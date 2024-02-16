BOYS BASKETBALL: Watseka outlasts St. Anne in regular season finale

WATSEKA — As the IHSA Boys Basketball State Series begins with Regionals next week, coaches across the state are preparing to count on their senior leaders to will their teams as far as they can go.

And with the display Watseka senior Evan LaBelle put on in Friday night’s regular season finale at home against St. Anne, the Warriors have to like their chances.

LaBelle went for a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds and spent the night on the defensive end following around prolific St. Anne guard Jordan Davis, holding the electric junior in check as the Warriors erased a late seven-point deficit to end the regular season with a 50-44 win over the Cardinals.

The Warriors finished the regular season at 16-13 while the Cardinals wrapped up their regular season at 15-14.

“Ever since the beginning of practice he’s bought into what we’ve told him we need him to do Go rebound, go guard, get the ball in the post and score it,” Warriors coach Chad Cluver said of LaBelle. “ … He’s really bought into it and been mentally tough. I’m really proud of him.”

LaBelle broke a 44-44 tie with a pair of free throws with 40 seconds left and hit another pair 27 seconds later to help seal the deal, one that was ultimately sealed with another pair from the stripe from Myles Lynch.

In a game that was tied 22-22 at halftime, the Cardinals were able to find some breathing room at 32-25 in the third. The Warriors clawed back to within a point at 35-34 by the time the fourth quarter started, a fourth quarter that saw three ties and lead changes apiece.

Lynch tied the game at 37 with a basket two minutes into the frame, a short-lived tie after Jason Bleyle hit a pair of free-throws on the next possession. But Lynch scored again to tie it at 39 before another pair of Bleyle free-throws again made it a two-point visitors lead at 41-39.

A Hagen Hoy triple then put Watseka up 42-41, a lead that grew to 44-41 when Hoy got a steal and found LaBelle for a layup with 1:40 remaining. Davis responded with a corner 3 with just over a minute left, but it was the last basket the Cardinals would score.

LaBelle said the Warriors knew it was going to be a physical battle and that the Cardinals wouldn’t roll over down the stretch, and despite the initial frustrations of the Cardinals matching every punch the Warriors threw, his team found that resilience when it mattered most.

“We’ve been in games like this all year, where teams take leads and we punch them right back in the mouth,” LaBelle said. “We know what this team’s about and knew it wouldn’t be easy with the talent they have on the floor.

“Our guys just stayed calm, confident and knew we could execute the gameplan.”

As each team prepares to begin its IHSA Regional battle next week, the Warriors will now do so as winners of three straight, including a comeback win Friday and a 59-57 overtime win against Milford Wednesday, a pair of gutsy Ws to bring momentum into the postseason.

“You want to be playing your best basketball right now, and I feel like the guys are locked in right now,” Cluver said. “I feel like it’s gonna take a good team effort to beat us.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

LaBelle was 7-for-12 from the field and 5-for-8 from the line to tally his 19 points. Six of his 10 boards came on the offensive end, and he also added an assist and a steal. Hoy buried four triples to finish with 12 points, three assists and three rebounds. Lynch had 12 points, eight boards and a block.

Davis was made to work for his team-high 13 points, which came on 5-for-20 shooting. He added three rebounds and two steals. Chris Link added 12 points, eight rebounds (all offensive), two assists and two steals. Bleyle had six points and two boards and Deion Fifer added five points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Warriors are seeded seventh in their Class 2A sub-sectional and will host (8)Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 7 p.m. Monday in the Iroquois West Regional quarterfinals. The Cardinals, fifth in their Class 1A sub-sectional, host River Valley Conference rival (11)Grant Park at 6 p.m. Monday in the St. Anne Regional quarterfinals.