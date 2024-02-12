GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defensive stronghold sends McNamara to regional finals

CLIFTON — With a nine-day break between their regular season finale and Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Clifton Central Regional semifinal against the host Comets, Bishop McNamara girls basketball coach Khadaizha Sanders expected a little bit of rust at the start Monday night.

She saw it initially, as the second-seeded Fightin’ Irish faced a 2-0 deficit three minutes in and had already racked up four fouls. But once Trinity Davis hit back-to-back 3-pointers between the 4:52 and 4:00 mark in that opening quarter, the Irish were able to establish the tone with a full-court press that held the (9)Comets to just their initial two points at the half in what became a 47-19 McNamara victory.

The Irish (20-6, 7-0 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference) advanced to Thursday’s regional championship against St. Joseph-Ogden. The Comets finished the year 16-15, including a 13-3 run through the River Valley Conference.

“We came out a little bit jittery and kind of anxious, and then picked up some early fouls,” Sanders said. “But once we settled in, I think we did a good job of rotating and anticipating, putting pressure on their guards and forcing them to turn the ball over, and then we capitalized off the turnovers.”

Davis scored 11 first-quarter points on her way to a game-high 17 on the night. With the Irish’s liberal use of the full-court press and a defensive-minded head coach in Sanders, Davis noted how synergetic the team is between the offensive and defensive ends, which was on full display Monday.

“We practice a lot of defense, and I feel like we just stayed as a team,” Davis said. “We talked and knew where everyone is. ... [Sanders’] focus is on us playing really good defense, and then defense going into offense.”

While foul trouble kept her out a good chunk of the second quarter and she was pulled in the third with the game in hand, Sanders felt her top scoring threat was able to display the entire arsenal she’s worked on mastering during the season, evolving from the 3-point threat she’s largely been seen as during the first three years of her high school career.

“We’ve been working on her developing different attributes,” Sanders said. “Everyone knows her as a 3-point shooter, so the last three-four weeks we’ve been working on the mid-range and trying to get her to the basket, developing her as a whole player and not just the shooter everyone portrays her to be.

“The kid works extremely hard and I’m happy for her and the way she’s growing.”

Davis also credited her McNamara teammates for finding her open in advantageous situations, whether that was to knock down those initial triples, in the mid-range or with a lane to drive to the basket. And operating that offense is senior point guard Angel Dickerson, who had a handful of steals on the defensive end and used her knack for finding the bucket to add 10 points of her own.

A Morgan Park transfer, Dickerson said that as she’s transitioned to life at McNamara, it’s been easy to have trust in a head coach with basketball experience of her own the way Sanders, who played at Rutgers after graduating from McNamara herself in 2015, has.

“The trust,” Dickerson said has allowed her to ease into her role. “My coach has been at the [NCAA Division] I college level, so I know everything she’s telling me I can learn throughout the game is true.”

While the Irish now have their eyes set on capturing a second straight regional championship, the Comets are already looking ahead to next year, where they’ll return all five starters that took the floor Monday night. Head coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton knew she had a group of young, talented players taking a larger role this year, but the progress she saw from them already — a second-place finish in the RVC and the program’s highest win total in seven seasons — excitedly came a bit earlier than she had anticipated.

“What has me excited is I already knew a lot of the pieces, but then as the season has progressed, I’ve seen some pieces that I didn’t have in certain spots,” Swigert-Fenton said. “Since about the beginning of January, some of the things we’ve been doing, whether in practice or in parts of games, was looking at next year, seeing what we need to fill, what gaps we have.

“Having that lens of looking at more than one year, we don’t often have that luxury.”

But as that page to next year starts to turn for the Comets, Swigert-Fenton also knows that the intangibles that the three departing seniors — Paige Taylor, Tatum Parks and Kendra Cody — are taking with them will leave a void to be filled.

“What doesn’t show up on a stat sheet ever is the leadership of my seniors,” Swigert-Fenton said. “They didn’t see the floor a lot, but the things they taught those underclassmen, now I need those underclassmen to use those and bring them to the floor.

“They might not realize what the whole is gonna be if we don’t have that part.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Davis’ 17 points were a game-high, with Dickerson’s 10 points making her the only other scorer in double figures for either team. Freshman Trinitee Thompson added eight points, and Leigha Brown scored six points.

Gracie Schroeder hit a trio of 3-pointers and led Central with nine points. Martinez finished with four points, and freshman Lia Prairie had three points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

McNamara will take on St. Joseph-Ogden in Thursday’s regional championship at 7 p.m. The winner will advance to next week’s Manteno Sectional.