BOYS BASKETBALL: Boilers stay hot, top L-WE for fifth straight win

BRADLEY — Just three days removed from one of, if not the single biggest win in program history with their upset of then-top-ranked Homewood-Flossmoor Tuesday, the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball team knew it couldn’t have any sort of hangover effect when the Boilermakers welcomed another vaunted Southwest Suburban Conference crossover rival to town in Lincoln-Way East on Friday.

And the Boilers showed the complete opposite of any lull when they came out of the gate with the first seven points and stayed in control for a 56-42 win against the Griffins (15-5). It was the fifth win in as many games for the Boilers (15-4).

“Lincoln-Way East is really, really good,” Boilers head coach Ryan Kemp said. “To come out tonight with some poise after things were so emotional, I was having a tough time as a coach getting locked in, so I know they were, too.

“But we got off to a really good start and got some confidence,” he continued. “Everything was so physical it was hard to settle in, especially in the second half, but a great job by our seniors leading the effort with some poise.

After their 7-0 start, the teams kept things within a possession or two for much of the early going, with the visitors taking a quick 20-18 lead a few minutes into the second quarter.

But the Boilers responded with a 13-2 run during the middle of the frame to regain control and never relinquished the lead again. Part of the reason for their success was on the defensive end, where they held L-WE to a 15-for-52 (29%) night from the field, but the other part was the high-low game between senior forward Anthony Kemp and junior big man Nick Allen.

Each player recorded a double-double, as Anthony Kemp led the team in scoring with 19 points and added 11 rebounds, four assists and a block. Allen, who picked up a scholarship offer from Loyola Chicago after the game, went for 18 points, 15 boards, two dimes and five blocks in front of Ramblers head coach Drew Valentine.

The dynamic duo made a living picking apart L-WE’s zone look with their high low action. Anthony Kemp found himself with the ball in a playmaking position in the high post, oftentimes with just one defender standing between him, Allen and the basket.

“Anthony’s such a good connector inside. He’s really patient and takes his time,” Ryan Kemp said. “He can score from there, he can pass from there and he’s just really effective … just the ability to have that vision and connectability he has to find guys that are open, he does a good job of that.”

Although the final score indicated a convincing win, the physicality of Friday’s contest made the win anything but easy. The Griffins were assessed a pair of technical fouls in the second half, both after a Boilermaker was sent to the ground during or after a whistle, a sign of the physical tone the Griffins brought to town and the Boilers matched.

“That was a real physical game; those guys are coached really well,” Anthony Kemp said. “They knew what we were doing on offense, it was just a matter of making the right adjustments, and we did and got the looks we wanted.”

As the Boilers build their winning streak, their play is also starting to catch attention around the state. After Tuesday’s win against the Vikings, the Boilers received votes in the IHSA Class 4A AP Poll for the first time all season, and with the way they’re playing, necks might keep turning toward what’s going on in the furthest south of the schools in the SWSC.

“I think we’re playing as a team right now; we’re rebounding well, we’re sharing the ball,” Anthony Kemp said. “Everyone’s getting the looks they want and the looks they’re good at.

“We’re just playing good team ball, that’s all.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Anthony Kemp’s 19 points came on an 8-for-17 night from the field and 3-for-4 effort from the free-throw line. He and Allen, who went 9-for-14 shooting, had three offensive rebounds apiece toward their double-digit board efforts, helping the team out-rebound L-WE 34-24.

Brandon Harris was also in double figures with 11 points, six assists and two rebounds. Ethan Kohl scored eight of his nine points in the first half, and he also had six rebounds and a steal.