ROUNDUP: Mac boys win on the road

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop McNamara 75, Chicago Christian 48

The Fightin’ Irish improved to 13-7 and 2-4 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference with their convincing win in Palos Heights. Robert Hutson went off for 24 points, and Abner Garcia scored 12 points.

(2A-HM)Bismarck-Henning 70, Watseka 52

The Warriors were tripped up by a red-hot Blue Devils team Tuesday, sliding to 12-8 and 3-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Evan LaBelle (15 points), Myles Lynch (13 points) and Payton Schaumburg (11 points) did the heavy lifting for Watseka.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chicago Butler 58, (2A-RV)Bishop McNamara 47

Bishop McNamara suffered a nonconference road defeat, falling to 18-5 on the season. Angel Dickerson recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists in her return to the court to help pace the Fightin’ Irish. Trinity Davis added 16 points, four rebounds and three steals. Leigha Brown had seven points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals.