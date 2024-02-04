ROUNDUP: Coal City controls wrestling regional; Several grapplers headed to sectionals

(Saturday) BOYS WRESTLING

IHSA Class 1A Wilmington Regional

Defending team state champion Coal City is on its way to defending the title after a dominant showing in Wilmington Saturday. The Coalers advanced 10 individual wrestlers to the individual sectional round, including eight regional champions, and their 245.5 team points cleared second-place Central-Iroquois West (137.5) by 108 points to advance them to the team sectional round as well.

Owen Petersen (106 pounds), Cooper Morris (113), Culan Lindemuth (120), Brody Widlowski (126), Noah Houston (132), Brant Widlowski (150), Landin Benson (165) and Cade Poyner (190) all claimed regional crowns for the Coalers. Mason Garner took second at 138 pounds and Brock Finch took third at 144 to also advance.

The Comets saw eight of their wrestlers earn top-three finishes to qualify for sectionals. Kayden Cody (132 pounds), Gianni Panozzo (144), Brody O’Connor (215) and Noah Gomez (285) each earned second-place finishes. They’ll be joined by their third-place teammates Beau Williams (113), Giona Panozzo (138), Chris Andrade (157) and Hunter Hull (190) in the regional round.

After Seneca finished third as a team, Bishop McNamara finished fourth as a team (110 points) and will send four wrestlers to sectionals. Blake Arseneau (120 pounds), Alex Kostecka (132), Kayden Roach (165) and Kian Bramer (285) each finished third in their respective weight classes.

The host Wildcats took fifth as a team (91 points) and, like McNamara, have four wrestlers moving on. Landon Dooley (120 pounds), Parker Adams (157) and Logan Van Duyne (190) each earned silver medals, while Oakley Rivera (126) finished third.

Peotone finished sixth (76 points) and are also sending four wrestlers to sectionals, led by 144-pound regional champion Micah Spinazzola. Blake Anderson (113) and Ian Kreske (165) each advanced after finishing second, and Santino Izzi took third at 150.

Reed-Custer (67.5 points) finished seventh, with a pair of Comets headed to sectionals. Rex Pfeifer is moving on after finishing in second place at 175 pounds and Dominic Alaimo finished third at 190.

Herscher’s 64 points gave them the eighth-place team spot, with two Tigers marching on. Gerrit Osenga was the 126-pound silver medalist and Owen Bollino earned the bronze at 106.

Manteno’s 42 points as a team were good for ninth overall. Carter Watkins claimed the 175-pound championship to keep his second straight state bid alive.

IHSA Class 2A Oak Forest Regional

Kankakee finished fifth overall with 62 team points and have three Kays qualified for sectionals. Rogelio Cornejo took the silver medal at 285 pounds and will be joined by a pair of teammates who earned bronze — Caleb Dickens (175) and Jacob Vinardi (215).

IHSA Class 3A Rich Township Regional

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ AJ Mancilla won the 175-pound regional title as he continues seeking his second podium finish downstate in as many years, finishing fourth at 182 pounds last year. As a team, the Boilermakers finished sixth with 46 points.

COMPETITIVE CHEER

IHSA State Finals

Wilmington continued its standard of excellence with a fifth-place finish in the small school division at this year’s State Finals Saturday, the lone local team to qualify for the final day Saturday. The Wildcats scored an 88.24. Herscher finished 13th in the preliminary round (86.18) and Reed-Custer (81.80) was 21st. Bradley-Bourbonnais competed in the co-ed division preliminary round Friday, where the Boilermakers scored an 82.14 to take 24th.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Peotone 62, Grant Park 32

Peotone held a 36-26 halftime lead and never looked back to improve to 9-15 on the season. Ruben Velasco and Brandon Weiss collectively led the Blue Devils with 13 points apiece. Landen Hamm and Alex Chenoweth had 11 points apiece.

Blake Brown scored his 1,000 career points after totaling 15 points to help pace the Dragons (7-16).

Oakwood 54, Watseka 52

Watseka dropped to 13-11 overall with a loss to Oakwood. Payton Schaumburg paced the Warriors with a team-high 15 points, followed by teammates Myles Lynch (14 points), Evan LaBelle (10 points) and Hagen Hoy (10 points).

Normal West Shootout

Moline 47, Bradley-Bourbonnais 42

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers (16-7).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 62, Bloom31

Kankakee improved to 19-8 and 10-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a double-digit win over Bloom. Taleah Turner led the Kays with 18 points. Malea Harrison contributed 15 points, which was two more points than teammate Benkwasha Stroud. Nikkel Johnson chipped in 10 points.

Cissna Park 36, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 23

Cissna Park won its fifth straight game to improve to 21-7 overall. Addison Lucht led the Timberwolves with 19 points, five rebounds, one assist and three steals. Lauryn Hamrick pitched in eight points, five rebounds and two steals.

(Friday)

BOYS BASKETBALL

River Valley Conference Tournament

(2A-4)Beecher 85, Illinois Lutheran 29

Beecher advanced past the quarterfinal round and improved its record to 25-0 with a win over Illinois Lutheran. Ethan Rydberg led the Bobcats with 11 points and three assists. Orlin Nesbitt and Arif Harden added nine points apiece. Jack Hayhurst finished with nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Grant Park 49, Donovan 41

Grant Park walked out of its quarterfinal matchup against Donovan with a victory to improve to 7-15 overall. Blake Brown poured in 30 points to lead the Dragons. Luis Maldonado had nine points.

Brendan Hennie recorded a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Wildcats (10-14). Griffen Walters totaled nine points and seven rebounds. Braden Klecan chipped in eight points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Central 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 47

Central (16-9) jumped out to an 18-9 lead and never looked back to pick up the River Valley Conference Tournament victory. Blake Chandler scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Comets. Aidan Podowicz and Perry Mason each had 11 points. Peyton Chandler and Logan Fritz tallied 10 points apiece.

Bennett Grant paced the Panthers (7-18) with a team-high 15 points, followed by teammates Cale Halpin (11 points) and Jarrek Harris (five points).

Regular Season

Trinity 68, Parkview Christian 54

Trinity got back in the win column to improve its record to 12-4 overall. Luke Green went for 20 points to lead the Eagles. Ethan Schurman contributed 18 points, which was one more point than teammate Tommy Kujawa.

Manteno 59, Streator 55

Manteno buckled down to outscore Streator 21-16 in the fourth quarter to help improve to 24-4 and 10-1 in the ICE. Ray Lee poured in 25 points to help lead the Panthers’ offense. Kyle McCullough scored 18 points and Nicky Johnson totaled six points.

Peotone 41, Reed-Custer 37

Peotone edged Reed-Custer to improve to 8-15 and 4-7 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Brandon Weiss led the Blue Devils with 17 points. Ruben Velasco added 15 points and Colin Emsweller chipped in six rebounds.

No individual stats were available for the Comets (9-17).

Oakwood 67, Iroquois West 42

Jace Pankey recorded a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Raiders (10-16). Tyler Read pitched in nine points and Garrett Tammen had eight points.

Bismarck-Henning 72, Milford 24

Caleb Clutteur paced the Bearcats (11-15) with nine points, followed by teammates Gage Vogel (five points) and Gavin Schunke (four points).

Salt Fork 48, Watseka 30

Watseka fell to 13-10 and 4-4 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a double-digit defeat to Salt Fork. Evan LaBelle scored 12 points to pace the Warriors. Hagen Hoy finished with eight points and Myles Lynch tallied six points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cissna Park 51, Oakwood 19

Lauryn Hamrick led the Timberwolves (20-7) with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists. Josie Neukomm contributed nine points, three rebounds, one assists and a steal. Addison Lucht chipped in eight points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals.