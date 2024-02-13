ROUNDUP: Peotone, Cissna Park girls earn regional title bids; Manteno boys tie program wins record

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional semifinals: (1)Peotone 50, (8)Chicago Christian 26

Peotone (24-4) advanced to the regional title game against Seneca at 7 p.m. Thursday at Chicago Christian. Madi Schroeder scored 20 points to help lead the Blue Devils. Addie Graffeo went for 13 points. Jolynn Murray pitched in 10 points.

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional semifinals: (1)Cissna Park 57, (7)Tri-Point 24

Cissna Park advanced to the regional championship against Dwight at 6 p.m. Thursday at home. Addison Lucht poured in 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and seven steals to help lead the Timberwolves (24-7). Regan King pitched in 10 points and six rebounds. Lauryn Hamrick tallied 10 points, two rebounds and two assists.

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional semifinals: (3)Dwight 63, (5)Milford 34

Milford’s season came to an end with a 14-15 overall record. No individual stats were available for the Bearcats.

IHSA Class 4A Moline Regional semifinals: (6)Rock Island 55, (3)Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

BBCHS’ season ended with a 12-18 overall record. No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manteno 64, Coal City 45

Manteno (25-4) tied the school record for most wins (25) in a single-season and ended the regular season as the Illinois Central Eight Conference champions with a 13-1 record in the ICE. Andrew Norred led the Panthers with 26 points. Kyle McCullough finished with 13 points, which was two more points than teammate Nicky Johnson.

Gavin Carpenter paced the Coalers (12-17) with 10 points. Zander Meents and Owen Hren had eight points each.

Bishop McNamara 55, Dwight 31

Bishop McNamara moved to 18-8 on the season with a victory against Dwight. Callaghan O’Connor led the Fightin’ Irish with 14 points. Willie Felton and Robert Hutson went for 13 points apiece.

Stagg 50, Bradley-Bourbonnais 45

BBCHS dropped to 17-8 on the season with a close defeat to Stagg. Brandon Harris and Nick Allen collectively paced the Boilermakers with 14 points apiece. Anthony Kemp chipped in nine points.

Rich Township 56, Kankakee 44

Kankakee dropped to 24-4 and 7-4 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a road loss to Rich Township. Eli Stipp finished two rebounds shy of a double-double, totaling 11 points and eight boards to pace the Kays. Damontae May totaled 10 points and five assists. Keshawn Wade tallied 10 points.

Watseka 59, Milford 57 (OT)

Without any timeouts left in overtime, Watseka’s Myles Lynch scored the game-winner with two seconds left to break the tie and help the Warriors improve to 15-13 overall. Lynch scored a game-high 19 points to lead Watseka. Hagen Hoy added 15 points and Evan LaBelle had 13 points.

Tyler Runner paced the Bearcats (13-17) with 18 points. Gavin Schunke tallied 15 points, and Caleb Clutteur recorded 14 points.

Central 50, Grant Park 37

Blake Chandler led the Comets (18-11) with a team-high 14 points. Peyton Chandler and Logan Fritz went for 12 points apiece. Aidan Podowicz chipped in five points.

Blake Brown and Jayden Kaack collectively paced the Dragons (7-19) with 11 points each. Caiden Benson had six points.

Peotone 71, Herscher 46

Peotone claimed a double-digit win on its senior night to help improve to 10-18 and 5-9 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Brandon Weiss erupted for a game-high 35 points. Ruben Velasco recorded 15 point and eight rebounds. Colin Emsweller had eight points.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers (6-22).

Momence 55, Tri-Point 5

Momence held Tri-Point to two points throughout the entire first half to help themselves improve to 8-15 to on the season. Brogan Halpin led Momence with 10 points, followed by teammates Marchello Draine (six points), Jevon Sneed (six points), Nick Charbonneau (six points) and Austin Lynch (six points).

Gardner-South Wilmington 65, Donovan 51

G-SW improved to 9-20 with a victory over Donovan. Cale Halpin led all scorers with 27 points to pace the Panthers’ offense. Bennett Grant contributed 14 points and Nathan States chipped in four points.

Donovan fell to 13-15 overall. Braden Klecan totaled 17 points, five rebounds, one block and a steal to pace the Wildcats. Brendan Henneike tallied 15 points seven rebounds and one block. Jacob Onnen had eight points, four rebounds, three steals and one block.