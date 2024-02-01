ROUNDUP: McNamara girls earn OT win; Kankakee dominates Crete-Monee

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(2A-RV)Bishop McNamara 72, Wheaton Academy 64 (OT)

Bishop McNamara edged Wheaton Academy in overtime to improve to 19-5 on the year with their win in the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament. Angel Dickerson had an impressive night, totaling 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Trinity Davis also hit the 20-point mark after tallying 25 points, three rebounds and three assists. Trinitee Thompson contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and one block.

Kankakee 66, Crete-Monee 23

Kankakee (18-8, 9-1) picked up a dominant win on its senior night to extend its winning streak to six games. No individual stats were available for the Kays.

(2A-10)Watseka 35, Hoopeston 28

Watseka bounced back from a two-game losing streak with a win over Hoopeston to improve its record to 23-3 overall. Megan Martin led the Warriors with 12 points and seven rebounds. Christa Holohan totaled six points, and Lauren Tegtmeyer chipped in four points and eight rebounds.

(2A-RV)Coal City 46, Reed-Custer 26

Coal City took a 11-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back against Reed-Custer. Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals. Abby Gagliardo added six points, six rebounds and four steals. Kylee Kennell tallied four points and two offensive rebounds.

Kaylee Tribble finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals to pace the Comets in defeat. Alyssa Wollenzien contributed nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Madison Keenan had four points, five rebounds and one block.

Peotone 58, Wilmington 44

Peotone improved to 20-4 and 11-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference with a double-digit win against the Wildcats. Madi Schroeder erupted for 33 points to lead the Blue Devils. Addie Graffeo went for 12 points.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats (8-17).

Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Illinois Lutheran 36

G-SW picked up a River Valley Conference win to improve to 18-7 and 12-1 in the RVC. Addi Fair poured in 27 points to lead the Panthers. Aspen Lardi scored nine points, which was one more point than teammate Grace Olsen.

Milford 34, Iroquois West 27

Hunter Mowrey recorded a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (14-13). Kami Muehling added eight points and two rebounds. Cadence Schaubert tallied two points, four rebounds and three steals.

Ilyana Nambo and Aubrey Wagner each scored six points to collectively pace the Raiders (16-10). Abby Kraft chipped in five points.

Manteno 40, Herscher 30

Manteno’s 10-point victory against Herscher moved the Panthers to 16-10 and 8-5 in the ICE. Maddie Gesky had a monster night, totaling 18 points and 23 rebounds to help lead Manteno offensively. Sydney Sosnowski set the tone defensively with a team-high 10 steals.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers (8-18).

WOMENS BASKETBALL

KCC 61, South Suburban 43

KCC jumped out to a 34-17 halftime lead and never looked back to help secure the win. Jazmyn Smith led the Cavaliers with 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Jaida Taylor finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Kayla Jackson had seven points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Wednesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Manteno 45, Lisle 36

Manteno improved to 15-10 and 7-5 in the ICE with a win against the Lions. Maddie Gesky recorded a double-double with 14 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and one assist to help lead the Panthers. Sara Schmidt added another double-double, totaling 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Alyssa Singleton had seven points and three rebounds.

Cissna Park 44, Chrisman 11

Cissna Park pulled away early in the first half and never looked back to improve to 19-7 on the season. Addison Lucht recorded a double-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and one assist to help lead the Timberwolves. Sophie Duis chipped in 14 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Milford 38, Schalrman 26

Milford (13-13) outscored Schlarman 31-20 between the first three quarters to help cruise to victory. Hunter Mowrey led the Bearcats with 16 points. Sydney Seyfert tallied nine points, and Kami Muehling finished with seven points.

Beecher 56, Grant Park 24

Beecher improved its record to 14-12 and 10-3 in the River Valley Conference with a double-digit victory against Grant Park. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Grant Park fell to 5-18 and 3-10 in the RVC with a conference defeat at the hands of Beecher. Alejandra Maldonado paced the Dragons with seven points. Abby Garcia pitched in six points, which was two more points than teammate Kennedy Marcotte.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wilmington 59, Herscher 50

Reid Juster scored a team-high 20 points to help lead the Wildcats (13-7). Ryan Nelson added 18 points, and Ryan Kettman had 10 points.

Payton Young carried the load offensively with a team-high 20 points to pace the Tigers (4-19). Austin Buckley contributed 18 points, and Jacob McCree chipped in six points.

Dwight 65, Gardner-South Wilmington 55

G-SW could not overcome a 32-24 halftime deficit, leaving the Panthers to drop to 7-17 overall. Cale Halpin paced G-SW with 23 points, followed by Cole Hampson (15 points), Bennett Grant (five points), Logan Conger (five points) and Nathan States (five points).