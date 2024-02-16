STATE WRESTLING: BBCHS' Mancilla opens Class 3A state finals with win; three Class 1A grapplers advance to semis

WRESTLING

IHSA Class 3A Individual State Finals

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ senior AJ Mancilla opened up his final state campaign with a 8-4 decision win in the preliminary round against Kurt Smith, of Hononega, to advance to the quarterfinal round.

IHSA Class 1A Individual State Finals

Coal City’s Brody Widlowski advanced to the semifinals of the 126-pound Class 1A bracket after he earned back-to-back victories against Logan Riggs, of Roxana (fall), and Hunter Shike, of Unity (6-3 decision), during the preliminary and quarter final rounds, respectively. Landin Benson also opened the 165-pound bracket with two straight wins via fall to advance to the semifinals round. Owen Peterson (106) started his state campaign with a fall victory against Dyllan Steele, of Canton, to advance to the quarterfinals, where he fell to Augustus Swanson, of Princeton, via an 8-5 decision. Cooper Morris (113) also picked up a preliminary round victory against Maddux Steele, of Canton, via fall before dropping his quarterfinals matchup to Cohen Sweely, of Benton, on a 7-2 decision. Culan Lindemuth (120) lost in the quarterfinals after winning his first-round match via a 6-0 decision against Brody Matthews, of Vandalia. Brant Widlowski opened the 150-pound bracket with a fall victory against Coy Hayes, of St. Joseph-Ogden, before dropping his quarterfinals match to send him to the loser’s bracket. Mason Garner (138) opened his state bid 1-1 after a 13-0 win in the preliminary round, followed by a tough 5-4 decision defeat in the quarterfinals. Cade Poyner (190) recorded a fall win in the opening round before dropping his second match in the winner’s bracket. Noah Huston (132), Brock Finch (144) lost their first-round matchups to revert into the loser’s bracket.

Manteno’s Carter Watkins opened his final state campaign with a fall win in the preliminary round before taking a 7-2 decision win against Zachary Bradley, of Riverdale, to advance to the semifinal round of the 175-pound bracket.

Central’s Gianni Panozzo picked up a 4-3 decision win against Jason Bowers, of Dakota, in the preliminary round of the 144-pound bracket before dropping his quarterfinals matchup via a 9-4 decision. Hunter Hull (190) also won his first-round matchup via fall before dropping his second match in the quarterfinals. Kayden Cody (132), Giona Panozzo (138) and Noah Gomez (285) each fell in their opening matches of the preliminary round.

Wilmington’s Landon Dooley (120), Oakley Rivera (126), Parker Adams (157) and Logan Van Duyne (190) each dropped their preliminary round matchups to position themselves into the loser’s bracket.

Bishop McNamara’s Blake Arseneau (120) suffered a fall defeat to Tyson Waughtel, of Carlyle, in the opening round.

Peotone’s Blake Anderson (113), Micah Spinazzola (144) and Ian Kreske (165) each dropped their preliminary round matches to position themselves to fight back in wrestlebacks of the loser’s bracket.

Reed-Custer’s Dominic Alaimo (215) fell in the preliminary round after suffering an 8-1 decision loss to Jacob Bischoff, of LeRoy.

Herscher’s Gerrit Osenga (126) dropped his preliminary round matchup via fall.

— Daily Journal staff report