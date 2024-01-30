ROUNDUP: Coal City girls hammer past Herscher; Watseka falls to Salt Fork in VVC showdown

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(2A-RV)Coal City 49, Herscher 33

Coal City improved to 19-3 and 11-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference action with a win against Herscher. Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with 16 points, eight rebounds and one steal. Abby Gagliardo added nine points, five rebounds and three steals. Abby Stiles chipped in seven points.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers (8-17).

Salt Fork 44, (2A-9)Watseka 40

Watseka (22-3) wasn’t able to overcome a 33-26 deficit heading into the fourth quarter against Salt Fork, leaving them to fall into second place (8-1) in the Vermillion Valley Conference. Megan Martin finished two rebounds shy of a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds to pace the Warriors. Ava Swartz contributed eight points and five rebounds. Christa Holohan had seven points.

Peotone 43, Reed-Custer 24

Peotone kept up its winning ways in Illinois Central Eight Conference play, improving to 18-4 and 10-1 in the ICE with a win against Reed-Custer. Madi Schroeder led all scorers with a game-high 22 points to lead the Blue Devils. Ashley Renwick scored 10 points, which was five more points than teammate Addie Graffeo.

Kaylee Tribble totaled six points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal to pace the Comets (13-13). Alyssa Wollenzien pitched in six points, two rebounds and one assist. Mya Beard had three points, two rebounds and one steal.

Manteno 41, Streator 14

Manteno earned its fourth win in a row to improve to 14-10 and 6-5 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Maddie Gesky recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Panthers. Sydney Sosnowski contributed eight points, seven steals and five rebounds. Ava Peterson tallied five points, four rebounds and three assists.

Rich Township 44, Bradley-Bourbonnais 25

Sadie Grabow paced the Boilermakers (12-14) with 10 points. Abby Bonilla recorded six points.

Grant Park 33, Illinois Lutheran 30

Grant Park (4-17) edged Illinois Lutheran to help claim its fourth win on the season. Alejandra Maldonado poured in 12 points, six rebounds and eight steals to lead the Dragons. Claire Sluis added 11 points and three rebounds. Abi Roberts chipped in five points, five rebounds and two steals.

Oakwood 49, Iroquois West 39

Ilyana Nambo paced the Raiders (15-9) with a team-high 16 points, followed by teammates Amelia Scharp (13 points) and Jessye Rodriguez (six points).

Bismarck-Henning 50, Milford 32

Milford could not erase a 11-4 first-quarter deficit to drop to 12-13 on the season. Kami Muehling finished with 11 points, three rebounds and four steals to pace the Bearcats. Madisyn Laffoon scored 10 points, and Hunter Mowrey recorded seven points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Iroquois West 51, G-SW 39

Iroquois West picked up a nonconference win against G-SW to improve to 9-15 overall. Tyler Read scored 17 points to help lead the Raiders. Garrett Tammen finished with seven points, and Dean Clendenan and Jace Pankey each chipped in five points.

Cole Hampson paced the Panthers (7-16) with 12 points. Nathan States had seven points and Jarrek Harris tallied five points.

Donovan 62, Milford 55

Donovan improved its record to 9-13 with a seven-point win against Milford. Brendan Hennieke led the Wildcats with 16 points and nine rebounds. Jacob Onnen recorded 12 points and five assists. Ty Miller chipped in 12 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Tyler Runner paced the Bearcats (9-14) with a team-high 17 points. Gavin Schunke contributed 16 points, and Caleb Clutteur had 11 points.