GIRLS BASKETBALL: Manteno upends Coal City for first regional in 33 years

MANTENO — It might not have seemed like it during the regular season of girls basketball — when Manteno lost all three of its meetings against Coal City — the old adage that “the best things in life come in threes” was on display for the Panthers in Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Regional championship against the Coalers.

After a 3-point attempt from the Coalers’ Mia Ferrias was just off line, by a 30-27 final — a three-point win — the Panthers snapped a 33-year regional drought and gave their three seniors a regional plaque in their final season, using three straight 3-point possessions for a 9-0 run late in the third to propel them to victory.

Manteno (18-12) won its first regional since the program won back-to-back regional titles in 1989-90 and 90-91, as the Coalers finished the year 22-4, historic seasons for both teams. The Panthers have won their most games in a season ever, and the Coalers had their winningest season in a decade.

“I had to walk toward the end of the bench and take a second to realize what we just did,” Panthers head coach Bethany Stritar said after watching the final shot of the night trickle out of bounds as time expired. “Putting our numbers on that banner for a regional championship, that’s a big deal.”

Both offenses struggled against what each team’s well-prepared, tenacious, pressure-filled defenses brought to the table, with neither team shooting above 30% — 10-for-35 (29%) for the Panthers and 10-for-58 (17%) for the Coalers.

Manteno junior guard Ava Peterson said with three regular-season games against one another in the books, the Panthers came into Thursday knowing defense and physicality would be key.

“We knew it was gonna be like that coming in,” Peterson said of the slugfest. “We’ve played them three times this season, so in practice, we just worked on how to keep our cool. We expected it and embraced it.”

The Coalers managed a 9-6 lead after a quarter and kept their lead until Maddie Gesky’s bucket put the Panthers ahead 10-9 with 2:13 left in the half. Ferrias in turn hit 3-of-4 free throws during the next two Coaler possessions to make it 12-10 Coal City before an Alyssa Singleton 3-pointer and a Peterson free throw gave the Panthers a 14-12 halftime lead.

Ferrias’ steal and layup just less than three minutes into the third put the Coalers up 15-14 before the Panthers quickly regained the lead at 17-15 on a Bella Gigliello basket with 3:44 left in the third.

And with their lead at 19-17, the Panthers erupted.

Senior guard Sydney Sosnowski got the party started with a 3-pointer with two minutes left in the frame, followed by a triple from Peterson and old-fashioned 3-point play from Gesky in the next minute to suddenly give the Panthers a double-digit lead at 28-17 with a minute to go in the third.

Playing in front of the largest and loudest crowd she said she’s played in during her four years with Manteno, Sosnowski followed the advice of six-time, diamond-selling rapper Eminem and lost herself in the moment.

“I don’t even remember what was going through my mind,” Sosnowski said. “I was just hyping everybody up, and I just loved the environment.”

Abby Gagliardo got the Coalers back on the board before the fourth quarter began, a final frame that began with the Panthers being held scoreless for the first 7:51 of the eight minutes. During that time, the Coalers had cut their deficit to as close as 28-27, but after Gesky hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds remaining, the Panthers got the stop they needed to seal the deal.

“It’s incredible,” Sosnowski said. “The last four years I’ve been here, we’ve kept building up, the teams have gotten better and better, and we finally went over the hump.

“We get to enjoy it now.”

Peterson said Thursday’s plaque came from all the hard work of the past several Manteno teams that worked toward turning the program around. That turn around has come under Stritar, who, in her seventh year leading the program, has rebuilt it from the middle school level on up.

“She’s kept us locked in all season and kept us locked in so that in games like this we know how to focus,” Peterson said of Stritar. “She spends so many hours preparing and watching film so that we can come out and make adjustments.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Gesky had seven points to lead the Panthers and added an absurd 18 rebounds and six blocks. Peterson had six points, two rebounds, an assist and two steals. Singleton had five points and steals apiece, two assists, a rebound and a block. Gigliello had four points, Sosnowski and Lila Prindeville each had three points, and Sara Schmidt scored a basket to give Manteno seven different scorers on the night.

Ferrias had a game-high 10 points to go along with two rebounds and six steals. Gagliardo had eight points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal. Kylee Kennell went for five points, two rebounds and five steals. Makayla Henline and Emma Rodriguez each scored two points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Panthers will take on Watseka at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Sectional semifinals. It will be another matchup against a 20-win plus team in the 27-4 Warriors as well as another chance at revenge. Watseka defeated the Panthers 47-46 in Manteno on Jan. 17.

“Right now, it’s icing on the cake; whatever happens from this point on is just extra, and we’re excited,” Stritar said. “[The team will] be excited to hear we have Watseka again because we almost won.

“I think they’re excited for another opportunity.”