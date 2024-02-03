G-SW girls basketball phenom Fair following in familial footsteps

Upon his graduation from Gardner-South Wilmington High School in 1966, Jim Fair wasn’t sure exactly what he wanted to do. So, he did the logical thing and joined the workforce as a factory worker.

It took half a summer to realize the factory life wasn’t for him.

“I knew what I was doing was what I didn’t want to do, so I went to school because I knew what I didn’t want to do, which was a job in a factory that didn’t fit me,” Fair recalls of a summer about 60 years ago. “I just wasn’t wired for that, and there were great people there and I missed those people, but I knew I had to do something else.”

That 18-year-old version of Fair never would have imagined that after a college career that started at Joliet Junior College and ended at Illinois State University, and time served in the Illinois National Guard, that he would settle in as a teacher for 33 years at his alma mater.

He never would have imagined taking the boys basketball program he once played for and making them a powerhouse immediately, going 127-34 between 1976 and 1982, ending that stretch with an IHSA Class A Regional championship, the program’s first postseason hardware since 1944.

But more importantly, he never could have imagined being the proudest grandpa in the world.

Fair’s granddaughter, current Panthers senior Addi Fair, is in the stretch run of her four-year career on the girls basketball team. And as a senior, Fair is finishing up one of the most stellar scoring careers the area has seen.

As if the realization that factory work wasn’t enough for him to find the path he eventually paved for himself, if a young Jim had the foresight to see the pleasures he’d have returning as a Panther, and even more so watching his granddaughter, the school’s all-time leading scorer, that fulfillment would have been more than enough.

“You have no clue how blessed you’re gonna be if you just keep putting the left foot in front of the right foot,” Jim would have told his younger self. “This will all probably turn out if you don’t mess this up.”

Addi became the program’s all-time leading scorer when she passed 2010 graduate Rachel Mack in her 31-point outburst during Monday’s 58-45 win on senior night against Central. At the time of print, Addi has 1,851 career points.

And while Addi, who set the program’s single-game scoring mark the game before with 45 points in a 72-26 win at Illinois Lutheran on Jan. 26 and the single-season scoring mark with 637 points as a junior last year, said the all-time mark is her favorite of the 10 school records she holds, it was the final on the scoreboard that meant the most.

The Panthers sit at 18-7 and 12-1 in the RVC, with Monday’s win in a clash of teams that entered the game 10-1 in conference giving them a one-game edge over the Comets as the regular season hits its final week.

In fact, while she gets her updates at the end of every season as she’s recognized for her plethora of awards — which currently include a pair of All-RVC and Daily Journal All-Area nods and an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State special and honorable mention apiece — Addi doesn’t like to have her career or season stats updated as the season is in progress.

“Not just because of the record, but it really helped us in the conference,” Addi explained for her reasoning behind Monday being her favorite hoops moment. “This was a really big conference game for us, so this game as a whole will stick out to me.

“I don’t really focus on individual goals too much throughout the season,” she continued. “I just focus on getting better and helping my teammates get better every day because I think they look up to me as a leader.”

<strong>From coach to grandpa</strong>

Jim isn’t shy to admit the kind of coach he was during what became two stints as the G-SW head boys basketball coach — he went a combined 29-27 in a two-year return from 2003-05 — deciding to spend his 33-year career in education at the same place he grew up.

“Over the top; and if you’re not gonna be, you should do something else,” Jim said of his coaching style. “I didn’t make the money I wanted to make at this school or at that career, and I wouldn’t trade it for the fulfillment.

“I couldn’t possibly spend the assets that I feel in my heart for what happened over the years,” he continued. “... We had a discussion about moving on, but I figured I’d make four board members mad wherever I went, and I want to die right here, so why not just be right here?”

That allowed him to be present in the lives of his sons, Dana and Devin, who also came up as G-SW athletes. But after serving as a vital male figure in the lives of so many young men, Jim’s life changed when each of his sons had two daughters. Addi is the second of those four granddaughters to join the family club of Panther hoopers, along with her sister, Kennedy, a 2020 graduate who played in the girls program’s only sectional championship appearance as a senior.

“We had no [grandsons] because God said, ‘Jim you’ve ruined enough young men in your life. I want you to be introduced to girls and how they’re wired, that you’re not wired that way, and see how you deal with that. They’ll spin your head around,’” Jim said. “And they do.”

Jim decided to give girls coaching a whirl when Addi was in eighth grade for South Wilmington. Addi remembers every practice and every game, as the team made the regional finals, and even remembers every late-night call from papa.

“I was getting late-night phone calls at 11 p.m. that year, trying to explain how girls’ minds works,” Addi recalled. “There were a few times I had to explain that late at night.”

Jim said he eventually learned just as much from the girls as they did from him, and remembers that year fondly, still keeping a photo from their postgame celebration after a regional semifinal win, as his first coaching gig post-retirement allowed him more extra time around the team than he ever had with the high school boys.

“We had some really good times, and they grew, and they got better and developed into something that was beyond what folks thought they were gonna do,” Jim said. “That’s the measure of success — did they get better than you thought they were gonna?”

<strong>Creating her career</strong>

Addi took those eighth-grade lessons and was thrown right into the varsity fire as a freshman, averaging 12.6 points per game in her first year. Following in the footsteps of senior leaders Abby Beck and Kylie Hawks that first year, Addi took on the prominent leadership role by her sophomore season, her first All-RVC and All-Area campaigns, where she saw her scoring average increase to 18.6 points per game, climbing to 23.5 per game when she was named the RVC Player of the Year last year.

She looks well on her way to earning that award again, averaging 23 points and eight rebounds per game and, more importantly in her eyes, is looking to finish off the program’s first RVC title since 2017-18.

Bringing that winning feel back to the Panthers would be the dream for Addi, who was too young to see her papa coach, but grew up attending all sorts of Panthers sporting events as a kid. And while Jim is certainly still there to provide advice, it’s one-on-one work with Dana that Addi has grown accustomed to in high school.

“I get a text [from Jim] every night after games, so he gets his piece in, for sure,” Addi said. “Me and my dad are talking about basketball every day. It’s not a separate aspect of father-daughter and coach-player, it’s just all incorporated into one.

Jim said he’s more in coach mode during games, observing things like how Addi and the Panthers are playing, as well as how teams go about trying to stop Addi with their defensive schemes, before turning into grandpa with a post-game text, helping avoid being the loud, cheering grandparent commonly found in high school gyms across the country.

“After the game, we get some grandpa, but she doesn’t see much of grandpa [during games],” Jim said. “You know how grandpas are, they’re overly proud.”

With all the basketball he’s consumed, Jim has a pretty good idea of what makes Addi such a talented player. But whether its rival coaches looking for a scouting report or curious fans wondering about the star senior, those who want to know what makes Addi a special talent have to do the work themselves to see what her hard work has created.

“They’ve got NFHS [streaming], they’ve got YouTube and they’ve got their car,” Jim said. “If they want to get after Addi, let them, and it’s up to her to counter whatever that is.

“There are a lot of things she’s been exposed to throughout her career, and I’d be more interested in everyone else’s scouting report.”

Addi also played varsity volleyball for the Panthers, is a member of the Orange Crush student section, student council and National Honor Society. She gets involved with the school however she can, loves spending time with her friends and loves Taylor Swift, a true Swiftie to her core.

But what makes Addi Fair Addi Fair is her love of sports, a shared passion with a family that’s always supportive of her.

“I’m very thankful for my family and all their involvement,” Addi said. “I feel like I have multiple people in my family at every single game, so it’s very helpful to have that support.”