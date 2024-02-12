ROUNDUP: Manteno girls hold off Wilmington to set up regional title matchup with Coal City

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals: (3)Manteno 43, (10)Wilmington 41

Manteno’s two-point victory against Wilmington advanced the Panthers to the regional title game at home against Coal City at 7 p.m. Thursday. Maddie Gesky recorded a double-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Panthers (17-12). Sara Schmidt added eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Alyssa Singleton and Lila Prindeville had eight points apiece.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats (10-20).

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals: (2)Coal City 53, (9)Beecher 22

The Coalers (23-3) jumped out to a 17-6 first-quarter lead, which they never relinquished to advance to the regional title game against Manteno at 7 p.m. Thursday. Mia Ferries finished with 21 points, two rebounds and three steals to lead the Coalers. Emma Rodriguez recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kylee Kennell had six points.

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats (17-14).

IHSA Class 3A Morris Regional semifinals: (3)Kankakee 48, (5)Ottawa 18

Kankakee (21-9) cruised past Ottawa to advance to the regional championship against Morris at 7 p.m. Thursday at Morris. Nikkel Johnson led the Kays with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Taleah Turner totaled 11 points and five assists. Malea Harrison pitched in nine points and three steals.

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional semifinals: (1)Watseka 48, (7)Oakwood 26

Watseka (25-4) advanced to the regional championship. Megan Martin poured in 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Warriors. Ava Swartz added 10 points, and Haven Meyer chipped in one point and six rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

(3A-7)Kankakee 54, Thornwood 45

Kankakee’s win against Thornwood improved the Kays to 24-3 and 7-3 in the Southland Athletic Conference. Larenz Walters led the way, totaling 15 points and six rebounds to lead Kankakee. Damontae May added 12 points and five assists. Eli Stipp tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.

Herscher 51, Peotone 38

Herscher improved its record to 6-20 and 2-10 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Austin Buckley led the Tigers with a team-high 15 points. Alek Draper contributed 11 points, and Jacob McCree had seven points.

Ruben Velasco paced the Blue Devils (9-18) with 18 points. Brandon Weiss had 12 points.

Joliet Catholic 80, Gardner-South Wilmington 59

G-SW dropped to 8-20 on the season. Cale Halpin scored 17 points to pace the Panthers. Jarrek Harris contributed 12 points, which was one more point scored than teammate Logan Conger. Bennett Grant chipped in 10 points.

Cissna Park 61, Iroquois West 48

Cissna Park held a 32-24 halftime lead and never looked back to improve to 9-21 on the season. Dierks Neukomm scored 23 points to help lead the Timberwolves. Colton Carley went for 13 points, which was four more points than teammate Seth Walder. Tyler Neukomm chipped in eight points.

Jace Pankey paced the Raiders (12-18) with 13 points, followed by teammates Garrett Tammen (11 points) and Dean Clendenen.

IESA BOYS BASKETBALL

Metamora 54, Manteno 27

Manteno’s (21-5) eighth-grade boys team fell short in the first round of the IESA Class 3A State Finals at Tolono Unity High School last weekend. Dylan Polito paced Manteno with a team-high 15 points. Sean Borden finished with four points and Ramsey Owens had three points.