BOYS BASKETBALL: Manteno overpowers in Herscher to clinch first conference title in 30 years

HERSCHER — The last time Manteno hoisted a boys basketball conference championship outright, gas cost anywhere from .52 to .58 cents per gallon. The Chicago Bulls, fresh off a 3-peat of NBA Finals championships, were looking to keep their high standard as Michael Jordan was retired from basketball and giving professional baseball a go in the Chicago White Sox farm system, with his newly released Air Jordan X sneakers transitioned into baseball cleats.

But move over, 1994. The Panthers are once again conference champions.

With a 49-27 win at Herscher on Friday night, Manteno (24-4, 12-1) won its 17th straight game and clinched sole possession of the Illinois Central Eight Conference championship by taking a two-game lead over Streator with one conference game left apiece. It’s the first outright conference title since the Panthers won the River Valley Conference in 1993-94. <em>(Editor’s note: Manteno was part of a three-way tie for the ICE in 2019-20.)</em>

Senior point guard Kyle McCullough, who led the team with both 12 points and seven assists and also tied Cooper Monk with a team-high four assists, said this group of Panthers has known since their grade-school days they could be special, and they don’t plan to stop just more than a week before postseason play begins.

“I remember in middle school, this is the same squad we had, and we always talked about this year,” McCullough said. “We had two disappointing years before [this year], and we were coming into this year to win games and go as far as we can in the playoffs.”

McCullough didn’t score in the first quarter but did assist all five Manteno field goals by the end of the frame, one in which the Panthers led 11-4. Their lead only grew a point to 21-13 by the end of a defensive slugfest of a first half, a contrast of Herscher’s disciplined zone approach and Manteno’s hard-nosed man-to-man style, but in the second half, the visitors exploded.

The Panthers scored the first 13 points of the third quarter, including a 6-0 run from McCullough himself. The senior point guard said the team realized their defense was more in-tune than their offense in the early going, using their defense to force nine second-half turnovers that led to nine points the other way.

“We knew we were playing good defense, and the offense wasn’t on point, but that defense turned into offense,” McCullough said. “We got steals, and we were able to get in transition and get to the rim, and that really helped a lot.”

While the Panthers have pushed the tempo a bit at times on their 17-game winning streak, which has helped them average the area’s sixth-best scoring average (57 points per game), head coach Zack Myers was enthused with the way his team showed they could play at a slower tempo and pace Friday.

“It’s always been my principle to hang our hats on defense, and you saw that tonight. I thought we had a good game defensively,” Myers said. “Lately, we’ve been picking up the tempo and scoring the ball, so it was kind of nice to trade off and play some defense tonight.”

With half-a-dozen vital seniors — McCullough, Nicky Johnson, Porter Chandler, Aidan Dotson, Cam Rewerts and Jason Brown — and big-time juniors such as Ray Lee, Monk and Andrew Norred in the fold, the Panthers entered the season with expectations on snapping the conference drought, as well as winning the program’s first regional since 2005-06, which is coincidentally when this year’s seniors were born.

And with the IHSA State Series brackets’ unveiling coming in the hours leading up to Friday’s game, the Panthers officially know their path towards the next goal will come when they host one of two fellow ICE foes Feb. 21 — Peotone or Reed-Custer.

“[Winning the ICE was] definitely one of the goals we set out to accomplish but by no means the biggest one,” Myers said. “That’s always been the regional title, and the brackets came out today. There’s some tough teams in our bracket, so we have to take care of Coal City first, and then it’s on to regionals.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McCullough scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, when he was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. Johnson added 10 points, two rebounds and two assists. Lee added nine points, three boards, two assists and two steals. Norred had six points and a rebound.

Payton Young had 12 points, three assists, a rebound and two steals to pace Herscher (5-21, 1-11). Jacob McCree was also in double-figures with 10 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Panthers wrap up the regular season at Coal City at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers host Peotone at 7 p.m. Monday for the first half of a home-and-home matchup that concludes the same time Tuesday. Their final regular season game is a 7 p.m. home tilt with Dwight on Thursday.