GIRLS BASKETBALL: Watseka wraps up regular season with senior night win over Milford

WATSEKA — Battling a bit of an injury bug down the stretch, Watseka’s girls basketball team entered Thursday’s regular-season finale against Milford — their fifth straight opponent with a record at or above .500 — with three losses in their past four games.

But the Warriors were able to get back on track on senior night Thursday, taking it into another gear in the second half for a comfortable 59-24 win on senior night.

“To be honest, we have a tradition of kinda biffing our senior nights and letting them slip a bit,” said Haven Meyer, one of six Watseka seniors. “I feel like we came into school really focused and really into it. We’ve really come together as a team, so it was exciting.”

Watseka finished the regular season 24-4 and 10-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference, finishing second to Salt Fork. Milford’s regular season wrapped up at 14-14, 7-5.

“The last week we’ve lost some close games and had some nagging injuries pile up,” Warriors head coach Barry Bauer said. “I think it would have been great if we could have picked up those close ones while we were fighting through that, but this team’s showed a lot of grit and has their sights set on the postseason.”

In typical fashion for the two rivals, both defenses came out in stifling fashion, resulting in an 8-4 Warriors lead through the first frame. But the Warriors eventually were able to find some success forcing turnovers and converting them into points on the other end, helping ignite an offense that saw six different players score at least six points and team totals of at least 16 points in each of the final three quarters.

“I think we’re good defensively, and we’re very flexible on what we can do offensively,” Bauer said. “We can hurt you in a lot of ways — the three, transition, inside.

“ ... That flexibility of playing seven or eight people, and you don’t have to go in for the same person all the time, I think we’re interchangeable in that sense.”

Meyer — whose seven points on the night made her the sixth Warrior with at least that many — echoed Bauer’s sentiments about igniting the offensive end with their defensive play.

“He always says defense fuels the offense, so getting a jump on the other team, staying on our toes, things like that are important to our offense,” Meyer said. “We’re a transition team — we like to play it fast; we like to push the ball up the court and like forcing those turnovers.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Christa Holohan scored a dozen points to pace Watseka, who also got 11 points apiece from Jasmine Essington and Megan Martin. Ava Swartz had nine points, followed by eight from Brianna Denault and seven from Meyer. Martin hauled in six rebounds, as did Lauren Tegtmeyer.

Hunter Mowrey’s 10 points led the Bearcats. Sydney Seyfert had six points and Kami Muehling added five points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams are gearing up for the IHSA State Series. Milford, seeded fifth in its Class 1A Sub-Sectional, will host (12)Grant Park in the Class 1A Cissna Park Regional quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Warriors are the top seed in their Class 2A Sub-Sectional and will host either (6)Hoopeston or (7)Oakwood in the Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

And while the Warriors were thrilled to finish the season, one in which has been predominantly spent in the IHSA Class 2A AP Poll (currently receiving votes), with such an impressive record, Meyer and her teammates know now is the time for them to really reach their goals.

“Everything we do in the regular season leads to the postseason, working on things that are going to get us to the postseason,” Meyer said. “The regular season is important, and we like a good record, but at the end of the day, we’re trying to win a regional, trying to win a sectional.”