ROUNDUP: Four cheer teams advance to state; Beecher boys win state-ranked showdown

Saturday

COMPETITIVE CHEERLEADING

Four area competitive cheerleading teams are state-bound after their performances during sectionals Saturday. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished fourth in the co-ed division at the IHSA Mt. Vernon Sectional with a score of 88.50. At the Knoxville Sectional, Herscher scored an 89.82 to finish third and advance in the small school division. Bishop McNamara scored an 83.53, sixth overall, missing the state cut-off by one position.

At the Hinsdale South Sectional, Wilmington finished second with an 88.50 score, followed by fourth-place Reed-Custer (85.90) to give the area a pair of teams to qualify for state out of the sectional. Beecher (80.73) finished seventh in the division, Manteno (75.27) finished 11th, Coal City (72.83) finished 12th and Peotone (71.47) finished 13th.

In the medium school division, Kankakee scored an 86.50 to finish sixth, one spot shy of state qualification.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Josh Baumgartner State Farm Shootout (Beecher)

(2A-5)Beecher 64, (2A-8)Rockridge 40

Hours after improving to 22-0 with a 64-51 win against Cornerstone Christian, the Bobcats (23-0) put together one of their best efforts of the season for a 24-point win in a battle of IHSA Class 2A AP Poll top-10 teams.

Orlin Nesbitt had 17 points to lead the Bobcats in the scoring column. Zack Johnson went for 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Adyn McGinley had a dozen points, five rebounds, three assists and six steals. Ethan Rydberg and Jack Hayhurst each had eight points.

Manteno 58, Rantoul 48

The Panthers (20-4) got to the 20-win mark for the first time since 2019-20 with a 10-point win. Ray Lee had 18 points and Nicky Johnson was right behind him with 16 points. Kyle McCullough and Cooper Monk each scored six points.

Coal City 51, Iroquois West 40

No individual stats were available for the Coalers (8-12) nor the Raiders (8-15).

Westmont 49, Reed-Custer 38

The Comets got a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double from Jacob Reardon but slipped to 9-14 on the season. Travis Bohac had 10 points and three steals.

Kankakee-Herscher Shootout

(3A-7)Kankakee 62, Pontiac 54

The Kays finished a day full of high school hoops in their own gym by improving to 19-2. Larenz Walters had 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lincoln Williams had 12 points and five rebounds. Damontae May added 11 points, five boards, five assists and three steals. Kenaz Jackson also reached double-digits with 11 points.

Flanagan-Cornell 55, Herscher 30

No individual stats were available for Herscher (3-18).

Peotone 58, Chicago Christian 48

The Blue Devils picked up a nonconference win to improve to 7-14. Ruben Velasco had one of the best individual performances at the shootout, going wild for 31 points and 12 rebounds. Brandon Weiss cooked up 18 points. The Blue Devils won the battle of the boards 37-19.

Regular Season

Central 57, Milford 48

The Comets snapped a three-game skid and improved to 14-9 with their nonconference road win. Aidan Podowicz exploded for 21 points. Blake Chandler wasn’t far off, finishing with 18 points, and Peyton Chandler added eight points.

Gavin Schunke had a 21-point night as well for Milford (9-13). Brandon Torbet tallied seven points. Beau Wright and Caleb Clutteur had five points apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee-Herscher Shootout

Kankakee 63, Evergreen Park 24

Nikkel Johnson went for a career-high 33 points to power the Kays past Evergreen Park and to a 17-8 record on the year. Taleah Turner added 17 points of her own, and Benkwasha Stroud had six points.

Regular Season

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, (2A-9)Watseka 44

The Warriors suffered an upset loss and slipped to 22-2 on the year Saturday afternoon in nonconference play. Megan Martin had 15 points and eight rebounds for Watseka. Jasmine Essington scored nine points, and Brianna Denault had six points.

Cissna Park 43, Fisher 19

The Timberwolves improved to 16-7 with a dominant nonconference win. Lauryn Hamrick led a balanced scoring charge with 13 points, four rebounds and a steal. Addison Lucht had 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a steal. Sophie Duis added 11 points, seven rebounds and a steal.

Plainfield North 47, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36

Ellie Haggard paced the Boilermakers (12-13) with 10 points, followed by teammates Emmerson Longtin (eight points) and Sadie Grabow (eight points).

GIRLS WRESTLING

IHSA Minooka Regional

Four area wrestlers are headed to the sectional round of this year’s IHSA Girls Wrestling State Series. Kankakee’s Makayla Jones took second at 135 pounds, earning two pins and an 11-6 decision on her way to the championship match. Central-Iroquois West’s Payton Temple was the second of three area girls to make the final match, finishing second at 155 pounds. After earning a first-round bye, Temple picked up a pair of pins on the day. Peotone’s Kiernan Farmer, one of the first three area girls to earn a state medal last year, took a silver at regionals in the 170-pound bracket. Farmer had a first-round bye and earned two pins as well.

Reed-Custer’s Judtih Gamboa, another of the first-ever area medalists last year, finished fifth at 110 pounds. Herscher’s Henna Mullikin had the same finish at 145 pounds.

BOYS WRESTLING

Southland Athletic Conference Tournament

The Kays finished fourth as a team at Saturday’s conference tournament at Rich Township. A pair of Kays earned conference titles, as Caleb Dickens won the 175-pound bracket and Chris Vinardi won the 215-pound championship. Aiden Fields (120 pounds) and Rogelio Cornejo (285) both finished second. Sighel Lewis (132) and Marquan Riley (190) each finished third, followed by fourth-place finishes from John Billings (144) and Jaiden Corral (150) and a fifth-place finish from Ethan Mendez (138).