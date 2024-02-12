WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: KCC push past Waubonsee

KANKAKEE — The KCC women's basketball team pushed past several late surges from Waubonsee Community College to earn a 74-61 victory Saturday.

In the first quarter, the Cavaliers used baskets from Valorie Dagg, Jaida Taylor, and Jazmyn Smith to match two early 3-pointers from WCC. Smith then scored a basket and two points from the free-throw line to give KCC its first big lead 10-6, setting the tone for the Cavaliers throughout the game.

KCC matched WCC point-for-point for the rest of the quarter, finishing ahead when a well-timed pass from Harmony Reynolds connected with Smith to give the Cavs the lead, 22-18.

KCC continued its offensive success in the second quarter, expanding its lead to 39-29 by halftime. Smith scored two-points early in the quarter, quickly followed by a 3-pointer from Kayla Jackson and six points from Amaria Pender, including a big steal and basket. Valorie Dagg added two points to put the Cavaliers up 35-21 midway through the quarter.

The Chiefs fought back, scoring seven consecutive points, and then a free throw to close the Cavaliers’ gap at the end of the half.

Following halftime, KCC worked together to increase its lead. Six Cavaliers scored in the third quarter, including eight more points for Smith and a 3-pointer apiece from Myllena de Sousa and Jackson. KCC led 63-44 going into the final quarter.

The Cavaliers pushed through several comeback attempts by WCC in the fourth quarter, working their way up to a twenty-point lead when a 3-pointer from Amaria Pender found the net to make the score 72-52.

WCC scored six points in succession before Pender interrupted the surge with two free throws. WCC scored three more points, but it would not be enough to close the Cavaliers’ lead and KCC took the victory 74-61.

The Cavs improved to 12-12 this season and will travel to play Joliet Junior College at 5 pm Tuesday. The men will play immediately following the women’s game.

Livestream links will be available on KCC’s Facebook page Kankakee Community College Athletics shortly before the games.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Pender led the Cavaliers in scoring, with 22 points and four rebounds. Smith had 20 points, 11 rebounds and a steal. Jaida Taylor added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Dagg had 7 points, six rebounds and two assists. Jackson tacked on six points, six rebounds and two steals.