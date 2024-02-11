ROUNDUP: Nearly 30 boys and girls wrestlers make state; Girls basketball regionals tip off

BOYS WRESTLING

IHSA Class 3A Quincy Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ AJ Mancilla will finish his prep wrestling career at the IHSA Class 3A State Finals next weekend after finishing second at the 175-pound weight class in Saturday’s Sectional. Mancilla took fourth place at 182 pounds at last year’s State Finals.

IHSA Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional

Out of the three Kankakee wrestlers to make the sectional round — Caleb Dickens (175 pounds), Jacob Vinardi (215) and Rogelio Cornejo (285) — it was Cornejo who came closest to qualifying for state, with his elimination from the 285-pound bracket coming just one round shy of the third-place match, with the top four wrestlers from each class earning a state bid.

IHSA Class 1A Hope Academy Sectional

The area will send 26 local boys to the IHSA Class 1A State Finals next weekend, including eight sectional champions.

Manteno’s Carter Watkins will return to state after winning the sectional title at 175 pounds, joined as area sectional champion by seven Coal City Coalers. Cooper Morris (113 pounds), Culan Lindemuth (120), Brody Widlowski (126), Noah Houston (132), Brant Widlowski (150), Landin Benson (165) and Cade Poyner (190) were crowned sectional champions for a Coalers team that also will defend its team state title later this month.

A total of 10 Coalers are advancing to state as individuals. In addition to their seven sectional champions, Owen Petersen (106 pounds, second place), Mason Garner (138, second) and Brock Finch (144, fourth) are state-bound.

A handful of Central-Iroquois West Comets also are headed to state. Kayden Cody (132 pounds) was the runner-up Saturday and will be joined at state by third-place sectional finishers Gianni Panozzo (144) and Hunter Hull (190) as well as fourth-place finishers Giona Panozzo (138) and Noah Gomez (285).

Wilmington had a strong showing as well, sending four Wildcats to state. Landon Dooley was the 120-pound runner-up, with 157-pounder Parker Adams and 190-pounder Logan Van Duyne earning silver medals as well. Oakley Rivera finished third at 126 pounds to secure a state bid.

A pair of Peotone wrestlers — 144-pounder Micah Spinazzola and 165-pounder Ian Kreske — also advanced, as did Bishop McNamara’s Blake Arseneau (120, third), Herscher’s Gerrit Osenga (126, second) and Reed-Custer’s Dominic Alaimo (215, fourth).

GIRLS WRESTLING

IHSA Geneseo Sectional

A trio of local girls wrestlers will compete at the girls finals later this month after emerging from the Geneseo Sectional on Saturday. Peotone’s Kiernan Farmer won the 170-pound sectional championship to earn her second trip to state in as many years. Central-Iroquois West's Karmen Cody is also a sectional champion after winning the 190-pound bracket. Her teammate, Payton Temple, is also state-bound after finishing fourth at 155 pounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinals: (7)Beecher 48, (9)Momence 19

Beecher advanced to the regional semifinals against Coal City at 6 p.m. Monday at Manteno. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Momence’s season concluded with an 11-8 overall record. No individual stats were available for Momence.

IHSA Class 2A Clifton Central Regional quarterfinals: (9)Central 42, (10)Herscher 35

Central (16-15) advanced to the regional semifinal round against Bishop McNamara at 6 p.m. Monday at home. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Herscher’s season came to an end with a 10-20 overall record. No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

IHSA Class 2A Clifton Central Regional quarterfinals: (12)Prairie Central 40, (8)Iroquois West 37

Iroquois West season ended with a loss and a 15-14 overall record. Ilyana Nambo and Amelia Scharp paced the Raiders with 12 points apiece. Aubrey Wagner scored five points.

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional quarterfinals: (10)Wilmington 44, (6)Reed-Custer 42

Wilmington (10-19) advanced to the regional semifinals against Manteno at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Manteno. No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Reed-Custer’s season ended with a 13-16 overall record. Mackenzie Foote paced the Comets with 10 points, six rebounds and one steal. Gwen Stewart pitched in nine points, six rebounds and two steals. Alyssa Wollenzien had seven points, five rebounds and three steals.

IHSA Class 1A Ottawa Marquette Regional quarterfinals: (6)Ottawa Marquette 54, (7)Gardner-South Wilmington 53 (OT)

The Panthers saw their season end in heartbreaking fashion Saturday night, finishing the year 21-10 overall, including a 15-1 mark in the River Valley Conference and the RVC championship. Addi Fair had 26 points and concluded her career with a school-record 1,937 points. Grace Olsen scored nine points, and Maddie Simms added seven points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

(2A-3)Beecher 66, Praire Central 58

Beecher (29-0) remained perfect on the season with a victory against Prairie Central. Zack Johnson led all Bobcat scorers with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Adyn McGinley finished with 17 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Orlin Nesbitt tallied 11 points and seven rebounds. Jack Hayhurst chipped in 10 points, three rebounds and two assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

KKC 74, Waubonsee 61

KCC held a 39-29 halftime lead and never looked back to improve to 12-12 on the season. Amaria Pender led the Cavaliers with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jazmyn Smith recorded a double-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and one steal. Jaida Taylor also notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four assists.