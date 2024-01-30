BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays' late rally comes up just short to Thornton

KANKAKEE — Chris Pickett has seen the same thing several years in a row now. His Kankakee boys basketball team has an early-season Southland Athletic Conference matchup with Thornton that’s decided by a possession or two, and whatever the result, the Wildcats seem to use that early-season matchup as a launching pad to become one of the most-feared teams in the state.

And after a one-point loss to the Wildcats in Harvey on Dec. 21, the Kays have caught fire in their own right, winners of 10 of their 11 games since that matchup as they welcomed the Wildcats to Kankakee on Monday. But since that first matchup, Thornton has been on a heater as well, surging to the top of the IHSA Class 3A AP Poll.

The top-ranked Wildcats were perhaps as hot as they’ve been in their own stretch in the first half Monday, building a commanding 19-point lead by halftime. And although the Kays made a valiant second-half push, including multiple scoring runs where they dug into their deficit by at least 10 points, Thornton held on for a 59-54 victory.

The Wildcats improved to 21-3 on the year and 8-1 atop the Southland, and the Kays fell to 19-3 (3-3).

“It’s like Groundhog Day; every year, we either beat them early or take them to the brink, and then they pick up after that,” Pickett said. “It’s happened the last four seasons, and even though we hate to be their mules and motivation, that’s just how it’s been.

“We’ve noticed guys on their team who were more hesitant to begin the season and gotten more aggressive,” he continued. “They’re executing better as a team, so we were prepared for that mentally, but we didn’t execute.”

That lack of execution came in the form of a 7-for-27 (26%) start from the field and 4-for-9 (44%) start from the free-throw line. On the other end, the Wildcats saw Chase Abraham, Isaiah Green and University of Illinois commit Morez Johnson all reach double-figures by the first half, helping Thornton to a commanding 34-15 halftime lead.

But just as it looked as if the Wildcats were primed to coast to their 12th double-digit win of the season, the Kays made it a game out of the break. They went on a 12-4 run to open the third, including a pair of big triples from sophomore Kenaz Jackson and a steal-turned-high-flying slam from fellow sophomore Lincoln Williams.

The quarter of runs ended in favor of the Wildcats, who countered by ending the quarter on a 16-4 run. But once again, the Kays were able to chop away, this time even closer.

Senior guard Damontae May exploded in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his game-high 19 points in the final frame, including a 9-0 run of his own on two 3-pointers that sandwiched an old-fashioned 3-point play, pulling the Kays to within eight points at 48-40 three minutes into the fourth.

Malik Holton responded with a 3 of his own before May got yet another bucket, followed by another Williams slam that made it 51-44 midway through the fourth. After Holton responded with another triple, the Kays continued their push when a May bucket and Larenz Walters and-one eight seconds apart made it a 58-54 game with 17 seconds on the clock, but that was as close as the Kays were able to get.

“The conversation [at halftime] was to do the little things that we know that we can do: get stops, score buckets, get stops, score buckets — chip away,” Pickett said. “There’s no 19-point play, and you can’t get it all back on one shot. That was the message, and they came out and did it.”

May’s fourth quarter for the ages came on 6-for-7 shooting from the field, including 2-for-3 from downtown, as well as a free throw. While traditionally called upon as the team’s primary ball-handler and playmaker, Pickett and company know the steady senior is capable of scoring at a high rate, too, and Pickett was pleased with the way he bounced back after a shaky start.

“He has the ability to do that, and we know that,” Pickett said of May. “We saw something in their defense that we could exploit. … There were a couple plays in the first half where we could have taken advantage, but we didn’t make the right decision.

“I’ve said before how he has the ability to read a defense in the open floor, and in the first half, he was making the wrong reads, but in the second half, he was making the right reads.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

May finished with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Williams recorded a double-double, finishing with 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, five steals and two blocks. Walters and Jackson each had nine points.

Abraham’s 16 points, five dimes and four boards led Thornton. Johnson finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Green was 3-for-5 from deep and had 11 points, a rebound and two assists.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays have another primetime Southland matchup at home when they host Bloom at 6:30 p.m. Friday.