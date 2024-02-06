GIRLS BASKETBALL: Coal City overcomes slow start to top Manteno, clinch at least share of ICE title

COAL CITY — Whether it’s at the team or individual level, Coal City girls basketball coach Brad Schmitt has seen the girls on his team find an abundance of success in spring and fall sports the past year.

And the result of not only Monday’s 57-43 comeback win against a gritty Manteno team but the season at large gave Schmitt and the Coalers proof that winning recipe has made its way to the hardwood.

After falling behind in an early 7-0 hole to the Panthers in their Illinois Central Eight Conference season finale Monday, the Coalers (21-3, 13-1) stormed back and clinched at least a share of the ICE championship (Editor’s note: Peotone, who split its season series with Coal City, is 12-1 in conference and hosts Lisle Thursday). Manteno now sits at 16-11, 8-6 after having its six-game winning streak snapped.

The conference title is the Coalers’ first since the ICE’s inception in 2019-20 and the program’s first conference championship since an undefeated run through the Interstate 8 Conference in 2013-14.

“It’s big,” Schmitt, who also coached the 2013-14 I8 champs, said. “It doesn’t happen as often as we’d like around here, so when it does, we need to celebrate that a bit.

“This has been a good group, and this has been a singular focus for them for a long time, to come together and play right at the right time,” he continued. “Tonight, they did, and I couldn’t be happier with where we are as a program.”

Despite entering the night without senior guards Sydney Sosnowski and Adelynn Lubben due to injury, and losing sophomore guard Alyssa Singleton to an injury in the first half, the Panthers were able to score the game’s first seven points, holding a potent Coal City offense scoreless until Mia Ferrias’ bucket five minutes in.

After making adjustments from the two teams’ previous two meetings the Coalers won this season — a 39-36 thriller at the Reed-Custer Lady Comet Thanksgiving Classic in November and 51-30 tilt at Manteno last month — Panthers head coach Bethany Stritar felt the team came in prepared and gave a great effort.

“I think we were prepared,” Stritar said. “We knew what the defense was going to look like a little bit, so we made some adjustments for this game and looked for those openings and opportunities.

“We found them and got to the basket well and finished around the basket, and, defensively, we rotated well and were able to make stops.”

The Coalers took their first lead of the game on a short jumper from Emma Rodriguez at the 5:35 mark in the second, pulling ahead 15-14. Their lead swell to as large as 23-16, thanks to a suffocating full-court man-to-man press. But the Panthers ended the half on a 10-3 run, finished off by Emily Horath putting back her own miss at the buzzer to give the visitors a 27-26 lead at the half.

With injuries leaving guard Sara Schmidt the only senior on the floor for Manteno on Monday, Stritar saw a look into the future when she saw a group that fought back to take the halftime lead and has seen glimpses of it during a season that’s led to a program-record 16 wins.

“I know these girls have so much heart and grit that they don’t die, and they actually have a chip on their shoulder,” Stritar said. “They fight and don’t quit, and I’m proud of these girls.”

But a refreshed Coalers bunch, one that saw some early foul trouble that came with their increased defensive pressure, came storming out of the gate in the third. Ferrias quickly got them back ahead 28-27 in the quarter’s first few seconds before Kylee Kennell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a 34-27 Coalers lead 52 seconds into the quarter, a margin that never got closer than five the rest of the way.

Ferrias, who entered play as the team’s leading scorer with 12.7 points per game, led the team with 20 points Monday. But in her eyes, the credit deserved to be scattered all throughout a deep Coalers team, especially on a night when several starters battled foul trouble.

“I think a lot of girls stepped up. Kylee Kennell hit those two big 3s and that got us going,” Ferrias said. “… We have a really deep team. We have a lot of girls we can sub in when we get in foul trouble, and that helps us, too.”

That depth is something Schmitt appreciates, too. Since last basketball season, Schmitt has seen the girls on his roster win softball and girls soccer regionals in the spring and an ICE titles in softball and volleyball. Individually, Kennell (golf) and Abby Stiles (tennis) were IHSA State qualifiers. The athleticism and ability to figure out how to win is translating to basketball now too.

“We always like to say we have a ton of athletes, and we like to play a lot of kids, too,” Schmitt said. “Basketball-wise, they’re coming together.

“We don’t have a true go-to player when we need to get a bucket, but when we move the ball team-wise, everybody can do some things,” he added. “As far as pure athleticism, this is one of the most athletic groups we’ve had, and it shows.”

While they were able to call upon a senior class that’s seven-deep and talented juniors such as Kennell and Rodriguez, the Panthers largely have been relying on an infusion of young talent around their three seniors. Perhaps the biggest source of underclassmen energy has come from 5-foot-10 freshman phenom Maddie Gesky, who matched Ferrias’ 20 points to tie the game high and hauled in 18 rebounds.

“She’s a big game-changer for us,” Stritar said of Gesky. “The team rallies around her, too, and they support her. When she gets double-teamed in the post, everyone is gonna help her out.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ferrias added a rebound, an assist and three steals to her 20 points. Kennell finished with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Makayla Henline added 10 points, four rebounds, an assist and three steals. Rodriguez had seven points and six boards.

Gesky snagged seven offensive rebounds on her way to her 20-point, 18-rebound night. She also had two blocks and steals apiece. Lila Prindeville had nine points, a rebound and four steals. Horath had six points, four rebounds and a steal. Ava Peterson added five points, a rebound and two steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Coalers finish their regular season at Dwight at 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a Thursday 7 p.m. meeting with Wheaton Academy. Manteno will visit Morris at 7 p.m. Thursday before beginning play in the IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals next week.

The Coalers are seeded second in their sub-sectional and will take on the winner of Saturday’s matchup between (7)Beecher and (9)Momence at 6 p.m. Monday. The Panthers, seeded third, will play Monday’s nightcap at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between (6)Reed-Custer and (10)Wilmington.