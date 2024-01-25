ONU welcomes Mitchell as 11th football coach in school history

For the third time in as many seasons, Olivet Nazarene University will start the 2024 season with a new head football coach.

After longtime head athletic director Mike Conway’s brief stint as interim coach this past season, the Tigers are set to introduce Detroit native Avante Mitchell as the school’s 11th head football coach in program history. Previous ONU coach Eric Hehman resigned in May 2023 after seven seasons.

“It’s almost a little overwhelming, but it’s an amazing blessing in my life to be the next servant leader of Olivet’s football program,” Mitchell said. “I think that I have the utmost admiration and respect for Olivet Nazarene.

“I’ve kind of been made aware of the program over the years coaching in the Mid-States Football Association Conference against Olivet [at Taylor University, Ind.] ... so, for this to come full circle and have this opportunity is a tremendous blessing.”

The recent change at the top of the football program comes after Conway renounced his role as interim head football coach to serve as the school’s director of athletic advancement, which is a brand new position created for Conway to be free of the day-to-day duties as athletic director in order to support all teams and build the athletic department to an even higher level.

The decision for Conway to return to helping support all of ONU’s athletic teams alongside interim head athletic director Justin Glenn left the Tigers to take their coaching search outward, which helped land Mitchell.

Mitchell is a 44-year-old defensive-minded head coach who brings an array of coaching experience that’s spanned more than a decade, including most recently serving as the head coach at Lawrence Tech University in Southfield, Mich., during the past four years (2019-23).

During his time spent at LTU, Mitchell helped the Blue Devils to a 7-4 finish in 2021, which was the program’s most wins in a single season since being reintroduced as an intercollegiate sport in 2017 after a 60-plus-year hiatus.

Before his head coaching stint and a brief stint as the defensive coordinator at LTU, Mitchell held positions as the secondary coach (2016-19) at Northwood University (Midland, Mich.), defensive coordinator (2013-16) at Taylor University (Upland, Ind.) and interim head coach/linebackers coach at Concordia University-Ann Arbor (2011-12).

“I think my prior experience will help in many ways from a organizational standpoint to a communication standpoint,” Mitchell said. “Situations are a lot slower to me now because I’ve been around the block a couple times. ... I think my experiences to this point have culminated [in me being] prepared for this moment.”

The idea of leaving his home state for ONU didn’t take too much time to think over, given the opportunity the Michigan native felt the Tigers presented as a school of strong faith.

“What intrigued me about coming to Olivet was the Christian atmosphere by being a Christ-centered University,” Mitchell said. “That stood out to me and really aligned with me and my faith.

“The fact that you could visibly see and feel the support of not only football but athletics as a whole at the university, there’s a desire to be excellent in all things — academics, athletics and who we are as people in the community.”

Now that Mitchell is in the process of finding his bearings in the Kankakee community, he’s eager to begin his own process to continue the high standard set from the previous faces before him.

“Fans can expect a football program that is going to be one of the most prepared programs in the country,” Mitchell said. “We are going to be extremely well-coached, disciplined and play for championships.

“But most importantly the men [who] are going to be produced within our program are going to be special individuals [who] are change agents within our culture for what’s good, what’s right and what’s pleasing to God.”

With so much turnover at the top of the football program since the start of the new decade, Mitchell is hoping to find success that will allow him to remain at Olivet for many years to come.

“I most definitely plan to bring stability to the head coaching position at Olivet,” Mitchell said. “I plan to be a mainstay here because it’s a dream job and a special place.”