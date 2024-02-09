ROUNDUP: Kankakee girls win SAC title; Peotone earns a share of the ICE crown

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 47, Rich Township 15

Kankakee earned the Southland Athletic Conference championship and ended the regular season 20-9 and 11-1 in the SAC. Benkwasha Stroud led the Kays with 17 points, two rebounds and three steals. Nikkel Johnson tallied eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists and four steals. Taleah Turner chipped in nine points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

(2A-RV)Peotone 52, Lisle 26

Peotone (23-4, 13-1) clinched a co-share of the Illinois Central Eight Conference championship with Coal City with an ICE victory against the Lions in its regular season finale. Addie Graffeo led the Blue Devils’ offensively with 18 points. Madi Schroeder scored 13 points, and Jolynn Murray had 12 points.

G-SW 52, Grace Christian 42

G-SW picked up a double-digit win to end the regular season 20-9 and 14-1 in the River Valley Conference. Addi Fair poured in 26 points to lead the Panthers. Grace Olsen added 15 points, and Aspen Lardi chipped in six points.

Central 62, Grant Park 38

Central ended the regular season 15-15 and 13-1 on the River Valley Conference, which was good enough for second place. No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Grant Park finished the season 5-21 and 3-13 in the RVC with a loss to Central. Abby Watson totaled 16 points and six rebounds to pace the Dragons. Alejandra Maldonado added 12 points, four rebounds and five steals. Kennedy Marcotte chipped in four points and three steals.

Morris 65, Manteno 45

Manteno closed out the regular season 16-12 and 8-6 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Sara Schmidt paced the Panthers with 17 points and five rebounds. Maddie Gesky contributed nine points and a team-high 14 rebounds. Lila Prindeville had eight points and three assists.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West 48, Armstrong 34

Garrett Tammen went for a team-high 13 points to lead the Raiders (11-17). Tyler Read contributed 11 points, which was five more points than teammate Jace Pankey. CJ Perzee and Damian Alvarado chipped in five points each.

Wednesday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manteno 45, Coal City 36

Ray Lee finished with 19 points, including three made 3-pointers to help lead the Panthers (23-4) to their 15th straight win. Kyle McCullough went for seven points, and Porter Chandler pitched in six points.

Gavin Carpenter paced the Coalers (11-15) with nine points. Owen Hren totaled seven points, and Dylan Young had six points.

Momence 49, Watseka 42

Momence (7-15) recorded its seventh win of the season. Austin Lynch and Erick Castillo collectively led Momence 13 points apiece. Jevon Sneed had seven points.

Watseka dropped to 13-13 on the season with a seven-point loss to Momence. Evan LaBelle paced the Warriors’ offense with a team-high 21 points. Hagen Hoy added seven points, and Payton Schaumburg had six points.

Herscher 71, Central 66 (OT)

Herscher claimed an overtime win to help the Tigers (5-20) upset Central. Payton Young led Herscher’s balanced offensive attack with 18 points, followed by teammates Austin Buckley (11 points), Jacob McCree (11 points), Alek Draper (11 points) and Tanner Jones (10 points).

Blake Chandler dropped a game-high 30 points to pace the Comets (17-10). Aidan Podowicz scored 12 points, and Peyton Chandler had eight points.

Donovan 47, South Newton 34

Griffen Walters led the Wildcats with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Ty Miller did a bit of everything, totaling five points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. Braden Klecan had 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(2A-RV)Coal City 41, Dwight 31

Coal City jumped out to a 15-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back to improve to 22-3 on the year. Mia Ferrias tallied 13 points, two offensive rebounds and three steals to lead the Coalers. Makayla Henline contributed 11 points, four rebounds and one steal. Emma Rodriguez chipped in nine points and six boards.

Cissna Park 59, Iroquois West 17

Cissna Park earned a double-digit win to improve to 23-7 on the season. Addison Lucht poured in 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead the Timberwolves. Sophie Duis added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. Lauryn Hamrick contributed seven points, three rebounds and one steal.

No individual stats were available for the Raiders (15-14).

(2A-RV)Peotone 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 34

Peotone improved to 22-4 overall with a win Wednesday evening. Madi Schroeder scored 23 points to help lead the Blue Devils’ offense. Ashley Renwick chipped in 12 points.

Tri-Point 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 54

G-SW fell to 19-9 overall with a four-point loss to the Chargers. Addi Fair paced the Panthers with 23 points. Grace Olsen finished with 10 points, which was three more points than teammate Aspen Lardi.