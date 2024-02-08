BOYS BASKETBALL: Beecher shattering program record books as last unbeaten team in IHSA

Out of every boys basketball team in the Illinois High School Association, from the scores of successful schools in the Chicagoland area and the perennial powers in every nook and cranny of the state, as it stands, only one of them has yet to tally a loss on their record.

That last undefeated team in boys basketball happens to reside in Beecher. The Bobcats, currently ranked fourth in the IHSA Class 2A AP Poll, set a new program record for wins in a season Tuesday night, when they defeated Reed-Custer 80-50 to improve to 27-0 on the season. The record-setting win came just one day after the Bobcats traveled to Byron to hand the second-to-last undefeated team in Class 2A a 55-51 result Monday.

”I’m really proud of the guys to be the last team out of the [about] 750 teams in the state, but being undefeated wasn’t one of our goals to begin the season,” Beecher head coach Tyler Shireman said after Monday’s win against Byron. “The goals were to win the River Valley Conference championship, break the school record for most wins in a single season and get our second-ever regional championship in school history. ... The [RVC Tournament title] is right there in front of us, so the undefeated start is just the cherry on top.”

The RVC’s regular season champions will look to get a step closer to their second goal of winning the RVC Tournament championship on Friday, when they host Grant Park at 7 p.m. in the tournament semifinals. A win against the Dragons would put them in the championship game against either Central or St. Anne on Tuesday.

The key to the recipe for Beecher’s success has been the growth of its starting lineup. While four-year starting guard Adyn McGinley has continued his ascension to the tune of 16.4 points per game, good for eighth in the area, his teammates have seen loads of progression in most of their second varsity seasons. Zack Johnson (senior, 13.4 points per game), Orlin Nesbitt (junior, 9.9 ppg), Ethan Rydberg (senior, 7.6 ppg) and Jack Hayhurst (senior, 7.7 ppg) all have benefited from the growing pains they suffered last season, most notably falling to Peotone by four points in the Class 2A Regional semifinals one year ago.

”We had to go through some growing pains last year just to learn how to win games this year,” Shireman said. “And night’s like [Monday], where some of our shots didn’t fall, and we were playing in a tough atmosphere and our guys didn’t blink, waver or flinch, I think is a testament to some of our growth from a year ago.

”We are physically and mentally stronger, and I think you’re seeing a team that’s pretty experienced now after having nearly two years of varsity experience under their belts,” he added. “And I hope that can bring us some success later in the postseason.”

However the regular season shakes out, the Bobcats have their eyes set on joining the 2006-07 Kevin Brown-led squad as the second team in program history to win an IHSA Regional. And as they look to do so, they’ll remain focused on what’s gotten them to this point — staying locked in on the present.

”It’s been a lot of fun this season,” Shireman said. “At the beginning of the season, we talked about staying in the moment and just enjoying every single day because we have such a tight-knit group of seniors. ... The whole notion of just focusing on what’s in front of you today has had secondary benefits of not losing any games so far.”