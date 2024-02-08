BASKETBALL: Beecher boys climb to third in latest AP Poll; Kankakee boys rise in 3A

As the Beecher boys basketball team continues making school history as the last undefeated team in the state, the Bobcats are also continuing to climb in the rankings.

In Wednesday's latest batch of AP Polls, the Bobcats (27-0) received two first-place votes and jumped from fourth to third overall, their highest ranking of the year. Breese Central (26-2) took 12 of the 16 first-place votes and kept its top spot. Peoria Manual (17-10) had a pair of first-place votes and kept the No. 2 spot.

The Bobcats continue to be joined locally in the boys rankings by Kankakee. At 21-3 on the year, the Kays rose a spot for the second straight week and are now ranked seventh in Class 7A. Thornton (23-3), who handed the Kays two of their three losses by a combined six points, received all 14 first-place votes in Class 3A.

On the girls side, four area teams found themselves in the receiving votes category in Class 2A — Bishop McNamara (19-6), Coal City (22-3), Peotone (22-4) and Watseka (23-4). The girls postseason begins Saturday.

The rankings can be seen in their entirety below for both boys and girls.

<strong>BOYS</strong>

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (9) 25-3 132 1

2. Curie (4) 25-2 130 2

3. Quincy 25-2 108 4

4. Downers North 22-4 73 6

5. Bolingbrook 21-4 67 8

(tie) Waubonsie Valley (1) 23-1 67 3

7. Collinsville 24-3 50 9

8. Normal Community 24-5 40 7

9. Lisle (Benet Academy) 20-5 34 5

10. Gurnee Warren 25-4 29 10

Others receiving votes: Kenwood 21. Marist 5. Moline 5. Rock Island 5. New Trier 2. Evanston Township 1. Rich Township 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Harvey Thornton (14) 23-3 140 1

2. Chicago Mt. Carmel 26-3 119 2

3. Metamora 24-4 115 3

4. DePaul College Prep 25-2 96 4

5. Mt. Zion 25-1 73 5

6. Brother Rice 24-3 71 6

<strong>7. Kankakee 21-3 53 8</strong>

8. Centralia 23-2 29 9

9. Richwoods 21-4 23 NR

10. East St. Louis 18-8 17 7

Others receiving votes: Morton 15. Decatur MacArthur 8. Crystal Lake South 5. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 4. Sterling 1. Lake Forest 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Breese Central (12) 26-2 155 1

2. Peoria Manual (2) 17-10 124 2

3. Beecher (2) 27-0 119 4

4. Benton 24-3 83 6

5. Tolono Unity 23-2 77 5

6. Chicago (Christ the King) 24-4 72 7

7. Fieldcrest 24-1 67 8

8. Byron 22-2 64 3

9. Phillips 18-8 40 9

10. Rockridge 20-5 24 10

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 17. Lawrenceville 8. Bismarck-Henning 8. Columbia 8. Massac County 5. Trenton Wesclin 5. El Paso-Gridley 2. Clinton 1. Pinckneyville 1.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Effingham St. Anthony (14) 25-4 158 1

2. Illini Bluffs (2) 24-3 134 2

3. Pecatonica 23-4 99 T5

4. Winchester-West Central 25-3 95 4

5. Goreville 25-2 92 T5

6. Tuscola 21-5 80 3

7. Serena 25-2 55 8

8. Hope Academy 21-6 43 9

9. Aurora Christian 18-6 40 7

10. Manley 18-9 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 20. Scales Mound 10. Bluford Webber 9. Franklin 5. Princeville 5. Mounds Meridian 4. Griggsville-Perry 3. South Beloit 1.

<strong>GIRLS</strong>

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Loyola (7) 31-0 79 1

2. Alton 27-2 65 2

3. Bolingbrook (1) 23-3 63 3

4. Maine South 27-1 48 5

(tie) Nazareth 24-3 48 4

6. Normal Community 27-3 36 6

7. O'Fallon 23-7 24 8

8. Hononegah 26-4 17 9

9. Fremd 23-6 12 10

10. East Moline United 22-5 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Quincy 9. Waubonsie Valley 8. Batavia 6. Whitney Young 5. Mother McAuley 4. Kenwood 2. Lincoln-Way East 2. Stevenson 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Lincoln (9) 31-0 90 1

2. Morton 23-5 78 2

3. Quincy Notre Dame 25-4 60 4

4. Montini 24-7 51 5

5. Washington 20-6 47 3

6. Peoria Central 20-3 46 6

7. Galesburg 24-6 36 7

8. Chicago (Butler) 20-10 34 8

9. Effingham 24-4 16 9

10. Mt. Zion 17-11 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Taylorville 8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 6. Richwoods 4. Rockford Boylan 3. Hyde Park 3. Mount Vernon 2. Highland 1. Hinsdale South 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Peoria Notre Dame (9) 26-4 110 1

2. Breese Central (2) 26-3 101 2

3. Nashville 27-3 89 3

4. Petersburg PORTA 27-1 71 5

5. Rock Island Alleman 25-4 63 4

6. Central Southeastern 23-2 55 7

7. Breese Mater Dei (1) 20-6 53 6

8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28-2 47 8

9. Carlyle 26-2 29 9

10. Stillman Valley 25-4 14 T10

Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 8. Canton 5. Pleasant Plains 4. <strong>Bishop McNamara 4. Coal City 4.</strong> DePaul College Prep 1. <strong>Peotone 1. Watseka 1.</strong>

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Galena (8) 25-1 97 1

2. Orangeville (1) 29-2 77 2

3. Annawan 22-5 72 3

4. Tuscola (1) 25-2 66 8

5. Okawville 17-11 45 4

6. Illini Bluffs 25-4 36 T9

7. Rockford Lutheran 23-7 31 T9

8. Biggsville West Central 19-7 20 7

9. Altamont 22-5 17 5

10. Pecatonica 25-5 15 NR

(tie) Effingham St. Anthony 22-7 15 6

Others receiving votes: Goreville 12. Hardin Calhoun 12. Aquin 11. St. Bede 9. Catlin (Salt Fork) 7. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 3. Willows 2. Serena 2. Wethersfield 1.