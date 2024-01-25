ROUNDUP: Watseka girls top Westville; Coal City hammers past Streator

Wednesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(2A-9)Watseka 59, Westville 18

Watseka kept up its winning ways to improve to 21-1 on the season. Christa Holohan led the Warriors with 14 points. Haven Meyer finished with 11 points, and Lauren Tegtmeyer chipped in two points and a team-high seven rebounds.

(2A-RV)Coal City 47, Streator 17

Coal City’s double-digit win against the Bulldogs helped the Coalers improve to 17-3 on the season. Makayla Henline recorded 12 points, one rebound and a steal to help lead the Coalers. Abby Gagliardo totaled 10 points, three rebounds and five steals. Sydney Larson and Mia Ferrias each chipped in five points.

Manteno 47, Reed-Custer 41

Manteno earned a six-point win against its Illinois Central Eight Conference opponent to improve to 12-10 and 5-5 in the ICE. Sara Schmidt finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 19 points and nine boards to help lead the Panthers. Maddie Gesky tallied 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Ava Peterson had four points and three steals.

Kaylee Tribble paced the Comets (12-12) with 14 points, eight rebounds and one assist. Mya Beard tallied nine points, five rebounds and one assist. Alyssa Wollenzien chipped in six points and two steals.

Iroquois West 41, Beecher 38

Iroquois West outscored Beecher 17-9 in the final quarter to help claim a come-from-behind victory to improve to 16-8 overall. Ilyana Nambo poured in 14 of her team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to help lead the Raiders. Amelia Scharp contributed 14 points.

Evelyn Jablonki paced the Bobcats (12-12) with 15 points, followed by teammates Aylin Lagunas (nine points) and Emma Tiltges (five points).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Momence 63, Illinois Lutheran 33

Momence jumped out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead before never turning back against Illinois Lutheran to improve its record to 6-14 on the season. Austin Lynch poured in 18 points to lead Momence’s offense. Jevon Sneed and Erick Castillo each contributed 12 points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 55, Herscher 49

G-SW picked up a nonconference win over Herscher to improve to 7-14 on the year. Cale Halpin led the Panthers with 19 points. Nathan States pitched in 10 points, and Cole Hampson tallied nine points.

Cissna Park 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47

Cissna Park outscored Paxton-Buckley-Loda 15-12 in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory and improve to 6-16 overall. Dierks Neukomm did most of the damage offensively, leading the Timberwolves with a team-high 21 points. Seth Walder added 14 points, and Tyler Neukomm chipped in eight points to round out Cissna Park’s top scorers.

Peyton Young scored a team-high 22 points to pace the Tigers (3-17). Jacob McCree totaled 13 points, which was five more points than teammate Tanner Jones.

WRESTLING

Central 43, Wilmington 27

Central picked up a nonconference grappling victory against the Wildcats. Beau Williams (113), Kayden Cody (132), Evan Cox (138), Giona Panozzo (144), Gianni Panozzo (150), Chris Andrade (157), Brody O’Connor (215) and Noah Gomez (285) each picked up in individual wins on the mat to lead the Comets.

Landon Dooley (120), Oakley Rivera (126), Parker Adams (165), Will Wilson (175) and Logan VanDuyne (190) collectively paced the Wildcats with wins in their respective weight classes.

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone 40, Streator 23

Peotone improved to 17-4 and 9-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference action with a win against the Bulldogs. Madi Schroeder led the Blue Devils with 24 points. Addie Graffeo tallied 15 points.

Kankakee 57, Thornwood 18

Kankakee’s double-digit win against Thornwood helped the Kays improve to 16-8 and 8-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference. No individual stats were available for Kankakee.

(2A-9)Watseka 43, Armstrong 12

Watseka improved its record to 22-1 overall with a double-digit victory. Haven Meyer and Megan Martin each had 10 points to collectively lead the Warriors. Brianna Denault contributed two points and six rebounds. Jasmine Essington had five points.

(2A-RV)Coal City 57, Wilmington 28

Coal City improved to 18-3 and 9-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a double-digit win against Wilmington. Mia Ferrias led the way for the Coalers, totaling 18 points, one rebound and two steals. Abby Gagliardo added 16 points, four rebounds and four steals. Emma Rodriguez chipped in seven points, five rebounds and two steals.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats (8-13).

Stagg 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 28

BBCHS dropped to 12-12 overall with a loss to Stagg. Nia Lawrence paced the Boilermakers with eight points. Sadie Grabow totaled six points.

Reed-Custer 43, Herscher 16

Kaylee Tribble recorded a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to help lead the Comets (13-12). Mya Beard finished with 10 points and three rebounds. Alyssa Wollenzien had six points and three assists.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers (7-16).

Cissna Park 53, Milford 20

Cissna Park (15-7) overcame a slow start before outscoring Milford 34-7 in the second half to claim the win. Addison Lucht poured in 24 points, three rebounds, two assists and six steals to help lead the Timberwolves. Sophie Duis added 11 points, nine rebounds, one assist and a steal. Lauryn Hamrick had nine points and five rebounds.

Hunter Mowrey paced the Bearcats (12-11) with six points, seven rebounds and two steals. Cadence Schaubert tallied five points, two rebounds and two steals. Kami Muehling recorded four points and four steals.

Grant Park 57, Trinity 21

Alejandra Maldonado recorded a double-double with 19 points, 13 steals and five assist to help lead the Dragons (3-16). Claire Sluis also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Abby Watson had 11 points and nine rebounds.

No individual stats were available for the Eagles (0-10).

Beecher 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 39

Beecher improved to 13-12 and 9-3 in the River Valley Conference with a win against G-SW. Evelyn Jablonski poured in a team-high 19 points to lead the Bobcats. Emma Tiltges scored nine points, which was one more point than teammate Jenna Pevion.

G-SW (15-7, 9-1) suffered its first defeat in the RVC at the hands of the Bobcats. Addi Fair paced the Panthers with 19 points, followed by teammates Grace Olsen (10 points) and Maddie Simms (eight points).

Central 48, Grace Christian 33

Central improved to 12-12 and 10-1 in the River Valley Conference with a win against the Crusaders. Emma Martinez led the Comets with eight points, 12 rebounds and nine steals. Gracie Schroeder scored 18 points, and Emma Koch had two points and 12 rebounds.

Natalie Dalton paced Grace Christian (8-16) with a team-high 16 points. Angelina Larsen chipped in 14 points.

Hoopeston 35, Iroquois West 32

Iroquois West could not overcome a 25-20 deficit heading into the fourth quarter, which left the Raiders to fall to 15-9 overall. Ilyana Nambo paced Iroquois West with a team-high 14 points. Amelia Scharp added 11 points, and Ella Rhodes chipped in six points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manteno 62, Reed-Custer 41

Manteno outscored Reed-Custer 38-17 in the second half to improve to 18-4 and 8-1 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Nicky Johnson scored 18 points to lead the Panthers. Ray Lee contributed 15 points, and Kyle McCullough finished with nine points.

Jacob Reardon paced the Comets (9-13, 4-5) with 13 points, followed by teammates Travis Bohac (12 points) and Cooper Smith (five points).

Lisle 50, Peotone 47

Peotone dropped to 6-14 and 3-6 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a defeat at the hands of the Lions. Brandon Weiss erupted for 22 points and six rebounds to pace the Blue Devils. Ruben Velasco added 18 points and nine rebonds. Logan Mather chipped in six rebounds.