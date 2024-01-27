ROUNDUP: Manteno takes nonconference tilt at Grant Park; Kankakee, Mac pick up conference wins

Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manteno 60, Grant Park 44

Manteno improved to 19-4 overall with a nonconference win against Grant Park. Ray Lee led the Panthers with a team-high 19 points. Kyle McCullough totaled 12 points, and Nicky Johnson chipped in 11 points.

Blake Brown paced the Dragons (6-13) with 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Ethan Barnas scored eight points, which was three more points than teammate Jayden Kaack.

(3A-7)Kankakee 88, Thornridge 52

The Kays improved to 18-2 and 3-2 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a convincing win at home Friday. Larenz Walters exploded for 28 points and added three assists. Damontae May had 19 points and four dimes. Lincoln Williams finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Keshawn Wade was also in double figures with 10 points.

Bishop McNamara 41, Timothy Christian 35

The Fightin’ Irish grinded out a six-point road win to improve to 14-7 and 3-4 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. Abner Garcia and Callaghan O’Connor each scored 11 points.

(2A-5)Beecher 85, Grace Christian 51

Beecher (21-0) wrapped up River Valley Conference regular-season play with a double-digit win against Grace Christian to end the RVC season with a perfect 9-0 record and regular season conference title. Zack Johnson led the Bobcats with 16 points and four assists. Ethan Rydberg added 10 points and two steals. Jack Hayhurst contributed 10 points and three steals. Anthony Mason had nine points. Adyn McGinley finished with eight points, six rebounds and five assists.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders (3-16).

Trinity 78, Parkview Christian Academy 32

Trinity improved its record to 11-3 overall. Tommy Kujawa poured in 25 points to lead the Eagles. Luke Green tallied 19 points, and Cam Testa had 15 points.

Wilmington 53, Central 47

Ryan Nelson scored 16 points to help lead the Wildcats (11-6). Reid Juster pitched in 15 points, and Lucas Rink had 11 points.

Aidan Podowicz paced the Comets (14-9) with a team-high 22 points. Blake Chandler and Logan Fritz scored nine points each.

Milford 69, Schalrman 39

Gavin Schunke poured in 21 points to lead the Bearcats (9-12). Tyler Runner added 14 points, which was two more points than teammate Beau Wright.

Serena 67, Gardner-South Wilmington 43

G-SW dropped to 7-15 on the season with a defeat to Serena. Cale Halpin paced the Panthers with 13 points, followed by Bennett Grant (11 points) and Nathan States (10 points).

Salt Fork 39, Iroquois West 37

Tyler Read paced the Raiders (8-14) with a team-high 20 points. Damian Alvarado added seven points, and Jace Pankey chipped in five points.

Oakwood 72, Cissna Park 46

Dierks Neukomm paced the Timberwolves (6-17) with 19 points. Seth Walder contributed 12 points. Colton Carley and Tyler Neukomm each had five points apiece.

Westville 41, Watseka 36

Watseka feel to 12-8 on the season with a five-point loss to Westville. Payton Schaumburg and Evan LaBelle collectively paced the Warriors with nine points apiece. Andrew Shoemaker chipped in five points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Illinois Lutheran 72, Gardner-South Wilmington 26

G-SW fell to 16-7 despite Addi Fair’s monster night of 45 points that helped her set the Panthers’ single-game scoring record. Grace Olsen and Madison Wright each had seven points.

Attica 43, Milford 35

Milford couldn’t recover from a 21-18 halftime deficit to drop to 12-12 overall. Hunter Mowrey recorded a double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and three steals to pace the Bearcats. Kami Muehling finished with 10 points, two assists and three steals. Cadence Schaubert had five points, three rebounds and two assists.

COMPETITIVE DANCE

IHSA State Finals

The Bradley-Bourbonnais and Gardner-South Wilmington dance teams took part in the IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. In Class 1A, the Panthers scored a 72.24, 28th in the preliminary round. The Boilermakers scored an 81.24, 21st in the preliminary round.