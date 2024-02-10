Male Sports Citizen of the Year 2023: Kankakee Athletic Director Ronnie Wilcox

Kankakee’s continuous rise across all of its athletic programs during the past decade can be directly correlated to the incredible coaching staffs and elite players but also to one unsung hero who seemingly helped position each program to succeed at the highest of levels.

That unsung hero who helped turn the Kays from an afterthought into a state-wide powerhouse is none other than athletic director Ronnie Wilcox.

Wilcox, 47, has worked as the school’s athletic director since 2015. After having served as the boys varsity basketball coach from 2007-14 before taking on an assistant athletic director role in 2014, the Mt. Carmel native has been a key ingredient to helping Kays athletics prosper.

His commitment to sustained success across all sports was exemplified earlier this fall, when Kankakee’s football team earned its third-ever undefeated regular season, the boys soccer team made its first-ever sectional championship appearance and the girls volleyball team won its first-ever regional crown.

That constant devotion to continuing to improve all sports programs got Wilcox named this year’s Daily Journal Male Sports Citizen of the Year.

“Any honor is appreciated, and it’s always nice to be appreciated, but at the same time, it’s not just a ‘me’ award,” Wilcox said. “Yes, I sit in the position of Kankakee’s athletic director, but I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without the support of our superintendent [Genevra Walters], school administration, great coaches and, most importantly, the student-athletes.

“It takes all of those pieces for it to work the way it has, and so I appreciate the recognition, and I feel extremely honored, but it’s an honor that I will share with all those people I mentioned and even my family — Megan (wife) and kids Lexie, Lanie, Ava, Eli, Quinn and Blake — I wouldn’t be able to do what I do, at least at the level I do, without the support of my home life.”

<strong>From basketball coach to athletic director</strong>

Having grown up down south in Mt. Carmel, Wilcox’s life always revolved around sports, especially basketball.

At Mt. Carmel High School, he was a standout student-athlete in basketball and football for the Golden Aces, which allowed him to continue his basketball career collegiately for two seasons a few miles down the road at Wabash Valley College. From there, Wilcox moved out of his hometown to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Indiana in 1999 before eventually returning to coach his alma mater as the Golden Aces’ boys varsity basketball coach from 2001-05.

His love for the game of hoops eventually led him up north to Kankakee High School in 2007, when he became the face of the boys varsity basketball program for eight seasons.

Wilcox coached the squad to its first regional title since 1996 in his first season at the helm before culminating an 82-134 record between 2007-14.

During this time, Wilcox got his master’s degree in School Leadership from Olivet Nazarene University, completing his requirements and graduating in 2012. Wilcox found himself thinking about the best way to stay connected to sports while affecting the lives of the youth, leaving him to take on a job that he never considered — an athletic director position.

“I think pre-Kankakee, I envisioned myself being a basketball coach my entire life,” Wilcox said. “I probably had some aspirations at the time to do some college [basketball] coaching, and then [I transitioned] to Kankakee, where I was working on getting my master’s and just looked at what the best options were, and school administration seemed like the best choice.

“Combining that with sports, athletic director is what made sense for me. … I didn’t envision becoming a athletic director, but I’m glad it’s the path life has taken me on.”

Little did Wilcox know, his new position would lead him to helping turn around Kankakee athletics across the board, which, similar to many high school sporting programs, would go through usual ups-and-down years before his commitment to make changes.

“Before Wilcox became the athletic director at Kankakee, the coaching was poor and everything was poor, which made Kankakee look like an old-school country town,” said Joeron Hill Sr., a 2000 Kankakee graduate who has remained close to the athletic department since. “It was like everybody was trying to get away from Kankakee and go to either Bishop McNamara or Bradley-Bourbonnais. It was horrible athletic-wise.”

Noticing the lack of success and community support across Kays’ sporting programs, Wilcox had a vision to make Kankakee not only more consistent but elite at all levels.

Once he was hired as the school’s athletic director, Wilcox, along with a supportive superintendent (Genevra Walters) and school board, put in motion a culture change across all of its sporting programs that still can be seen now.

“I think the talent has always been at Kankakee; especially in some of our core sports, there’s always been a lot of talent,” Wilcox said. “But whether it is just a difference in direction, head coach or just a culture change, I think that’s one of the things we approached from Day 1, when I got the job.

“One of our main mottos was to have our kids get a Division I experience in high school, and that means education, coaches, facilities, gear, nutrition and if we can help them with sports psychology stuff,” he added. “We want to support student-athletes in every aspect of their lives and take away all excuses that would hinder any success, no matter if you’re talking about the star player or a role player.

“We want to provide every avenue for a student-athlete to achieve whatever they want to achieve.”

That same sentiment was echoed by Hill, who has seen immense growth in Kays’ athletics and the way they are handled across all sports, as evidenced by his son, 2023 graduate Jyaire Hill, becoming one of the nation’s top recruits in his graduating class and being a part of the University of Michigan’s College Football Playoff National Championship-winning team.

“When Wilcox took over as the athletic director, the biggest thing I saw was that he cared more, and visually, he’s helped give the kids things that made them proud to compete as a Kay by getting new jerseys and new facilities,” Hill said. “I think that was a big draw, and it gave Kankakee sports a college feel, which motivates the kids to participate in Kankakee sports.”

<strong>Setting the standard</strong>

One of the easiest things is being able to see a need to change the culture, but to actually establish a new culture that is long-sustaining is more than difficult.

From changing the Kays’ logo upon his arrival, to hiring new coaching staffs and bringing in certified strength coaches, Wilcox has made it his mission to strip things down and give Kankakee sports a new meaning.

“I think the culture change was just a culmination of everything I picked up as a coach before taking over as the athletic director,” Wilcox said. “... When I came in 2007, I think the attention to detail on how we up-kept things and our pride that we had about everything in our district really wasn’t where it should be.

“When I was given the opportunity to become the athletic director, along with a super supportive superintendent and school board, we began to address that and just really raise the expectations.”

Those expectations quickly garnered results in team success. Some key examples to Kankakee’s turnaround in a multitude of sports can be found in programs such as boys and girls track and field, football and boys and girls basketball.

In 2021, the boys and girls track team earned back-to-back Class 2A State championships to give the Kays their first- and second-ever state titles in school history. The girls team even went back-to-back on their own when they defended their state title last spring.

The track and field success came shortly after Kankakee’s greatest team achievement to date. The 2021 football team secured the school’s first-ever state championship game appearance when the Kays went on to claim a Class 5A runner-up finish that helped set a new single-season best record (13-1) under former head coach Derek Hart (2019-22).

Despite Hart’s departure after the 2022 season, Kankakee kept up its winning ways this fall under first-year head coach Miles Osei, who led the Kays to their third-ever undefeated regular season (9-0) and brought the team to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

As for the boys and girls basketball programs, both teams have taken great strides to turning themselves into winning programs since the hirings of boys varsity coach Chris Pickett and girls varsity coach John Maniatis, both in 2017, with Kurt Weigt coming in for Maniatis in 2020.

Since being hired seven years ago, Pickett has led Kankakee to three regionals titles while accumulating a 149-41 overall record to date, winning at least 20 games in every complete season. <em>(Editor’s note: The Kays played just 14 games during the 2020-21 season because COVID-19.)</em>

In regard to Maniatis, he went on to help his girls teams go 78-14 with one sectional and two regional crowns between 2017-20. After Maniatis helped the Kays to three straight winning seasons for the first time since the 1996-98 teams, current head girls coach Kurt Weigt has been able to continue the success with three straight winning seasons of his own between 2020-22, with a regional title to boot from last season.

“I’d take our head coaches against any program,” Wilcox said. “I think we have the best overall coaching staffs in the state in general for every sport.”

<strong>Continued dedication to sustain new culture</strong>

Kankakee has been able to enjoy its ability to add multiple Southland Athletic Conference and IHSA regional, sectional and state championships to its trophy case during the past decade under Wilcox’s leadership, and the Kays haven’t shown complacency.

According to Wilcox, Kankakee’s near-$25 million athletic fieldhouse and community center — a 200-meter track, two long jump pits, a pole vault pit, four full-court basketball and volleyball courts, a turf room, offices, trainer rooms and locker rooms — that’s set to be finished by the end of April is the school’s latest attempt to help sustain long-term success for all sports and strengthen the school’s already tight community bond.

“It’s exciting because what’s it going to look like when our athletes actually have a correct place to train?” Wilcox said. “Going back to excuses, our athletes will now have no excuses to be successful in any sport, and I think it’s an exciting time, and I think it will encourage more people to get involved in sports.”

Between the elite coaching staffs that all have put a strong focus on the weight room, thanks to certified strength coaches as well as a continued commitment to construct state of the art facilities for its student-athletes, Wilcox doesn’t see his athletic programs slowing down anytime soon, despite having put a target on their backs for the sheer amount of success they’ve enjoyed as of late.

“The goal is to keep building the culture and maintain the culture,” Wilcox said. “I’ve heard before that getting to the mountain top is hard, but staying there is even harder.

“I think we are learning that and not trying to get into a comfortable state. …The pieces are still here, and everyone is working hard, and so I don’t really see us slowing down. I see success still coming.”