the podium “feels great,” Buddy said, “even though just placing was not my be-all, end-all goal. But it was the same mission, just had to take a different path to get there.”

Refocusing after losing 6-5 to Brewster in Thursday’s quarterfinals “was tough, I’m not gonna lie,” Buddy said. “It broke me but getting that rematch definitely made me feel a lot better.”

Coal City also had a fifth from freshman Cooper Morris (42-9) at 113 and a sixth from freshman Owen Petersen (45-7) at 106.

“My original goal was just to qualify for state,” Morris said. “Then when I got here, I upgraded my goal to be up on that podium.”

Three more Coalers reached the final eight, falling one win shy of placing: Culan Lindemuth (33-16) at 120, Mason Garner (37-6) at 138 and Cade Poyner (42-9) at 190.

All in all, it was a memorable weekend for Coal City, from Benson’s title down the line.

“It’s definitely a highlight of my career,” Coalers coach Mark Masters said of Benson’s showing. “Ended up with 11 qualifiers, everyone won a match, five place winners. We had six guys in the blood round ... it was a great tournament for us.”

<strong>Another medal for Mancilla</strong>

Senior AJ Mancilla (44-8) became Bradley-Bourbonnais’ fourth two-time placer, taking sixth at 175 in Class 3A with a 5-4 loss to Yorkville’s Luke Zook (48-6).

Mancilla went 3-3 at state this year after finishing fourth at 182 last season and put a bow on an all-time great career with his second straight medal.

“My weekend was fun and great, lots of tough matches and coming out with a medal was a great achievement in 3A wrestling, but overall I’ve enjoyed my stay and career at BBCHS,” Mancilla said. “I can’t thank my coaches enough for everything they do for me and my family, friends and my whole community for being behind me and supporting me so much, sending me messages, and posting me and just being great a community of people that I love. I did my very best to make them proud.

“I’m so blessed to have them, from qualifying for (IWCOA) State freshman year, to winning Freshman-Sophomore [IWCOA State] sophomore year, to placing fourth my junior year and finally my senior year, placing sixth, it’s been such a fun ride.”

<strong>This and that</strong>

Central senior Hunter Hull (26-9) reached the final eight in the Class 1A 190-pound bracket, falling in the blood round.

Six local wrestlers were eliminated in the 1A consolation second round on Friday: Herscher’s Gerrit Osenga (28-9) at 126; Coal City’s Brock Finch (38-14), Central’s Gianni Panozzo (45-7) and Peotone’s Micah Spinazzola (35-13) at 144; Coal City’s James Keigher (34-16) at 175; and Reed-Custer’s Dominic Alaimo (31-16) at 215.