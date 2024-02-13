BOYS BASKETBALL: Beecher wraps up area's first IHSA undefeated season since 1994-95

BEECHER — During his four years starting for the Beecher boys basketball team, to say Adyn McGinley has been a part of success would be putting it mildly.

The Bobcats have accumulated an 86-19 record that includes River Valley Conference championships in each of the past three seasons, an undefeated home record in his four-year career and at least 25 wins in every complete season — with an 8-1 record during his freshman season, the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season.

And when the buzzer sounded on the Bobcats’ 81-46 win as the hosts of the River Valley Conference Tournament championship against St. Anne, McGinley and his teammates put the stamp on not just the best team of his career, or even in the school’s history, but in area hoops history.

The RVC Tournament championship wrapped up an unblemished 30-0 regular season for the Bobcats. According to the IHSA, the Bobcats became the first IHSA-affiliated boys basketball team in the Daily Journal’s current coverage area of 22 schools (21 IHSA members) since Gardner-South Wilmington went unbeaten in 1994-95, with the 1952-53 Kankakee team the only other local team to go undefeated in a regular season since World War II.

And while McGinley and his teammates remember the potential they saw together at the grade-school level, even those overly optimistic kids never could have seen a perfect regular season in their futures.

“Absolutely not, we had no idea this was coming,” McGinley said. “We were pretty good in eighth grade and knew in our upperclassmen years, junior and senior year, we’d be good, but nothing like this.”

Bobcats head coach Tyler Shireman has seen plenty of highlight-worthy plays from this group’s core — which features a starting lineup of seniors McGinley, Zack Johnson, Jack Hayhurst and Ethan Rydberg, as well as junior Orlin Nesbitt — he continued to see things he never saw coming, particularly with selfless play, as the Bobcats built a 22-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 45-20 lead by the half.

“You could see it on what I call some of our ‘wow moments,’ where they pull off things and make passes that I don’t see coming,” Shireman said. “At halftime I told the kids it was kind of crazy that this is our 30th game of the year, I’ve had most of these guys for almost two full years now, and they still make plays that make me say ‘wow.’

“They’re so unselfish and see the floor so well, and the fact they share the ball so well, that’s why we’re so good every single day.”

That unselfish style led the Bobcats to record assists on 18 of their 32 made field goals, with McGinley accounting for 10 of those as he compiled a 10-point, 10-assist double-double.

And with all five starters scoring at least eight points, highlighted by a game-high 19 points from Johnson, McGinley credited his teammates for doing the heavy lifting and making the shots off his passes.

“They work as hard as anyone I’ve known, and it’s all them,” McGinley said. “I just pass the ball, and they put it in the hoop, and that’s the hard part.

“I couldn’t be any more proud of those guys, and I’m just having fun.”

As their winningest season in school history has progressed, the Bobcats, who at the time of print were ranked third in the IHSA Class 2A AP Poll, have picked up signature wins at (8)Byron, which was the second-to-last unbeaten team in Class 2A, at home against (10)Rockridge, which peaked at No. 1 in the first poll of the year, and Peoria Notre Dame, which has spent a majority of the season ranked.

While Shireman knows some good fortune has to show up along the way to avoid an unlucky loss along the way, he also knows he’s leading a team that shows up every day and has had to handle adversity along the road to 30-0.

“The biggest thing for us is we didn’t run away and hide from anyone either,” Shireman said. “We went out and tried to make this tough schedule to make us better, we were just lucky enough to win all those games.

“You could look at it on one hand thinking, ‘They haven’t lost a game yet; what are they going to do when they’re in a tough one?’ Well, you know what, we were down to Rockridge 11-0, the preseason No. 1 in our class, and we beat them by 22; we were down at Byron, ranked ahead of us in the AP Poll, going into the fourth quarter and beat them by four,” he continued. “We’ve had adversity, and we’ve responded every time.”

As the Bobcats finish the latest chapter of a storied stretch, they’ll turn the page next week to a new one — the IHSA Class 2A postseason. And although they’ve piled up the school’s best single season and four-year stretch, they have yet to hoist a postseason plaque of any kind.

Focusing on changing that and winning the program’s first regional title since 2006-07 has been this team’s primary concern, with Shireman noting the perfect regular season has been a byproduct of combining the long-term goal and their desire to make the most of each day along the way.

“Our day-by-day approach of making sure we’re getting better every day has allowed us to go undefeated, but in going undefeated, we’ve gotten better throughout it, too,” Shireman said. “We’re not sitting back and resting on our laurels; we’re still going out there and trying to fine-tune some things; we’re still trying to do our individual work in practice each day to get a little better.

“Because we haven’t been complacent and lazy, it’s allowed us to get through with this streak.”

They know that entering the postseason as the only undefeated boys team in the state makes the target bigger and brighter for the opposition, but that target is something McGinley and the Bobcats have felt for months now.

“Once we got out of our Thanksgiving tournament, [Shireman] said every game we’d get everyone’s best shot,” McGinley said. “We’ve dealt with that, and we’ve won every game so far, so we’ll just keep our heads down and keep working day by day. We’ll get there.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Johnson added five boards, four assists and a steal to his game-high 19 points. Rydberg finished with 13 points, three assists, three rebounds, a block and a steal. McGinley added a block and four rebounds and steals apiece to his 10 points and assists apiece. Nesbitt had nine points, three boards, two blocks and a steal. Hayhurst tallied eight points, five boards, two assists and four steals.

Jordan Davis led St. Anne (15-13) with 11 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Chris Link finished with six points, a rebound and an assist. Jason Bleyle had five points and four boards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bobcats are seeded first in their sub-sectional and begin the postseason at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the IHSA Class 2A Westmont Regional semifinals against (6)Carver/(7)Lisle.

The Cardinals finish the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Watseka. They’re seeded fifth in their sub-sectional and will host (11)Grant Park at 6 p.m. Monday in the Class 1A St. Anne Regional quarterfinals.